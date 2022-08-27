Successfully reported this slideshow.
AIVS - AI, Industrial Data Space, and Innovation Transformation
pantapong
Innovation & Waste Transformation
pantapong
Innovation and Farm Transformation March 2020
pantapong
NBTC 03122019 : Innovation and Digital Transformation
pantapong
NBTC 03122019 : Innovation and Digital Transformation :
pantapong
Exponential Innovation and Innovation Ecosystem
pantapong
Project Proposal: Democracy when young generation are thinking
pantapong
innovation & digital transformation SWU
pantapong
Innovation and R&D 23 Aug 2022.pdf

  1. 1. พันธพงศ์ ตั้งธีระสุนันท์ www.pantapong.com
  2. 2. การวางแผน R&D ในองค์กร วันที่ 9 สิงหาคม 2565 เวลา 09:00 - 12:00 น. (VDO อาคาร EXIM) * แนวคิดและความสําคัญของการวางแผนนวัตกรรมและ R&D ในองค์กร * ตัวอย่างและกรณีศึกษา * Innovation Journey การวางแผน R&D ในองค์กร วันที่ 23 สิงหาคม 2565 เวลา 09:00 - 12:00 น. (บรรยายสด อาคาร EXIM) * แนวคิดและความสําคัญของการวางแผนนวัตกรรมและ R&D ในองค์กร * ตัวอย่างและกรณีศึกษา * Future Product & Packaging / BCG / Carbon Credit Concept
  3. 3. ● Design Innovation - R&D ● Innovation and R&D Excellence ○ Shanzhai & Indigenous Innovation (BYD case) ○ Innovation in local context - Digital Transformation - Building the culture of innovation (Build, Partner or Buy) ● Global Innovation Index 2021 Macro Level Micro Level แนวคิดและความสําคัญของ การวางแผนนวัตกรรม และ R&D ในองค์กร
  4. 4. เป็นไปได้ อยู่รอด พึงพอใจ การออกแบบนวัตกรรม และการวิจัย พัฒนา Design Innovation - R&D
  5. 5. เทคโนโลยี ธุรกิจ สร้างสรรค์ การออกแบบนวัตกรรม และการวิจัย พัฒนา Design Innovation - R&D
  6. 6. ความพึงพอใจ (Human Values) ความเป็นไปได้ (Feasibility) การอยู่รอด (Survival,Sustanability) สร้างสรรค์ (Creative, Usability/ Desirability) เทคโนโลยี (IP,MVP,R&D) ธุรกิจ,สังคม (Business Model,Scalability) Design Thinking Design Innovation
  7. 7. เทคโนโลยี ธุรกิจ x ระบบ (System) ต้นแบบสินค้าหรือบริการ การวิจัยพัฒนาวิทยาศาสตร์ การใช้งานทางวิศวกรรม ความเป็นไปได้ทางเทคโนโลยี วิสัยทัศน์ เป้าหมาย ปฏิบัติ กลุ่มเป้าหมาย ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย ต้นทุน ราคา การขนส่ง ส่งมอบ การตัดสินใจ ความเป็นไปได้ทางการเงิน
  8. 8. เทคโนโลยี ธุรกิจ x ต้นแบบสินค้าหรือบริการ การวิจัยพัฒนาวิทยาศาสตร์ การใช้งานทางวิศวกรรม ความเป็นไปได้ทางเทคโนโลยี วิสัยทัศน์ เป้าหมาย ปฏิบัติ กลุ่มเป้าหมาย ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย ต้นทุน ราคา การขนส่ง ส่งมอบ การตัดสินใจ ความเป็นไปได้ทางการเงิน รูปแบบธุรกิจและการขยายผล ผลลัพธ์ทางการเงิน การผลิตและการบริการ ความเป็นไปได้เทคโนโลยีและธุรกิจ ความเป็นไปได้ทางสังคมองค์รวม ประสิทธิภาพ Optimization การขับเคลื่อนและ Execution ระบบ (System)
  9. 9. เทคโนโลยี x สร้างสรรค์ ความพึงใจผู้ใช้ (Human Factors) ต้นแบบสินค้าหรือบริการ การวิจัยพัฒนาวิทยาศาสตร์ การใช้งานทางวิศวกรรม ความเป็นไปได้ทางเทคโนโลยี การออกแบบเพื่อผู้ใช้งานและประสบการณ์ ความพึงพอใจ อรรถประโยชน์ Utility ความปราถนา Desirability การฉายภาพให้เห็นรูปแบบรูปร่างหน้าตา การอธิบายนามธรรมให้เข้าใจ Subjective
