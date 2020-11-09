Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS NOMBRE: Verduguez Mendez Paola D...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA CITYMARKERTIN Pensamiento La sue...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA tenemos que situar en la mente d...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA viceversa y también desde la co-...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA toda la ciudad. Sin ellos hubies...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA se lleguen a consensos y acuerdo...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA la propia ciudad. Con ello se lo...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA 4 – Sólo en democracia y liberta...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA  Cerco a las empresas privadas ...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA  Las ciudades constituyen los e...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA ejecutable dicho proyecto y para...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA cuales se muestra la potencialid...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA REFERENCIA https://www.feandaluc...
Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA https://www.feandalucia.ccoo.es/...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

City markerting

16 views

Published on

citymarketing

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

City markerting

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS NOMBRE: Verduguez Mendez Paola DOCENTE: Lic. Zapata Barrientos José Ramiro MATERIA: Mercadotecnia V GRUPO: 01 FECHA: 09/11/2020 Cochabamba –Bolivia
  2. 2. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA CITYMARKERTIN Pensamiento La suerte es proporcional al sudor. Cuantomás sudas, más suerte tienes (Ray Kroc) Introducción La mercadotecnia,tambiénllamadamarketingessinlugaradudasunade lasestrategiasque ayuda a las empresas a posicionarse en el mercado. Esta técnica se emplea para estudiar el comportamiento de los mercados, así como de los consumidores. A través del marketing, las empresasanalizanlaofertayla demandaque existeconrespectoalosproductosy/oserviciosque ofrecen, al igual que visualizan las necesidades de los consumidores. Hoy endía, existengrandesciudadesque hanevolucionadograciasalas innovacionesque realizan enlascomunidades,mismasquese vuelvenatractivasnosoloparalosciudadanosde dichaciudad, sino para otras ciudades fronterizas que pueden ser a nivel regional, estatal, nacional y hasta internacional.El incorporarnuevasy novedosasmejorasa una determinadaciudadnodejandode lado el beneficio que a corto, mediano y largo plazo estas pueden llegar a tener, se ha vuelto un punto en el que la mercadotecnia se ve implícita directa e indirectamente. El citymarketing,conceptoque pocoapocose ha idoadecuandoal mundoactual enel que al pasar del tiempose encuentraen cambiosconstantes,ha sidouna herramientaque ha beneficiadoaun sin número de ciudades. Los beneficios que conlleva el hacer uso del citymarketing, son bastos, entre algunosde ellosnospodemosencontrarcon;el crearunaidentidadde loshabitantesde dicha ciudad,el promoverel turismo,crearundesarrollocultural ysobre todofinanciero,crearel interés de inversionistas, dar a conocer la ciudad internacionalmente. El branding es comúnmente utilizado para posicionar una marca y gestionarla, es decir, irla formandode unamaneraen lacual estapuedaserreconocidayvisualizadaporlosconsumidoresy porlacompetencia.El crearunamarcaenlaciudadpuede seralgoconfuso,peronodifiere encomo esta es empleada dentro de una empresa o bien dirigida hacia un producto. Al referirnos a una marca, estano eslarepresentaciónqueunaempresahace de símisma,sinotodolocontrario,esla perspectivaque losconsumidorestienenyaseade la empresao del producto.La forma en que los ciudadanosvisualizan asu ciudad,podría considerarse laformaen que se puede apreciarla marca de la ciudad. El crear una marca dentro de una ciudad, requiere una adecuada aplicación del branding,nose debe de enfocarúnicamenteenlaestéticade laciudad,esdecir,encomolapueden ver las personas, sino que se tiene que ir más allá, al hacer referencia con la mercadotecnia, nos
