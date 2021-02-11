Paola gomez0405

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana deVenezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universidad “UPTAEB” Barquisimeto- EDO, L...
Trabajar en álgebra consiste en manejar relaciones numéricas en las que una o más cantidades son desconocidas. Estas canti...
En álgebra la suma es una de las operaciones fundamentales y la más básica, sirve para sumar monomios y polinomios. La sum...
Suma de polinomios: Un polinomio es una expresión algebraica que está formada por sumas y restas de los diferentes término...
Ejemplo: -7 + 6 - 4 + 5 - 2 + 8 - 6 Para resolver esta suma algebraica se puede sumar por un lado los valores positivos (6...
La resta o sustracción de monomios y polinomios es una operación en la cual se quiere encontrar la diferencia entre el min...
Valor numérico de una expresión algebraica o fórmula matemática es el número que se obtiene al quitar las letras o sustitu...
Multiplicación de dos monomios. Para esta operación se debe de aplicar la regla de los signos, los coeficientes se multipl...
Multiplicación de un monomio por un polinomio Para esta operación se debe multiplicar el monomio por cada uno de los monom...
La división de expresiones algebraicas consta de las mismas partes que la división aritmética, así que si hay 2 expresione...
los productos notables son simplemente multiplicaciones especiales entre expresiones algebraicas, que por sus característi...
Factorización: es el proceso de encontrar dos o más expresiones cuyo producto sea igual a una expresión dada; es decir, co...
  Republica Bolivariana deVenezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universidad "UPTAEB" Barquisimeto- EDO, Lara Alumna: Paola Gómez CI: 29851726 Sección: 0405
  2. 2. Trabajar en álgebra consiste en manejar relaciones numéricas en las que una o más cantidades son desconocidas. Estas cantidades se llamanVARIABLES, INCÓGNITAS o INDETERMINADAS y se representan por letras. Una expresión algebraica es una combinación de letras y números ligadas por los signos de las operaciones: adición, sustracción, multiplicación, división y potenciación. Las expresiones algebraicas nos permiten, por ejemplo, hallar áreas y volúmenes.
  3. 3. En álgebra la suma es una de las operaciones fundamentales y la más básica, sirve para sumar monomios y polinomios. La suma algebraica sirve para sumar el valor de dos o más expresiones algebraicas. Como se trata de expresiones que están compuestas por términos numéricos y literales, y con exponentes. Suma de monomios: La suma de dos monomios puede dar como resultado un monomio o un polinomio. Cuando los factores son iguales, por ejemplo, la suma 2x + 4x, el resultado será un monomio, ya que la literal es la misma y tiene el mismo grado (en este caso, sin exponente). En este caso sumaremos solo los términos numéricos, ya que, en ambos casos, es lo mismo que multiplicar por x: 2x + 4x = (2+4)x = 6x
  4. 4. Suma de polinomios: Un polinomio es una expresión algebraica que está formada por sumas y restas de los diferentes términos que conforman el polinomio. Para sumar dos polinomios, podemos seguir los siguientes pasos: Sumaremos 3a2 + 4a + 6b –5c – 8b2 con c + 6b2 –3a + 5b Ordenamos los polinomios en relación a sus letras y sus grados, respetando el signo de cada término: 4a +3a2 + 6b – 8b2 –3a + 5b + 6b2 + c Agrupamos las sumas de los términos comunes: [4a –3a] + 3a2 + [6b + 5b] + [– 8b2 + 6b2] + c Efectuamos las sumas de los términos comunes que pusimos entre paréntesis o corchetes. Recordemos que al ser suma, cata término del polinomio conserva su signo en el resultado: [4a – 3a] + 3a2 + [6b + 5b] + [– 8b2 + 6b2] + c = a + 3a2 + 11b – 2b2 + c
  5. 5. Ejemplo: -7 + 6 - 4 + 5 - 2 + 8 - 6 Para resolver esta suma algebraica se puede sumar por un lado los valores positivos (6+5+8=19) y, por otro, los negativos (7+4+2+6=19). Finalmente se restan ambos resultados (19-19=0). O se puede ir resolviendo término a término (-7+6=-1, -1-4=-5, -5+5=0, 0-2=-2, -2+8=+6, +6-6=0). Si sumamos los siguientes monomios: (8x)+(4x)+(−3y)+(−5y)+(2z)+(z) Eliminamos los paréntesis, el signo operacional suma + no afecta a los signos de los monomios encerrados, la expresión quedaría simplemente así: 8x+4x–3y–5y+2z+z=(8+4)x+(−3−5)y+(2+1)z=12x−8y+3z
  6. 6. La resta o sustracción de monomios y polinomios es una operación en la cual se quiere encontrar la diferencia entre el minuendo y el sustraendo. Para reforzar el conocimiento de la resta es importante tener los conceptos básicos en aritmética. Resta de monomios A continuación se muestran diferentes ejemplos posibles en la resta de monomios: • De 6b restar 3b. Determinando el minuendo +6b con su signo y posteriormente el sustraendo +3b con el signo de resta será: 6b – (3b) = 6b – 3b = 3b • De 18c restar 9a. Determinando el minuendo +18c con su signo y posteriormente el sustraendo +9a con el signo de resta será: 18c – (9a) = 18c – 9ª Resta de polinomios En la resta de monomios en realidad consiste en cambiar el signo del sustraendo, es recomendable analizar con paréntesis ya que en la resta de polinomios el signo de la resta afecta a todo el sustraendo, por lo tanto, se estaría empleando el mismo método realizado. De 3x + 4y + 11w restar 2x + 3y + 8w. 3x + 4y + 11w – (2x + 3y + 8w) = 3x + 4y + 11w – 2x – 3y – 8w El resultado después de agrupar los términos semejantes será: x + y + 3w
  7. 7. Valor numérico de una expresión algebraica o fórmula matemática es el número que se obtiene al quitar las letras o sustituir por números y realizar las operaciones indicadas.Valor numérico es el valor obtenido al sustituir las variables por números y desarrollar las operaciones Ejemplos: 1- Calcular el valor numérico para: x+15 cuando x=2. Sustituimos en la expresión: x+15=2+15=17 El valor numérico de la expresión es 17. 2- Calcular el valor numérico para: x-8 cuando x=10. Sustituimos en la expresión: x-8=10-8=2 El valor numérico de la expresión es 2.
