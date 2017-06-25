Límite de Funciones

ESTRUCTURA DE PROGRAMACIÓN Profesores :LILIANA RIOS MARIO VIDELA Trabajo realizado por: PAOLA ROCHA
 LÍMITES DE FUNCIONES  LÍMITES LATERALES  LÍMITES INFINITOS  BIBLIOGRAFÍA
LIMITE DE FUNCIONES Concepto: Sea la función y=f(x) y un valor a de la variable x, se dice que f(x) tiende a converger a u...
En el gráfico, observando los valores de los puntos muy próximos a x= a, lo cual será expresado así: x→a , se llega a la c...
LÍMITES LATERALES La variable x puede acercase o tender al punto a tanto como por la izquierda como por la derecha, entonc...
lim 𝒙→𝒂+ 𝒇(𝒙)=L+ ´´LÍMITE LATERAL DERECHO´´ x→ 𝒂+ nos dice que x se acerca al punto a con valores mayores que a, o sea des...
LÍMITES INFINITOS Hay dos casos destacables de límites, tal como podemos verlo en las gráficas Para la función y = f(x) de...
En el primer caso se expresa: Mientras que el segundo así: LÍMITES INDETERMINADOS Al efectuar la operación de paso al lími...
Ejemplo. Para este caso, si hallamos el valor de la función en x=1 obtenemos f (1) =0/0, que es uno de los casos de indete...
Bibliografía htpp://definición. de/limite de una funcion. (s.f.). http://calculo.cc/temas/temas_bachillerato/primero_cien ...