  3. 3. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA tenemos que situar en la mente del consumidor, en este caso, tomaríamos como consumidor a la parte demandante, es decir, la ciudadanía. El concepto de marca ciudad, se hizo relevante gracias al aporte de Toni Puig,el cual esautor del libroMarca Ciudad:Comorediseñarlapara asegurarun futuro esplendido para todos, en su obra Puig nos brinda conceptos claves sobre como poder gestionarunaciudad y encaminarlahaciauna diferenciaciónque conlleve aunposicionamientode la misma. Desarrollo ElCity marketing o marketing de ciudades es una disciplinaque nace apartir de lanecesidad de buscar una identidad propia que ponga en manifiesto los valores de una ciudad y proyectar sus recursos y cualidades, a públicos internos y externos. En el marco actual podría ampliarse el concepto y redefinirse como una herramienta de gestión postmoderna de ciudades que eclipsa el planeamiento estratégico, el re-diseño de laciudad, laimplicación ciudadana para lograr “laciudad ideal”y obtener una mejor calidad de vida y luego si ser competentes internacionalmente. Muchos gobiernos han confundido la estrategia y han dedicado su gestión a comunicar las maravillas realizadas sin tener ni siquiera la capacidad de implicar a los ciudadanos. Otros han realizado un logotipo representativo “sin alma”, con el objetivo de “vender” la ciudad, llenarla de turistas y atraer inversiones sin antes escuchar a los habitantes en su deseo de ciudad. Hoy la ciudadanía supera la capacidad de gestión de los gobernantes y por tal motivo el City marketing surge como un hilo conductor entre Gobierno, Ciudadanos y público externo; donde la clave está en que los gobernantes adquieran el “pensamiento de diseño” enfocando los problemas desde el ciudadano, entiendan sus necesidades y deseos; y en conjunto perfeccionen las soluciones yhagan realidad los sueños, en un dialogo abierto constante. Toni Puig en su último libro Marca Ciudad, nos habla del city marketing triangular y lo desglosa en tres vectores: o El city marketing de re-diseño: Primero e imprescindible trazar la ciudad que opta por una vida futura mejor. o El Citymarketing de implicación: da a conocer este rediseño y lo mantiene dinámico y apasionante. o Y el Citymarketing de competencia: logra una ciudad más atractiva frente a otras. Algunos confunden todo el Citymarketing con solo éste (sobre todo el sector de turismo). Si bien estoy de acuerdo en las tres subdisciplinas,creo que hoy debería ser un proceso más horizontal e hibrido, es decir el re-diseño debe surgir de la previa implicación ciudadana y
  4. 4. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA viceversa y también desde la co-creación con el público externo, optando por un modelo de ciudad abierta. Algunos patrones de referencia para el City Marketing Cuando nos acercamos a la práctica del City Marketing debemos buscar algunos patrones de referencia como en qué ciudades han aplicado esta estrategia y cuáles son los parámetros que las identifican. Si se hace esta tarea encontraremos una hoja de ruta como la siguiente: 1. La definición de un Plan Global para la Ciudad 2. La participación conjunta de los sectores (públicos y privados) que conviven en la ciudad 3. La participación de la Sociedad Civil 4. La importancia de la democracia y la libertad económica 5. Que los espacios deben ser: descentralizados y autónomos 6. Un liderazgo regional consolidado 7. Entender que una ciudad debe prestar servicios de información avanzada 1 – La Definición de un Plan Global para la ciudad En la mayoría de las ciudades que han desarrollado una estrategia de City Marketing, existe previamente, un plan de desarrollo urbano-turístico o de posicionamiento global. No es posible dirigir el futuro de una ciudad si no existe un Plan Global que la enfoque según los objetivos de los ciudadanos y que a la vez esté integrado a otros proyectos. La existencia de un Plan Global no garantiza el correcto desarrollo de una marca de ciudad, ni mucho menos de posicionarla en el contexto internacional. Se pueden tardar años en la elaboración de un plan y también años para su ejecución. En el caso de la ciudad de Barcelona, antes de diseñar la estrategia de posicionamiento actual existían otros planes previos. Los llamaban el Plan I de Desarrollo (1976 – 1983) y Plan II de Desarrollo (1984 – 1988) y resolvían temas particulares más que integradores de