  8. 8. Multiplicación de dos monomios. Para esta operación se debe de aplicar la regla de los signos, los coeficientes se multiplican y las literales cuando son iguales se escribe la literal y se suman los exponentes, si las literales son diferentes se pone cada literal con su correspondiente exponente. Ejemplo: Multiplicar : 3x3y2 por 7x4 (3x3y2)(7x4) Se realiza de la siguiente forma: los coeficientes se multiplican, el exponente de x es la suma de los exponentes que tiene en cada factor y como y solo esta en uno de los factores se escribe y con su propio exponente. (3)(7)x3+4y2 21x7y2
  9. 9. Multiplicación de un monomio por un polinomio Para esta operación se debe multiplicar el monomio por cada uno de los monomios que forman al polinomio, ejemplo: 3 * (2x3-3x2+4x-2) (3 * 2x3) + (3 * -3x2) + (3 * 4x) + (3 * -2) 6x3-9x2+12x-6 Multiplicación de un polinomio por otro polinomio En esta operación debe de multiplicar cada uno de los monomios de un polinomio por todos los monomios del otro polinomio, por ejemplo: (2x2-3) * (2x3-3x2+4x) (2x2*2x3) + (2x2*-3x2) + (2x2*4x) + (-3*2x3) + (-3*-3x2) + (-3*4x) 4x5-6x4+8x3-6x3+9x2-12x
  10. 10. La división de expresiones algebraicas consta de las mismas partes que la división aritmética, así que si hay 2 expresiones algebraicas, p(x) dividiendo, y q(y) siendo el divisor , de modo que el grado de p(x) sea mayor o iguala 0 siempre hallaremos a 2 expresiones algebraicas dividiéndose. División que podemos representar. Para la división es necesario considerar también la ley de los signos y una ley de los exponentes. División de monomios: Se dividen los coeficientes y las literales se restan junto con sus exponentes. Ejemplo.- 5xm+2y4z / -4xm-4y3z = 5/4 x6y División de polinomio entre monomio: Se realiza dividiendo cada uno de los factores del polinomio entre el factor del monomio. Ejemplo.- 3ª3-6ª2b+9ab2 / 3ª=a2-2ab+3b2
  11. 11. los productos notables son simplemente multiplicaciones especiales entre expresiones algebraicas, que por sus características destacan de las demás multiplicaciones. Las características que hacen que un producto sea notable, es que se cumplen ciertas reglas, tal que el resultado puede ser obtenido mediante una simple inspección, sin la necesidad de verificar o realizar la multiplicación paso a paso. Los productos notables están íntimamente relacionados con fórmulas de factorización, por lo que su aprendizaje facilita y sistematiza la solución de diversas multiplicaciones, permitiendo simplificar expresiones algebraicas complejas. Ejemplos: • 2x2. • x+1. • (x+2)/(y+3) • x+x2+x3+x4+x5+x6.
  12. 12. Factorización: es el proceso de encontrar dos o más expresiones cuyo producto sea igual a una expresión dada; es decir, consiste en transformar a dicho polinomio como el producto de dos o más factores. Factorización por factor común: se escribe el factor común (F.C.) como un coeficiente de un paréntesis y dentro del mismo se colocan los coeficientes que son el resultado de dividir cada término del polinomio por el F.C. *6xyˆ3 - 9nxˆ2yˆ3 + 12nxˆ3yˆ3 - 3nˆ2xˆ4yˆ3 -Todos los términos son divisibles entre 3 - En todos los términos hay X yY, N no está en todos los términos. El menor exponente de X es 1, y el menor exponente deY es 3. - El factor común es 3xyˆ3 6xyˆ3 - 9nxˆ2yˆ3 + 12nxˆ3yˆ3 + 3nˆ2xˆ4yˆ3 /3xyˆ3= 2 - 3nx + 4nxˆ2 - nˆ2xˆ3 El resultado se expresa: 3xyˆ3(2 - 3nx + 4nxˆ2 - nˆ2xˆ3
