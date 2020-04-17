Clas ificacion diartrodias comp.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. “CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS ARTICULACIONES SINOVIALES O DIARTRODIAS” PARA EL DIPLOMADO EN ORTESIS PLANTARES ALEJANDRO RESENDIZ OROZCO.
  2. 2. ARTICULACION SE LE LLAMA ASÍ A LA UNION MÓVIL O FIJA QUE ESTABLECE UN HUESO CON OTRO, CON UN CARTÍLAGO O CON LOS DIENTES.
  3. 3. ARTICULACIONES SON LOS MECANISMOS MEDIANTE LOS CUALES SE MANTIENEN UNIDOS LOS HUESOS. CONSTITUYEN LOS ÓRGANOS FINALES EN LA SECUENCIA NEUROMUSCULAR Y SON MOVILIZADOS POR LOS MÚSCULOS QUE INTERVIENEN EN DICHA SECUENCIA POR SUS PLANOS, DETERMINAN LA DIRECCIÓN O DIRECCIONES PERMITIDAS PARA ESA ARTICULACIÓN
  4. 4. ARTICULACIONES LIMITAN TAMBIEN LA DIRECCIÓN Y EXTENSIÓN DEL MOVIMIENTO DE ESA ARTICULACIÓN ESPECÍFIALGUNAS PROPORCIONAN GRAN ESTABILIDAD OTRAS SOLO LA OFRECEN EN UNA DIRECCIÓN ---------Y MOVIMIENTO EN LA DIRECCION OPUESTA Y LAS RESTANTES, MOVIMIENTO EN TODAS DIRECCIONES.
  5. 5. TIPOS DE ARTICULACIONES 1) INMÓVILES O SINARTROSIS 2) SEMIMÓVILES O ANFIARTROSIS 3) MOVILES O DIARTROSIS
  6. 6. INMÓVILES O SINARTROSIS SINOSTOSIS; (INMÓVIL)UNIONES ÓSEAS
  7. 7. SEMIMÓVILES O ANFIARTROSIS SINCONDROSIS: (MOVILIDAD MEDIA) UNIÓN CARTILAGINOSA , COMO LA SÍNFISIS (PÚBIS O MANUBRIOESTERNAL) SINDESMOSIS: UNIÓN POR MEDIO DE LIGAMENTOS (FIJACIÓN ENTRE ILION Y SACRO), TIBIOPERONEA.
  8. 8. DIARTROSIS UNIONES ENTRE HUESOS MAS O MENOS MÓVILES (SIEMPRE HAY UNA SUPERFICIE ARTICULAR)
  9. 9. ELEMENTOS DE UNA DIARTRODIA TÍPICA A) EXTREMOS ÓSEOS (CARTILAGO ARTICULAR) B) CÁPSULA ARTICULAR (MANGUITO FIBROSO, UNE PIEZAS ÓSEAS) C) MEMBRANA SINOVIAL (PRODUCE LIQUIDO SINOVIAL) D) MENISCOS (RODETES Y DISCOS) E) LIGAMENTOS (BANDAS TEJIDO CONECTIVO FIBROSO)
  10. 10. DE ACUERDO A SU MOVIMIENTO UN EJE DIRECCIONAL. UNIAXIALES, PERMITEN EL MOVIMIENTO EN UN PLANO. ART. HUMEROCUBITAL (TROCLEAR), ART. RODILLA (CÓNCAVO-CONVEXO. BISAGRA), VERT. CUELLO (PIVOTE)
  11. 11. DE ACUERDO A SU MOVIMIENTO DOS EJES O BIDIRECCIONAL (FORMA DE SILLA U OVALADA) BIAXIALES, PERMITEN EL MOVIMIENTO EN DOS PLANOS.). TRAPEZOMETACARPIANA (EN SILLA DE MONTAR) ART.CONDÍLEA (RADIOHUMERAL
  12. 12. DE ACUERDO A SU MOVIMIENTO TRES EJES (FORMA CIRCULAR O ESFÉRICA) MULTIAXIAL , PERMITEN EL MOVIMIENTO EN TRES PLANOS Y EN TODAS DIRECCIONES. ART. CADERA / ART. HOMBRO.
  13. 13. BIBLIOGRAFIA: 1- KENDALL, MÚSCULOS, PRUEBAS, FUNCIONES Y DOLOR POSTURAL, EDIT. MARBÁN, MADRID, ESPAÑA. AÑO 2000. 2- CALLIET RENE. ANATOMÍA FUNCIONAL, BIOMECÁNICA, EDIT. MARBÁN. MADRID, ESPAÑA. AÑO 2006 3- COOPERACIÓN TÉCNICA ALEMANA, CARRERA DE TEC. EN ORTESIS Y PRÓTESIS, EL SALVADOR, 1999. 4- QUIROZ GUTIERREZ, ANATOMÍA FUNCIONAL, BIOMECÁNICA. EDIT. PORÚA, MÉXICO 1977.