  5. 5. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA toda la ciudad. Sin ellos hubiese sido imposible generar una estrategia global. Es decir, la existencia de planes previos sectoriales, como los industriales, los urbanísticos y los ambientales, fueron la base para una estrategia más global. La nominación por parte del Comité Olímpico Internacional como sede de los Juegos Olímpicos del 1992, fue lo que completó la mesa para elaborar un verdadero plan de City Marketing. Sin embargo en el caso Venezolano, con la otra Barcelona-Anzoátegui con un plan de City Marketing parecido a su similar español no obtuvo los resultados esperados (a través de una fundación denominada Juan Urpín). Es justo decir que no obtuvo apoyo por parte del gobierno central. Lo limitó enormemente elhecho de no estararticulado con otros estudios o planes previos ya existentes. En definitiva carecía de una visión integral. En el caso de la Ciudad de Valencia, de 1988 a 1992 hubo una importante inversión pública por parte del Gobierno Central en algunas ciudades españolas como Barcelona, Madrid y Sevilla, quedando Valencia al margen. Pese a los esfuerzos de su alcaldesa, Rita Barberá, con un proyecto global para Valencia, no encontró apoyo porque los otros proyectos de la ciudad como los de infraestructura y transporte eran motivo de conflictos. Según estos casos parece que es posible diseñar un plan de city marketing cuando:  Existe una visión que permite establecer cuáles son las prioridades y en dónde se concentran las ventajas más competitivas de la ciudad.  El diseño del plan de marketing no es una copia fiel y exacta de otras experiencias exitosas sino que está adaptado a la realidad de cada ciudad en particular.  El plan de marketing tiene metodologías y prácticas que destinadas a la resolución de los problemas reales que aquejan a la ciudad.  Ladirección de dicho plan la integran un grupo de especialistas deampliatrayectoria y experiencia en los temas que requieren atención, sumado a un liderazgo político consolidado y a la participación de los actores y agentes locales. 2 – Una marcada articulación y participación de los actores involucrados Otro de los elementos característico es que, al implementar un plan de posicionamiento de la ciudad, es posible hacerlo dentro del marco de la participación de los actores más importantes e influyentes que hacen vida en ella.Nos referimos alcasoparticular del sector privado que, a través de sus empresas y en coordinación con las autoridades que dirigen al Estado, pueden trabajar no sólo articuladamente sino en un ambiente de diálogo en el que
  6. 6. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA se lleguen a consensos y acuerdos, los cuales deben conducir lo que realmente se espera de la ciudad en el futuro. Pascual i Esteve (1999) en su libro “La Estrategia de Ciudades” afirma que:  Debe existir un acuerdo genérico entre las partes.  Compartir un diagnóstico y pronóstico de la ciudad.  Establecer conjuntamente una opción de futuro de la ciudad.  Aprobar colectivamente un acuerdo genérico sobre los objetivos y acciones del Plan.  Comprometerse a orientar la actuación de cada actor a través de unos criterios o principios de actuación y, en especial, en la defensa y desarrollo de proyectos concretos.  Impulsar o ejecutar dichos proyectos y evaluar su acción en función de los criterios o principios establecidos. Hay que destacar un elemento crucial para desarrollar un plan de City Marketing, y es que para lograr acuerdos de manera exitosa es necesario que la ciudad y sus actores hayan tenido una experiencia concreta de participación y cooperación del sector privado/público en proyectos conjuntos, de lo contrario se ralentiza o se entorpece. Un ejemplo de participación es como el Alcalde Enmanuel Clevaer de la Ciudad de Kansas City, del Estado de Missouri, constató que en su ciudad estaba una de las compañías más grandes de telecomunicaciones de los Estados Unidos: Sprint. Y al mismo tiempo se encontró con la sede central de Hallmark Cards. Con ese cuadro favorable invitó a su gobernador y a los respectivos presidentes de cada una de las compañías a un viaje de negocios a New Jersey, pues había seguido el caso de la Hoechst Alemana que había hecho una fusión con Marion-Rousalle, esta última, tenía una planta química en Kansas City. La misiva era simple: convencer a Hoechst de que se mudara a su ciudad. Luego le sugirió a sus empresarios locales, en una reunión de negocios, lo siguiente: “solo tienen que decir: nuestra sede internacional está en Kansas City y no nos mudaríamos a ninguna otra parte”. Sin ánimos de averiguar silaestrategiaes acertada ano, lo importante es resaltar ladecisión política y la disposición de sectores públicos y privados en cooperar por un proyecto de ciudad común. 3 – La participación de la sociedad civil La mayoría de las ciudades que emplean un plan de posicionamiento o City Marketing, consiguen que sus ciudadanos sean“cómplices” y partícipes de los proyectos que desarrolla
