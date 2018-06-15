ciudadania

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CAPITULO VII D E L A I N A S I S T E N C I A Y A B A N D O N O I N J U S T I F I C A D O D E D I R E C T I V O S Y D O C E N T E S
  2. 2. ART.337 INASISTENCIA Y ABANDONO INJUSTIFICADO • El docente o directivos pueden ser multados por abandono o inasistencia injustificada de su cargo • Por la Ley Orgánica De Servicio Publico • El responsable del pago es el docente • La sanción debe ser impuesta por la máxima autoridad del establecimiento educativo
  3. 3. CAPITULO VIII D E L A S J U N TA S D I S T R I TA L E S D E R E S O L U C I Ó N D E C O N F L Í C TO S
  4. 4. ART.338 JUNTAS DISTRITALES • . Las Juntas Distritales de Resolución de Conflictos pueden imponer las sanciones de conformidad • Un abogado de la Unidad de Asesoría Jurídica del Distrito debe actuar como Secretario con voz informativa pero sin voto • Si el abogado tiene ausencia temporal deberá ser remplazado por un secretario ad hoc (un funcionario delegado por el Director del Distrito.)
  5. 5. ART.339 ATRIBUCIONES . LAS JUNTAS DISTRITALES DE RESOLUCIÓN DE CONFLICTOS TIENEN LOS SIGUIENTES DEBERES Y ATRIBUCIONES: 1. Vigilar la correcta aplicación de la Ley Orgánica de Educación Intercultural. 2. Conocer y resolver los sumarios administrativos instaurados en contra de los profesionales de la educación 3. Resolver las sanciones impuestas a la máxima autoridad de la institución educativa en caso de incumplimiento. 4. . Conocer y resolver las apelaciones que presentaren los docentes y directivos. 5. Recibir en audiencia a los docentes y directivos cuando se reconozca el caso. 6. Aplicar las acciones educativas disciplinarias para los estudiantes. 7. Sancionar todo acto que atentare contra la integridad física, psicológica o sexual de los estudiantes, docentes o directivos. 8. Los demás deberes y atribuciones establecidas en la Ley Orgánica de Educación
  6. 6. ART.340 DELEGADOS PERMANENTES Si por causa justificada los miembros titulares no pudieran asistir a las sesiones de las juntas distritales de resolución de conflictos , actuaran sus delegados permanentes
  7. 7. ART.341 RESOLUCIONES Las resoluciones de las Juntas Distritales de Resolución de Conflictos, que podrán ser apelables únicamente con efecto devolutivo ante la máxima autoridad del Nivel de Gestión Zonal correspondiente y deberán estar suscritas por el Director Distrital de la respectiva jurisdicción.
  8. 8. ART.342 CASOS DE VULNERACIÓN DE DERECHOS. LA JUNTA DISTRITAL DE RESOLUCIÓN DE CONFLICTOS, EN CASO DE VULNERACIÓN DE DERECHOS, TIENE LAS SIGUIE NTES OBLIGACIONES: 1. Instaurar de oficio, o por denuncia o informe de las autoridades competentes sobre los casos de violencia física, sicológica o sexual y cuando se constituya infracciones o delitos deberán ser denunciados, en el plazo máximo de cuarenta y ocho (48) horas. 2. Dictar de manera inmediata medidas de protección a favor de la o las víctimas de violencia, sea física, sicológica o sexual 3. Se debe suspender al docente o ala autoridad temporalmente por sus hechos cometidos ya que al principio no tiene sanción ni violación debido al proceso investigativo. 4. . Realizar el seguimiento en el ámbito educativo del cumplimiento de las medidas de protección dictadas por las autoridades competentes en la protección de los Estudiantes y deberá ser sancionado si no cumple con la medidas de protección. 5. Sancionar también a la institución por acciones indebidas o procedimientos inadecuados y demoras al proceso investigativo en los casos de violencia física , sicológica o sexual.
  9. 9. ART.343 RESPONSABILIDADES EN CASOS DE VULNERACIÓN DE DERECHOS 1.Garantizar que la víctima se mantenga en el sistema educativo mediante medidas de acción positiva, como, por ejemplo, otorgamiento de cupos en otros establecimientos, o si es oportuno su cambio de centro educativo. 2. Investigar las presuntas vulneraciones a los derechos que atentaren contra la integridad física o psicológica de los estudiantes con la finalidad de ver quien lo cometió y poner protección y sanción. 3.En los casos de delitos sexuales, únicamente se debe realizar una investigación conducente a determinar la responsabilidad administrativa y la sanción Correspondiente. 4. Disponer la prestación de asistencia psicológica y social a las víctimas de violencia física, sicológica y especialmente sexual. 5. Derivar el tratamiento del caso a las unidades correspondientes, según la ruta de atención institucional. 6. Derivar a la o las víctimas a otras instituciones especializadas que complementen la protección integral y también otorguen protección a las victimas indirectas. 7. Informar a la víctima sobre sus derechos y los servicios que pudieren ofrecerle ayuda. 8. Llevar un registro actualizado sobre los casos existentes en su jurisdicción y remitir obligatoriamente reportes trimestrales al Nivel Zonal de la Autoridad Educativa Nacional. 9.Evaluar periódicament e los procesos, el sistema, y presentar anualmente su rendición de cuentas.
  10. 10. CAPITULO IX D E L D E B I D O P R O C E S O
  11. 11. ART.344 DEBIDO PROCESO En los procesos sancionatorios o disciplinarios se debe dar estricto cumplimiento a lo dispuesto en su artículo 136 y en el 76 de la Constitución de la República.

