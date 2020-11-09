Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS NOMBRE: Verduguez Mendez Paola DOCENTE: Lic. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro MATERIA: Mercadotecnia V GRUPO: 01 FECHA: 09/11/2020
  2. 2. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LiberemosBolivia Cochabamba –Bolivia EL ARTE DE LA VENTA PENSAMIENTO Los errores son portales hacia el descubrimiento (James Joyce) INTRODUCCION En el mercadoactual haymucha competencia.Porestemotivocadavezesmásimportante paralas empresas conseguir ventas. El arte de vender es una técnica que debes utilizar día a día en la comunicación de tu empresa. Tienes que buscar la manera de diferenciarte constantemente de tus competidores para que el público apueste por tus productos o servicios. Para llegara sus objetivos,losempresarioseligenciertasestrategiasparaseguircon lafinalidadde impactar a su público y vender su producto o servicio. Si quieres seguir adelante con tu empresa, no puedes quedarte estancado. Tienes que innovar constantemente tus productos, tus servicios y la gestiónde tu empresa siguiendo los cambios del mercado.Debesque estar atentoya que el mercado actual evolucionade formamuyrápida y sólo podrás llegar a tus clientes si evolucionas junto a ellos. DESARROLLO Es muy importante sabera quiénte diriges i a que personasquiereshacerllegartu comunicación. Tienes que saber escuchar lo que necesita tu público, ayudarles a saber dónde encontrar lo que buscan con el objetivode hacerlessaberque loque lesofrecesesla mejoropción (descubre cómo definir y encontrar a tu cliente ideal). Recuerda que el cliente es la parte más importante de cualquier negocio. Tienesque tenerlo muy en cuenta antes de dar cualquier paso. Además debes saber transmitir lo que ofreces de la mejor manera posible. La comunicación es esencial hoy en día. Ponte a trabajar en los mensajes que quieres dar sobre tu empresa para que el posible cliente perciba los valores adecuados y te diferencie de la competencia. Aunque noloparezca,estonoesúnicamenteaplicablealafuerzacomercial. Todosdebemosvender nuestro trabajo, y por ello es aplicable a cualquier persona.
  3. 3. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LiberemosBolivia Los procesos de venta, ya sea de un producto, un servicio o una idea suelen tener unas fases, que son consecutivasyque suelenserlasmismasentodosloscasos.Lo que puede variarde untipode venta a otra es la importancia de la fase, la duración o el énfasis de la misma. Estas fases serían:  Prospección y cualificación  Entendimiento de las necesidades  Presentación  Manejo de objeciones  Negociación y cierre  Seguimiento Conocery valorar nuestrosproductos. Si no los conocemosy creemosen ellos,tenemospocoque hacer. Debemos ser conocedores de las fortalezas y debilidades, de forma que la venta la enfoquemosde la mejormaneraposible.Además,pondremosdefendermejorcualquierobjeción, y saber guiar al cliente en sus necesidades frente a nuestro producto. Planificar la venta: Toda venta requiere un trabajo previo que es muy importante realizar. Ese trabajo nos permitirá saber cuál son las inquietudes y necesidades de nuestro cliente. Para ello debemos investigar y conocer a nuestra audiencia. Con todas las herramientas actuales que tenemosanuestradisposiciónesmuchomássencillo.El objetivofinal essaberque esperanuestra audiencia. Establecimientode unobjetivo: Una ventapuede ysuele tenervarioshitos.Habráque tomar cada una de ellos como una fase en si misma (pongamos el ejemplo de las diferentes reuniones mantenidas).Debemos fijar un objetivoglobal y particular para cada uno de esos pequeños hitos. Sineste objetivoiremossinrumbo,yserá máscomplicadoteneréxito.Loque debemosobteneres un compromiso por parte del cliente y por supuesto una acción a ejecutar. Por lo tanto debemos establecer y fijar expectativas y siguientes pasos. Recordemos que siempre pueden surgir problemas, pero esto puede sernos útil para general confianza, mediante la oferta de diferentes soluciones a los mismos. Conocer las expectativasdel cliente: como se ha comentado previamente,debemosconocer cual es nuestra audiencia mediante una trabajo previo de investigación. Es posible que necesitemos realizar varias reuniones previas para conocer la jerarquía del cliente e ir convenciendo e informando a los distintos involucrados en el proceso. Por ejemplo, debemos trabajar nuestra relacióncondepartamentosdefinanzas,comercial,marketingytecnología,antesdeirapornuestro objetivo el departamento de compras. Cada uno de ellos tendrá expectativas y necesidades diferentes, que debemos afrontar con distintas visiones.