  7. 7. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA la propia ciudad. Con ello se logra un alto grado de identificación ciudadana con la ciudad, y uno de los indicadores de este grado de identificación es cuando los habitantes entienden que los problemas de la ciudad no competen sólo a los políticos sino también que los propios ciudadanos son responsables de ello. Algunas estrategias de City Marketing se hacen sólo con el liderazgo de los gobiernos regionales o municipales, pero hay otras experiencias mucho más representativas en las que se incluyen a la sociedad civil. En estos casos se crean instituciones, unidades administrativas o figuras jurídicas que son presididas por los agentes sociales y que son las encargadas de ejecutar toda la estrategia. Es importante destacar que el concurso para estos cargos no debe obedecer a intereses políticos, ni tampoco deben convertirse en procesos eleccionarios municipales o estatales, simplemente tiene que ser el resultado de quienes representan a la sociedad civil. Una práctica así, facilita y propicia la cooperación publico-privada, mecanismo imprescindible para llevar a cabo un proyecto de tal magnitud y sobre todo para legitimizarlo. El caso de Ciudades como Tarija en Bolivia, Guanajuato en México o Málaga en España, han generado un intenso debate por parte de la Sociedad Civil, dando pie a la creación de instituciones que son dirigidas por representantes de la sociedad civil.  Para la ciudad Boliviana se creó una institución que lleva por nombre Identidad S.A. dirigida por un Decano de la Universidad Católica Boliviana de San Pablo, figura distinta de las autoridades regionales o municipales.  En la Ciudad de Guanajuato se creó la Coordinadora de Fomento al Comercio Exterior COFOCE, con una fuerte participación de empresarios y representantes del gobierno regional.  El casoMalagueño, sin duda, es el que más nos llamala atención sobre participación ciudadana. Crearon una Fundación: la CIEDES. Cuyo objetivo es la Comunicación y Promoción de la Ciudad. El directorio de estafundación estácompuesto por agentes plurales, dirigentes sociales e instituciones líderes: El Ayuntamiento de Málaga, la Cámara de Comercio, el Sindicato de las Comisiones Obreras, la Confederación de Empresarios de Málaga, la Diputación Provincial, la Federación de Asociación de Vecinos, laSubdelegación de Gobierno, laJunta de Andalucía, elParque Tecnológico de Andalucía, la Autoridad Portuaria, el sindicato Unión General de Trabajadores, la entidad financiera Unicaja y la Universidad Malagueña.
  8. 8. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA 4 – Sólo en democracia y libertad económica Las ciudades más importantes del mundo, que se constituyen como ejemplos de marcas, de destinos turísticos, de polos de atracción de inversiones, las ciudades en donde buena parte de los habitantes del planeta desea vivir, son necesariamente las ciudades donde existen condiciones para el desarrollo de la democracia y las libertades económicas. La democracia que aquí resaltamos es aquella donde es posible el diálogo y la participación de los distintos actores. Tenemos la certeza que esas ciudades se encuentran en los países que han puesto en práctica la consolidación de un sistema democrático y de libertades que:  Respeta las diferencias o divergencias políticas de los actores políticos y que a la vez se alinean para construir una ciudad y por lo tanto un país.  Respeta las minorías. No se conforma con el pensar de las mayorías (en términos de razón y poder de coacción sobre otros) y que muchos países (gobernantes) utilizan como justificación para cualquier atropello. Las minorías son parte importante del juego democrático y cualquier sistema que se precie de demócrata debe incluirlas.  Respeta, promociona y consagra el derecho humano y universal de la propiedad privada, que está por encima de los intereses del Estado. En otras palabras: han abandonado y superado el ideal marxista que hizo tanto daño a los países de la Europa del Este, y con ello las ciudades del llamado “socialismo real”.  Por lo anterior, respeta y promueve la creación libre de empresas, no sólo porque ellas generen empleo, riquezas y tributos, sinoporque representan en símismas una forma de hacer democracia, distribuyendo como ningún otro sistema, las riquezas con equidad.  Respeta, atrae y promueve las inversiones extranjeras.  Garantiza seguridad jurídica a quienes invierten, tienen propiedades y viven en esas ciudades. Frente a ellas, se ubican las ciudades que no han adoptado ese sistema democrático y de libertades al estilo anglosajón, y que lamentablemente siguen empeñadas en implantar modelos de comprobada ineficacia. Las mismas se caracterizan por:  Altos índices de desempleo. En consecuencia bajos niveles de vida.  Sectores económicos escasamente preparados para hacer frente a los retos de la globalización.
