Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Want to make a professional-looking website that is easy to maintain? Click here. How to Motivate your Employees? Here are...
Want to make a professional-looking website that is easy to maintain? Click here. Workplace Motivation. Motivating Employe...
Want to make a professional-looking website that is easy to maintain? Click here. Workplace Motivation. Types Of Motivatio...
Want to make a professional-looking website that is easy to maintain? Click here. Low Motivation And Job Satisfaction In T...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Leadership & Management
Aug. 29, 2021
63 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

How to Motivate your Employees? Here are some tips for employee motivation success.

Download to read offline

Leadership & Management
Aug. 29, 2021
63 views

Employee motivation is an internal and intrinsic drive to commit the necessary action and effort towards specific work-related tasks. That spur of the moment, or "spark," gets a person up and running in the right direction. However, with the increase in the unemployment rate over recent years, employee motivation has taken on a new meaning, sometimes called the "new job mantra." The mantra helps to keep people on track to achieving company-wide objectives. For the modern organization, motivation is not only a must but also a viable option.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Leadership by Algorithm: Who Leads and Who Follows in the AI Era David De Cremer
(3/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Lead Like Jesus Revisited: Lessons From the Greatest Leadership Role Model of All Time Ken Blanchard
(5/5)
Free
Elevate: Push Beyond Your Limits and Unlock Success in Yourself and Others Robert Glazer
(4/5)
Free
Developing the Leaders Around You: How to Help Others Reach Their Full Potential John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
Lead Yourself First: Inspiring Leadership Through Solitude Raymond M. Kethledge
(4/5)
Free
Everyone Communicates, Few Connect: What the Most Effective People Do Differently John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
WOLFPACK: How to Come Together, Unleash Our Power, and Change the Game Abby Wambach
(4.5/5)
Free
Leadership and Self-Deception: Getting out of the Box The Arbinger Institute
(4/5)
Free
Servant Leader Ken Blanchard
(4.5/5)
Free
Leadershift: The 11 Essential Changes Every Leader Must Embrace John C. Maxwell
(5/5)
Free
Lead Like Jesus: Lessons from the Greatest Leadership Role Model of All Time Ken Blanchard
(4.5/5)
Free
Spiritual Leadership: Moving People on to God's Agenda Henry T. Blackaby
(5/5)
Free
Five Minds for the Future Howard Gardner
(3/5)
Free
Developing the Leaders Around You Lunch & Learn John C. Maxwell
(3/5)
Free
The Emotionally Healthy Leader: How Transforming Your Inner Life Will Deeply Transform Your Church, Team, and the World Peter Scazzero
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
You're About to Make a Terrible Mistake!: How Biases Distort Decision-Making-and What You Can Do to Fight Them Olivier Sibony
(5/5)
Free
Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them Gary Hamel
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper Ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Principle-Centered Leadership Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Change or Die Alan Deutschman
(4.5/5)
Free
Smartcuts: How Hackers, Innovators, and Icons Accelerate Business Shane Snow
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of War: Original Classic Edition Tzu Sun
(4/5)
Free
Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley's Bill Campbell Eric Schmidt
(4.5/5)
Free
Power: Why Some People Have It—and Others Don't Jeffrey Pfeffer
(5/5)
Free
Emotional Intelligence 2.0 Travis Bradberry
(4.5/5)
Free
Leading the Starbucks Way: 5 Principles for Connecting with Your Customers, Your Products, and Your People Joseph A. Michelli
(4/5)
Free
The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers Ben Horowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxiety at Work: 8 Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Stuff Done Adrian Gostick
(0/5)
Free
Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win Jocko Willink
(5/5)
Free
The Innovator's Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail Clayton M. Christensen
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

How to Motivate your Employees? Here are some tips for employee motivation success.

  1. 1. Want to make a professional-looking website that is easy to maintain? Click here. How to Motivate your Employees? Here are some tips for employee motivation success. Motivate Your Employees. Employee motivation is an internal and intrinsic drive to commit the necessary action and effort towards specific work-related tasks. That spur of the moment, or "spark," gets a person up and running in the right direction. However, with the increase in the unemployment rate over recent years, employee motivation has taken on a new meaning, sometimes called the "new job mantra." The mantra helps to keep people on track to achieving company-wide objectives. For the modern organization, motivation is not only a must but also a viable option.
  2. 2. Want to make a professional-looking website that is easy to maintain? Click here. Workplace Motivation. Motivating Employees In The Workplace. If you want to get an employee motivated is to understand his needs and motivations. One of the best ways to do this is to ask the employees themselves - what motivates them? The solutions to these questions can provide the employee with a starting point for further inquiry and analysis. While conducting assessments, the small business manager should consider some essential factors that affect employee motivation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  3. 3. Want to make a professional-looking website that is easy to maintain? Click here. Workplace Motivation. Types Of Motivation In The Workplace. One of these factors is the intrinsic rewards an employee receives for doing a particular job. The most common mistake made by managers is to compare monetary remuneration to the value of their career. Although money undoubtedly plays a significant role in employee motivation, other factors such as recognition, perks, training facilities, social engagement, recognition badges, and others are equally important. Recognition, for example, encourages employees to remain at their desks longer and perform better; it provides a sense of worth and value to them. Employees may become less motivated by receiving fewer perks, especially if they feel not rewarded sufficiently. However, the number of employees interested in working for a particular company will always remain high, irrespective of money. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  4. 4. Want to make a professional-looking website that is easy to maintain? Click here. Low Motivation And Job Satisfaction In The Workplace. A great deal of time and energy is always simply waiting for employees to show motivation. Understanding the factors that affect employee motivation can make it easier to implement changes that can boost motivation and improve overall performance. Some of the many different factors that can affect motivation include; physical appearance, job performance, task completion, job satisfaction, and many other external factors. The importance of employee motivation should be of top priority, and it is a crucial factor in helping small businesses achieve superior results. There are many types of strategies that can be implemented to help improve motivation within all companies. Motivation At Workplace. Motivational Activities For The Workplace. Many small companies have discovered that implementing an employee recognition program can significantly enhance motivation. Recognition programs should plan to recognize accomplishments and achievements, but they should also encourage employees to express any effort they have made. Employee recognition programs can provide a powerful tool for boosting employee motivation. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Be the first to comment

Employee motivation is an internal and intrinsic drive to commit the necessary action and effort towards specific work-related tasks. That spur of the moment, or "spark," gets a person up and running in the right direction. However, with the increase in the unemployment rate over recent years, employee motivation has taken on a new meaning, sometimes called the "new job mantra." The mantra helps to keep people on track to achieving company-wide objectives. For the modern organization, motivation is not only a must but also a viable option.

Views

Total views

63

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×