Employee motivation is an internal and intrinsic drive to commit the necessary action and effort towards specific work-related tasks. That spur of the moment, or "spark," gets a person up and running in the right direction. However, with the increase in the unemployment rate over recent years, employee motivation has taken on a new meaning, sometimes called the "new job mantra." The mantra helps to keep people on track to achieving company-wide objectives. For the modern organization, motivation is not only a must but also a viable option.