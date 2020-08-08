Successfully reported this slideshow.
Toshihiro Ichitani All Rights Reserved. 13年かけたら、⾔えること Ichitani Toshihiro 市⾕聡啓
市⾕ 聡啓 Ichitani Toshihiro DX伴⾛⽀援 (株式会社レッドジャーニー) 政府CIO補佐官 (省庁DX、アジャイル) 特に専⾨は ・仮説検証 (サービスデザイン) ・アジャイル開発 https://ichitani.com/
Toshihiro Ichitani All Rights Reserved. ・カイゼン ・アジャイル ・チーム開発 ・仮説検証 ・アジャイル ・仮説検証 ・アジャイル ・アジャイル⼊⾨ 50% OFF 50% OFF 8⽉20⽇まで
Toshihiro Ichitani All Rights Reserved. ぼくらのチーム・ジャーニー 〜越境するプロダクト開発の現場〜 https://codezine.jp/article/detail/12601
https://ichitani.com/ Proﬁle @papanda
13年
13年前何してました？
なぜ、つくったのか？
「越境はいつだって1⼈から。でも、 いつまでも１⼈ではない」 https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=fs3yIjv01R8&feature=emb_title
13年前の出発地点にあった思い
⾃分の⽇々を変えてくれるのは どこかにいる偉い誰かではない。 ⾃分⾃⾝だ。
ということを教えてくれたのは コミュニティ界隈にいた先達たちだった
先達がくれたもの ⾃分の信じたいように ⾃分の好きをやったらいい 熱量
エモい？
エモくて良いんだよ。
20年かけて、私が今⾔えること
XXが⼤事、YYが重要
あのね、⼀番⼤事なのは ⾃分の内側に湧き上がる  ⾃分の声 だよ
あれ？なんか違和感がある この⽅が良いのでは…という素直な気持ち
それ！！！
感情を⼿がかりにする どこか遠くの教科書や原則を持ち込んで 無理やり当てはめてることに 時間(⼈⽣)をつぎ込むのはもったいない
もちろん上⼿くいかないことはある だから、試みから学ぶ そうやって⾃分⾃⾝を更新していく
そう、⾃分⾃⾝を変えるには？
⾃分の声に⽿を傾けるのが⼀番早い (だって、そうありたいんだから)
何が⾃分に残っていくのか？
他⼈の⾔葉は⽀えになる
ただ、最後まで残るのは、 そうやって熱にほだされて踏み出した ⾃分の⼀つ⼀つの歩み その⼀歩で上⼿くいったことも 上⼿くいかなかったことも両⽅とも残る
例えば13年もコミュニティが続く
コロナ
ニューノーマルって 誰かが⾔ったとおりにすること？
コロナがあったから、 ニューノーマル？
私達の少し先にニューノーマルは 常にある
Toshihiro Ichitani All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: James Marvin Phelps via Visualhunt.com / CC BY-NC 越境
越境とは、分断を乗り越えること。 これまでの⾃分⾃⾝の理解を。
だから、 ⾃分が何を考え、何を思い、 何を感じているのか、 まず知ることから始める。 われわれは⾃分よりはるかに 他⼈と向き合う時間を多く取っている
⾃分⾃⾝に⾔葉をかけよう
コミュニティで話すということは 誰かに聞いてもらうため…に⾒えて ⾃分⾃⾝にも⾔葉をかけている
他者がいると「外から⾃分を⾒る⾃分」 を作ることができる
他者がいるから⾃分⾃⾝に⾔葉をかけられる 他者もいるから⾃分にかけられる⾔葉もある
そして、その⾔葉はあなたのため のものだけど 誰かにとっても熱量になる
Toshihiro Ichitani All Rights Reserved. あなたはどんな⾔葉を。残しますか
13年かけたら、言えること
