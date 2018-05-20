About Books Read Collaborative Leadership: Developing Effective Partnerships for Communities and Schools by Hank Rubin Unlimited :

Hank Rubin translates complex, contextually driven processes into digestible bites. The text is compelling, refreshing, and a joy to read - Chris Ferguson, Program Associate Southwest Educational Development Laboratory. Rubin s book provides an eloquent and practical articulation of collaborative leadership and its potential to improve the partnership of communities and public schools - Wendy Caszatt-Allen, Teacher and Author, Mid-Prairie Middle School, Kalona, IA. Written to inspire and support educators in becoming transformative, collaborative leaders, this updated edition of a best-selling resource demonstrates how educators can use collaboration skills to help shape school culture and build and maintain strong schoolwide relationships that contribute meaningfully to students learning. Visionary Hank Rubin provides a broad overview of collaboration in education and lays the foundation for working with colleagues, establishing strong partnerships, and cooperating with students to achieve goals.Updated with the latest research and filled with practical examples, this resource examines 14 phases of collaboration and helps educators: understand the knowledge, skills, and personal characteristics necessary to foster successful collaboration; nurture relationships between students and the institutions and individuals associated with learning; build collaborative community relationships that support an instructional agenda; and, incorporate the study of collaboration and related reflective activities into leadership practice. By applying these vital principles of collaboration to their work, educators will discover what a school of collaborative excellence is capable of achieving.

Creator : Hank Rubin