  10. 10. เทคโนโลยี x สร้างสรรค์ ต้นแบบสินค้าหรือบริการ การวิจัยพัฒนาวิทยาศาสตร์ การใช้งานทางวิศวกรรม ความเป็นไปได้ทางเทคโนโลยี ผลลัพธ์ความเข้าอกเข้าใจ Empathy การปฎิสัมพันธ์ผู้ใช้ ประสิทธิผล การใช้งาน Usability ความงดงาม ความง่าย สะดวก ทรัพย์สินทางปัญญา การออกแบบเพื่อผู้ใช้งานและประสบการณ์ ความพึงพอใจ อรรถประโยชน์ Utility ความปราถนา Desirability การฉายภาพให้เห็นรูปแบบรูปร่างหน้าตา การอธิบายนามธรรมให้เข้าใจ Subjective ความพึงใจผู้ใช้ (Human Factors)
  11. 11. ธุรกิจ x สร้างสรรค์ บริการ (Service) วิสัยทัศน์ เป้าหมาย ปฏิบัติ กลุ่มเป้าหมาย ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย ต้นทุน ราคา การขนส่ง ส่งมอบ การตัดสินใจ ความเป็นไปได้ทางการเงิน การออกแบบเพื่อผู้ใช้งาน ความพึงพอใจ อรรถประโยชน์ Utility ความปราถนา Desirability การฉายภาพให้เห็นรูปแบบรูปร่างหน้าตา การอธิบายนามธรรมให้เข้าใจ Subjective
  12. 12. ธุรกิจ x สร้างสรรค์ วิสัยทัศน์ เป้าหมาย ปฏิบัติ กลุ่มเป้าหมาย ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย ต้นทุน ราคา การขนส่ง ส่งมอบ การตัดสินใจ ความเป็นไปได้ทางการเงิน การสื่อสารภาพรวมธุรกิจ ตราสินค้า แบรนด์ การตลาด ความน่าเชื่อถือธุรกิจ ความมั่นคงและการดํารงอยู่ของธุรกิจ การถ่ายทอดความเป็นตัวตนของสินค้าและบริการ การออกแบบเพื่อผู้ใช้งาน ความพึงพอใจ อรรถประโยชน์ Utility ความปราถนา Desirability การฉายภาพให้เห็นรูปแบบรูปร่างหน้าตา การอธิบายนามธรรมให้เข้าใจ Subjective บริการ (Service)
  13. 13. สร้างสรรค์ (Creative, Usability/ Desirability) เทคโนโลยี (IP,MVP,R&D) ธุรกิจ,สังคม (Business Model,Scalability) Design Innovation Design Innovation คน งาน เงิน ระบบ (System) ความพึงใจผู้ใช้ (Human Factors) บริการ (Service, Connectivity) สิ่งที่คิด
  14. 14. เทคโนโลยี (IP,MVP,R&D) ธุรกิจ,สังคม (Business Model,Scalability) สร้างสรรค์ (Creative, Usability/Desirability) สิ่งที่ได้ Design Innovation คน งาน เงิน ระบบ (System) บริการ (Service, Connectivity) ความพึงใจผู้ใช้ (Human Factors) Design Innovation
  15. 15. ความเป็นจริง เทคโนโลยี (IP,MVP,R&D) ธ ุ ร ก ิ จ , ส ั ง ค ม ( B u s i n e s s M o d e l , S c a l a b i l i t y ) สร้างสรรค์ (Creative, Usability/ Desirability) Design Innovation The Innovator’s Method TforDesign School
  16. 16. The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014) Creativity & Ideation Open Innovation : Technology Feasibility Design Thinking : Empathy Agile Software Lean Startup Business Model Canvas : Business Feasibility ขยาย ผล Insight Problem Solution Business Model Build Measure Learn Build Measure Learn Build Measure Learn Build Measure Learn