  4. 4. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LiberemosBolivia Hacer que el cliente vea el valor aportado. Debemos mostrar una propuesta de valor, un valor diferencialque el propioproductooservicioensi mismo.Paraellohay4 verbosa tenerencuenta: Interesar,Mostrar,Demostraryemocionar.Todoellomientrasseguimosgenerandoyconstruyendo una relación de confianza. La confianza es vital en cualquier relación y estará basada en que mostremos integridad, pasión, conocimiento y experiencia. Estas dos últimas mostrarán que tenemos control sobre nuestras palabras y hechos. Como contarlo: Todo lo anteriormente citado podría responder a la estrategia a tener en cuenta. Pero la ejecución debe ser igualmente buena. Como contarlo será la diferencia entre el éxito o el fracaso (independientemente de la calidad de nuestro producto, servicio o el trabajo realizado). Para contarloes necesariotenerunhiloconductor,unahistoriaque enlace todosloscomponentes y ha fácil seguir nuestrosdiscurso.Pero no solo que se puede seguir sino comprender y entender. La interacciones con el cliente deben ser constantes, la comunicación fluida y clara. Durante las exposicionessiempre empezarconlospuntos a tratar, y terminarcon un resumende lo habladoy fijar los siguientes puntos a realizar. Nuestro escaparate será la forma de expresarnos delante del cliente, en reuniones, demos, exposicionesuotrotipode sesión.Lavocalizaciónymodulaciónseráfundamental.Debemoshacer pausas, y no hablar rápido (síntoma de nerviosismo). Realizar inflexiones dará cierta agilidada las palabras evitando ser mono-tono. Es importante hablar el mismo lenguaje, ya que muy a menudo se utilizan demasiadostecnicismos opalabrasno del ámbitodel cliente.Mirar a los ojos,y a todos losmiembrosde lareunión,ysobre todo saber quiénsonnuestraspersonasobjetivos.Ensesiones de más de 5 personas,debemossaber quiénsonrealmentedecisivosenel procesode compra,oal menos para conseguir el objetivo del hito en el que nos encontramos. Debemos centrar nuestros objetivosenestaspersonasseleccionadas.Además,debemosencontraraliadosenlaaudiencia.En todas reuniones nuestra presencia se debe porque alguien quiere que estemos. Busquemos su alianza y apoyémonos en esto para apalancar nuestra venta. Posiblemente completará nuestra exposición No olvidaremos el lenguaje corporal,la vestimenta y nuestra actitud en todo momento.Esto dará una imagen,que vale másque mil palabras.Siempre que se puedalasexposicioneslasharemosen pie (que da sensación de control) y no nos esconderemos detrás de mesas o pódiums. La importanciade moverse y hablarpara todoel público.enresumen,entusiasmoyenergía,seránlo que nos catapulte hacía el objetivo. CONCLUSION En conclusiónel arte de la ventase presentaentodas las actividadeshumanaspor loque hay que conocerlaparalograrsumáximodesempeñoyllevaralasorganizacionesal logrode lasmetas.Pero esnecesarioconocersusvariablesmásimportantesparahacerlamásprofesional,facilitándolealos clientes a comprar los productos o servicios que se le ofrecen.
  5. 5. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LiberemosBolivia REFERENCIA https://www.tallerdeempresa.com/que-es-el-arte-de- vender/https://marketingstorming.com/2016/04/12/el-arte-de-la-venta/