  9. 9. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA  Cerco a las empresas privadas con el fantasma de la expropiación. O bien, múltiples impuestos y sanciones en detrimento de la creación de condiciones idóneas. En consecuencia, desaparición del tejido empresarial.  Resquebrajamiento de la cohesión social. Una mayor desigualdad.  Degradación acelerada del medio ambiente.  Problemas y proliferación de la marginación social y la pobreza.  Alta presencia del Estado en la dirección de la Ciudad hasta llegar a confundir el progreso con los ideales partidistas.  Menor participación ciudadana y exclusión de los sectores privados.  Desarrollo de una imagen de aparente democracia, bien cuidada en cuanto a ideal, pero con pocas pruebas objetivas de la existencia de la misma. 5 – En espacios descentralizados y autónomos Creemos que en la medida en que avanza y se profundiza el proceso de Globalización, en igual medida se afianzan los procesos descentralizadores y cobran vida las regiones y las localidades. Por ende las ciudades. Y es precisamente con el protagonismo que adquieren esas regiones y localidades que el papel de la ciudad cobra relevancia. Desde esta perspectiva, hacemos énfasis en que las ciudades que han hecho o implementado alguna estrategia de desarrollo y más concretamente un plan de City Marketing, ha sido sobre un espacio descentralizado y autónomo. Esto significa que:  Puedan elegirse autoridades locales.  Haya por parte del estado central el traslado de competencias en materia de impuestos y aduanas.  Se creen infraestructuras de acuerdo a necesidades concretas.  Haya libertad por parte de la localidad para la implementación de políticas propias de desarrollo.  El estado central provea de recursos propios para impulsar la autonomía y la economía. La mayoría de las ciudades que han implementado esta estrategia son conscientes de que:  El proceso de globalización económica se caracteriza por los flujos de información, capitales, mercancías y personas, que recorren todo el planeta.  Las ciudades constituyen los nodos de infraestructuras y servicios avanzados de esta red de flujos.
  10. 10. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA  Las ciudades constituyen los elementos organizadores y de soporte de la economía mundial.  Las ciudades que NO logran articularse al flujo mundial, continental o regional, quedan marginadas de los procesos de desarrollo. Ciudades como Washington DC y San Francisco gozan en ese sentido de una autonomía plena. El sistema político de Norteamérica da autonomía a los Estados y a las regiones, no sólo económica y política, sino que pueden promulgar sus propias leyes. Ello hace a sus ciudades mucho más autónomas que en el casoLatinoamericano. También les permiten por sí solas, construir obras de infraestructura como el puente “Golden Gate”, sin que el Estado Central participe de manera tutelada y directa. En Washington por ejemplo, el Obelisco que fue donado por los Masones constituye una obra arquitectónica importante, y la Ciudad ha declarado y ha hecho leyes sin preguntar a las autoridades centrales más que con el consentimiento de sus ciudadanos. Su única condición es que ningún edificio que se construya en esa ciudad debe ser más alto que el Obelisco, garantizando así la vista de toda la ciudad y la supremacía de tal maravilla arquitectónica. En el caso Español, con motivo del impulso de la “regiones autonómicas” (la versión descentralizadora en España), ha permitido el impulso y la creación de instituciones como el Instituto Gallegode Promoción Económica que promueve, entre otras cosas,eldesarrollo de ciudades como Riazor y Vigo por todo el mundo sin tener que rendir cuentas a un Estado Central. Mientras en Barcelona, se creaban instituciones como: Barcelona Activa, Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona (TMB) la Villa Olímpica o el Instituto Municipal de Urbanismo entre otras. Todas creadas en el seno de una actividad descentralizada. En el caso Venezolano han habido iniciativas regionales para promocionar las ventajas de inversión, como el Plan Estratégico de Caracas de 1995 o el plan estratégico de Anzoátegui 2004, y que sólo han sido posibles en un marco político descentralizado. Sin embargo, la polarización política y la crispación por la implantación de un nuevo modelo de estado han hecho retroceder estas iniciativas por un proyecto eminentemente centralizado y personalista. – Un liderazgo regional consolidado Este es otro elemento que caracteriza a las ciudades que emplean City Marketing. Los gobernadores, los alcaldes y las figuras que representan al Estado son claves para poder diseñar el plan y para convocar a la gente y a los distintos actores. También para hacer