  17. 17. The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014) ขยาย ผล Insight Problem Solution Business Model กิจกรรมหลัก - ค้นหาหรือเข้าถึงความ ต้องการผู้ใช้ Suprise - ค้นพบ Job to be Done - พัฒนาต้นแบบ MVP - ทดสอบตลาด - Product market ﬁt เครื่องมือ การทดสอบ ผลลัพธ์ - 5 ทักษะการค้นพบแบบ นวัตกรรม - Pain Storming - Empathy - ต้นแบบ 4 ประเภท - ความอ่อนไหวของราคา - ระดับชั้นของผู้บริโภค - การโหวตผลความ ต้องการผู้ใช้ - การทดสอบด้วยควัน - Wow Test - Promoter Test - Payment Test - ตัวชี้วัดความชอบ - ตัวชี้วัดทางการเงิน - โอกาสการรู้เชิงลึก Oportunity Insight - วิสัยทัศน์ของลูกค้า Customer Vision Statement - Wow Test - Promoter Test - Payment Test - ตัวชี้วัดความชอบ Love Matric - ตัวชี้วัดทางการเงิน Build Measure Learn Build Measure Learn Build Measure Learn Build Measure Learn
  18. 18. The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014) กิจกรรมหลัก - ค้นหาหรือเข้าถึงความ ต้องการผู้ใช้ Suprise เครื่องมือ การทดสอบ ผลลัพธ์ - 5 ทักษะการค้นพบแบบ นวัตกรรม - การโหวตผลความ ต้องการผู้ใช้ โอกาสการรู้เชิงลึก Opportunity Insight ขยาย ผล Insight Problem Solution Business Model ความท้าทาย ความเจ็บปวด ไอเดียธุรกิจ นวัตกรรม นักทดลอง ช่างสังเกต การตั้งคําถาม สร้างเครือข่าย เชื่อมโยง ความคิด Build Measure Learn Opportunity Insight - Technology - Business/Finance - Problem - Market/Customer - Solution
  19. 19. The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014) กิจกรรมหลัก - ค้นพบ Job to be Done - Problem solution ﬁt เครื่องมือ การทดสอบ ผลลัพธ์ - Pain Storming - Empathy - การทดสอบด้วยควัน - วิสัยทัศน์ของลูกค้า Customer Vision Statement ขยาย ผล Insight Problem Solution Business Model Build Measure Learn ความต้องการ ซื้อสินค้า ค้นหาข้อมูล เปรียบเทียบ จ่ายเงิน ได้รับสินค้า ใช้สินค้า กิจกรรม พึงพอใจ กลาง ไม่พอใจ ประสบการณ์ ที่ได้รับ ความคาดหวัง ลูกค้า ต้องการซท้อสินค้า ให้ภรรยา เข้าสู่เว็บไซต์ผู้ ผลิตสินค้าและ เลือกชม ทําการเปรียบเทียบ สินค้าในเว็บไซต์ ชําระสินค้า ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์ ได้รับสินค้าผ่าน ทางการขนส่ง เอกชน ภรรยาได้ใช้สินค้า อยากจะสร้างความ ประทับใจให้ภรรยา เว็บไซต์แรกที่ค้น หาเจอสินค้าที่ ต้องการ ใช้ยาก รูปแบบ การเข้าถึงยาก มี หลายโหมดสินค้า จ่ายเงินได้แค่ การโอนเงินเท่านั้น ไม่สามารถติดตาม สินค้าได้ ใช้แล้วแบบไม่สวย และไม่ประทับใจเท่า ไหร่ สามารถเข้าถึงได้ ง่ายและรวดเร็ว มีหน้าเว็บไซต์ที่ทํา หน้าที่แนะนําตาม ความต้องการ การเปรียบเทียบที่ เหมาะสมและง่าย จ่ายได้หลากหลาย วิธีทั้งบัตรเครดิต และ Line Pay ส่งฟรีและติดตาม สินค้าได้ง่ายผ่าน มือถือ ได้รับสินค้าที่ตรง กับเว็บไซต์และมี คุณภาพเหมาะสม ความประทั บ ใจ
  20. 20. The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014) กิจกรรมหลัก - พัฒนาต้นแบบ MVP เครื่องมือ การทดสอบ ผลลัพธ์ - ต้นแบบ 4 ประเภท - Wow Test - Promoter Test - Payment Test ต้นแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ อย่างง่ายที่ใช้งานได้ Source : The Concept of Purposeful Prototyping: Towards a New Kind of Taxonomic Classiﬁcation ต้นแบบทางทฤษฎี ต้นแบบเสมือน / Proof of Concept (POC) ต้นแบบ Prototype / MVP/MAP ขยาย ผล Insight Problem Solution Business Model Build Measure Learn
  21. 21. PoC Vs. Prototype Vs. Minimum Viable Product: What’s The Difference? The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014) Source : https://technologynews.gitbook.io/poc-vs-prototype-vs-mvp/
