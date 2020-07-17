Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
ÍNDICE 1. Titulo 2. Virus 3. Casos 4. Registro 5. Epidemia en Angola 6. Estructura del virus 2
El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrági...
• En 1975, fue hospitalizado en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, un varón australiano de 20 años al regresar de un largo viaje a ...
El 8 de enero de 1980, enfermó en Kenia, Charles Monet El 13 de agosto de 1987, fue hospitalizad o, asimismo en Kenia, un ...
LA EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA • En 2004, estalló en Angola una nueva epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo. El brote se origi...
7
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reto 3 pgc

28 views

Published on

HDCD

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Reto 3 pgc

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. ÍNDICE 1. Titulo 2. Virus 3. Casos 4. Registro 5. Epidemia en Angola 6. Estructura del virus 2
  3. 3. El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses (Cercopithecus aethiops) importados hacía poco, que luego resultaron estar infectados. En total enfermaron 37 personas. 25 casos ocurrieron entre el personal del laboratorio, por contacto directo con los monos. Siete de estos murieron.  Los otros casos comprendieron dos médicos (infectados al pincharse accidentalmente con las jeringuillas que utilizaron para extraer sangre a miembros enfermos del personal del laboratorio) 3
  4. 4. • En 1975, fue hospitalizado en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, un varón australiano de 20 años al regresar de un largo viaje a Zimbabue durante el cual había acampado al aire libre en diversas ocasiones. • . Sólo enfermaron otras 2 personas: una muchacha de 19 años que lo había acompañado en el viaje y una enfermera de 20 años que había atendido a ambos. • Por desgracia, el hombre murió cuatro días después de ingresar. Las dos mujeres recibieron un tratamiento de apoyo intensivo y sobrevivieron. 4
  5. 5. El 8 de enero de 1980, enfermó en Kenia, Charles Monet El 13 de agosto de 1987, fue hospitalizad o, asimismo en Kenia, un muchacho danés de 15 años con un cuadro de cefalea Entre 1998 y 2000 hubo una epidemia en la República Democrática del Congo, con 154 personas enfermas de las que murieron 128 Entre 2004- 2005 se dio en Angola el que acabaría siendo el mayor brote de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo de la historia. Entre junio y agosto de 2007 se confirmaron en Uganda tres casos entre mineros de Kamwenge, en el oeste del país El 28 de septiembre de 2014 falleció en Kampala, Uganda, un médico radiólogo de 30 años, tras resultar infectado por el virus de Marburgo 5
  6. 6. LA EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA • En 2004, estalló en Angola una nueva epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo. El brote se originó en la provincia de Uige y los informes finales refirieron 374 casos con 329 decesos. En Italia, esta epidemia causó ruido por la muerte de la pediatra Maria Bonino, trabajadora del hospital de Uige, muerta a los 51 años de edad. El personal enviado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud fue retirado luego de los actos de violencia a los que había sido sometido por parte de los habitantes del lugar, frustrados por la poca eficacia de las curas y la preocupación por la enfermedad. El personal de la OMS colaboró, además, activamente con el equipo de Médicos Sin Fronteras, que aprestó, cerca de Uige, un centro de aislamiento donde internar a los casos sospechosos. 6
  7. 7. 7

×