  11. 11. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA ejecutable dicho proyecto y para que pueden sumar recursos obtenidos a través del Estado Central, asícomo de los entes y los recursos regionales y locales.Estos líderes por lo general:  Promueven la inclusión de todos los actores (plurales) que participan.  Cuentan con el apoyo de la mayoría de sus ciudadanos.  Son capaces de involucrar y hacer cómplices a sus ciudadanos en un proyecto de ciudad.  Su estadía en el poder por períodos consecutivos o no, hacen posible la continuidad del proyecto. Para ello, pactan con los actores más relevantes las tareas pendientes del proyecto global para la ciudad. A modo de ejemplo, veamos como el ex alcalde de Chattanooga, Tennesse, Gene Roberts resolvió una situación adversa: “En 1983, casi de la noche a la mañana perdimos 6.000 empleos industriales que pagaban buenos salarios. El funcionario ejecutivo del condado y yo nos reunimos y decidimos que teníamos una gran tarea por delante y que no podíamos hacerla nosotros mismos. De manera que acudimos a la comunidad empresarial y juntamos a las personas principales, hablamos del problema y les pedimos que ayudaran. Una de las maneras en que ayudaron fue mediante la creación de la Compañía River City. Pusieron 10 millones de dólares, todo en donaciones, nada de préstamos. Su misión fue comenzar la tarea de volver a desarrollar nuestra zona céntrica, atraer nuevos restaurantes, llevar allí nueva belleza”. Hoy día, la River City Company evolucionó en la River Valley Company, que abarca no solamente Chattanooga sino también algunas de las ciudades y condados vecinos. Y por medio de ese aparato, la ciudad y el condado, junto con el liderazgo empresarial y algunos de sus vecinos, ahora contribuyen con impuestos. Ese es el brazo de desarrollo económico de esta ciudad y de esta región. Otro caso parecido lo afirma Pascual i Esteve (ya citado en el art. anterior) en el caso de la ciudad de Barcelona España: 7 – Entender que una ciudad debe prestar servicios de información avanzada Laprestación de servicios de información avanzada es un rasgofundamental de las ciudades globalizadas y competitivas. Ello alude a que esas ciudades tienen inventarios importantes de estudios sobre cada una de las áreas de intervención económica y estratégica, en los
  12. 12. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA cuales se muestra la potencialidad de los sectores en los cuales son competitivas y lo más importante: están a disposición de cualquier ciudadano sin pago alguno. Este tipo de información hace referencia a:  Cómo vivir en la ciudad.  Cómo invertir.  Cómo encontrar empleo.  Oficinas de atención al visitante y al turista.  Cómo crear una empresa.  Cómo es el sistema de transporte y cuáles son sus costos.  A qué distancia en kilómetros y tiempo distan sus espacios.  Cuáles son las alternativas culturales, históricas y deportivas más atractivas.  Cómo estudiar y cuáles son las oportunidades que tiene un visitante. Un casoconcreto es laciudad de Madrid. Se puede acceder asu red “Comunidad de Madrid” en la que ofrece todo tipo de información: distancias, puntos de interés, etc. En Brasil, específicamente en Boa Vista, se puede visitar la oficina regional del SEBRAE y allí te proporcionarán un CD con todas las formas de invertir, no solo en Boa Vista sino en toda la región de Roraima, con información actualizada. Los rasgos señalados anteriormente, constituyen el punto de partida para el diseño de una buena estrategia de City Marketing. Conclusión En conclusión es a partir de la investigación del mercadeo tomando los conceptos clásicos del mercadeo (producto, plaza, precio, promoción) para desarrollar planes de mercadeo para la competitividad de las ciudades. En laactualidad,laaplicacióndel citymarketingyel desarrollode lasmarcasde ciudadhanpasado de ser una teoría a una realidad que está de moda. Para ello es necesario desarrollar una gestión eficaz de sus recursos con el fin de lograr los objetivos propuestos con eficacia y validez. Esta situación de competencia entre las metrópolis ha motivado la utilización de diversas estrategias orientadasalograrel éxitode lacomunidadalaque sirven.El verdaderomarketingtieneque tener unatrascendenciaestratégica,conel finde ubicaral cliente enelcentrode laorganización,además de influir de manera decisiva en el diseño del producto, como es en este caso el diseño de la metrópoli.
  13. 13. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA REFERENCIA https://www.feandalucia.ccoo.es/docu/p5sd7033.pdf https://es.slideshare.net/Lovesora1/citymarketing-37851843
  14. 14. Paola Verduguez Mendez Mgr.Jose Ramiro Zapata - Materia: Mercadotecnia V LIBEREMOSBOLIVIA https://www.feandalucia.ccoo.es/docu/p5sd7033.pdf

×