  22. 22. PoC Vs. Prototype Vs. Minimum Viable Product: What’s The Difference? The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014) Source : https://mvpworkshop.co/blog/minimum-viable-product-mvp-type/
  23. 23. The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014) กิจกรรมหลัก - ทดสอบตลาด - Product market ﬁt เครื่องมือ การทดสอบ ผลลัพธ์ - ความอ่อนไหวของราคา - ระดับชั้นของผู้บริโภค - ตัวชี้วัดความชอบ - ตัวชี้วัดทางการเงิน โมเดลธุรกิจ เพื่อการขยายผล ขยาย ผล Insight Problem Solution Business Model Build Measure Learn กิจกรรม ทรัพยากร ความ สัมพันธ์ ช่องทาง จําหน่าย กลยุทธ์ราคา Value Proposition
  24. 24. WHO WHAT HOW MONEY สินค้าและบริการสําหรับใคร ทําอะไร กิจกรรมแบบไหน มีขั้นตอน กระบวนการทําอย่างไร การเข้าถึงผู้บริโภคและลูกค้า มีรายได้และต้นทุนเท่าไหร่ คุ้มไหม โครงสร้างต้นทุนจากกิจกรรม โครงสร้างต้นทุนจากทรัพยากร กิจกรรม ทรัพยากร ความ สัมพันธ์ ช่องทาง จําหน่าย กลยุทธ์ราคา Value Proposition คู่ค้า หรือ Key Partner Customer Relationship Key Resource Cost Structure Customer Segments Key Activity Revenue Streams คุณค่าของสินค้าและบริการ The Innovator’s Method by Nathan Furr and Jeff Dryer (2014)
  25. 25. Innovation and R&D Excellence ○ Shanzhai & Indigenous Innovation (BYD case)
  26. 26. ○ Shanzhai Innovation : Chinese low-quality, low prices imitations of foreign branded products. Innovation in Local Context : A Case Study of BYD in China (2018) 2548
  27. 27. ○ Shanzhai Innovation : Chinese low-quality, low prices imitations of foreign branded products. Innovation in Local Context : A Case Study of BYD in China (2018) 2548
  28. 28. ○ Shanzhai Innovation : Chinese low-quality, low prices imitations of foreign branded products. Innovation in Local Context : A Case Study of BYD in China (2018) Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class BYD S8 2548
  29. 29. 2548 2010 New Logo 1990 Old Logo
  30. 30. ○ Indigenous Innovation : A Process of making use of technologies transferred from the advanced economies to develop superior technologies at home. Innovation in Local Context : A Case Study of BYD in China (2018)
  31. 31. ○ Indigenous Innovation พื้นฐานนวัตกรรม ■ นวัตกรรมการออกแบบยานยนต์ Innovative design of vehicles ■ นวัตกรรมด้านการผลิต Innovative way of production ■ กลยุทธ์เชื่อมโยง Innovative vertical integration strategy นวัตกรรม BYD ■ ตอบสนองความต้องการ Demand conditions ■ ปัจจัยเอื้อการผลิต Supply factor Low Cost - High Skill Labor (LC-HS) ■ บรรยากาศและกลยุทธ์ธุรกิจ Local industrial environment and business strategy Innovation in Local Context : A Case Study of BYD in China (2018)
  32. 32. ○ Indigenous Innovation ■ The improvement of technology transferred from abroad that enables an indigenous company to become a global competitor. ■ Indigenous innovation builds on investment infrastructure, primarily funded by the state, and the transfer of technology from abroad through joint ventures with multinational corporations and by reverse migration of nationals. Innovation in Local Context : A Case Study of BYD in China (2018) Investment in physical and human infrastructure Technology Transfer from advance nations The formation and growth of indigenous companies #1 #2 #3
  33. 33. ○ Shanzhai & Indigenous Innovation (China R&D) เลียนรู้ เพื่อ อยู่รอด แลกเปลี่ยน เพื่อ อยู่ต่อ เปรียบเทียบ เพื่อ อยู่ต่อเนื่อง การออกแบบจากต้นแบบ Imitation เข้าใจซัพพลายเชน เชื่อมโยงคู่ค้า ตอบสนองรวดเร็ว (Fast) เร่ง แลก พัฒนา เทคโนโลยี ตอบสนองตลาด ตรงใจผู้บริโภค (Fit) ประหยัด LC-HS พัฒนาแบบโมดูล่า (Frugal) สร้างบรรยากาศ การลงทุน วัฒนธรรมองค์กรระดับโลก กระบวนการผลิตที่ดี กลยุทธ์ธุรกิจยั่งยืน Trend Setting (Fashion)
  34. 34. 1 2 3 การอยู่รอด การอยู่ต่อไป การอยู่ต่อเนื่อง ผลิตสินค้าเลียนแบบ - เข้าใจห่วงโซ่คุณค่าของ การพัฒนาสินค้า - ขายทํากําไรอย่างรวดเร็ว - เข้าใจตลาดภายในประเทศ เพิ่มขีดความสามารถหลัก - การเลียนรู้ การออกแบบ และพัฒนาสินค้า - ผลิตสินค้าแบรนด์ตัวเอง - แข่งขันในตลาดสีเลือด ลงทุนสําหรับอนาคต - การมองอนาคต ค้นหาโอกาสใหม่ในการลงทุน - การลงทุนวิจัยส่วนเพิ่ม - ค้นหาโอกาสของตลาดสีฟ้า งานวิจัยและพัฒนา > การพัฒนาสินค้า > การหาวัตถุดิบ > การผลิต > การตลาด > การกระจายสินค้า > การบริการ ห่วงโซ่คุณค่า = การสร้าง S-Curve ตัวใหม่ ShanZhai Innovation Baidu Yi BYD e6 山寨 三次 Imitation to Innovation Indigenous Innovation
  35. 35. 20 30 20 40 20 50 20 20 Zhongguo1.0 เน้นการผลิตในเชิงปริมาณ และราคาคุ้มค่า ImitationTechnology 20 20 Zhongguo2.0 นวัตกรรมขับเคลื่อนเศรษฐกิจ ExponentialTechnology 20 30 Zhongguo3.0 กลุ่มผู้นําทางนวัตกรรม Radical Technology 20 50 Zhongguo4.0 ผู้นําเบอร์ 1 ทางนวัตกรรม SupremacyTechnology รูปแบบการพัฒนา Zhongguo in the Future
  36. 36. Prof. Xuan Hong จะไม่เลียนแบบอีกแล้ว Zhungguancun District (中关村) “ “ Zhongguo in the Future Xi Jinping ปราศจากสารสนเทศ ความทันสมัย ก้าวหน้าไม่บังเกิด President Without informatization there is no modernization “ “
  37. 37. ○ Innovation in local context - Digital Transformation - Building the culture of innovation (Build, Partner or Buy)
  38. 38. นวัตกรรม สิ่งประดิษฐ์ การคิดค้น x ประสบความสําเร็จเชิงพาณิชย์ ขายได้ Invention Successful Commercialization X สิ่งประดิษฐ์ ที่นําไปสู่ความสําเร็จเมื่อเข้าสู่ตลาด เทคโนโลยีที่พร้อม และนําเสนอออกสู่ตลาด Innovation in Local Context : A Case Study of BYD in China (2018) EU View of Innovation Asian View of Innovation Invention + Success Market Existing Technology + Introducing to Market
  39. 39. 5 ประเภทนวัตกรรม 1. Production of new types of goods/services 2. Introduction of new method of production/process/ 3. Opening of new market (economic/social/environment) 4. Use of new sources of raw materials and intermediate goods 5. New organization of production/services Innovation in Local Context : A Case Study of BYD in China (2018) Schumpeter
  40. 40. ความหมายของนวัตกรรม องค์ประกอบ Component ระบบ System คุณค่า Value มาตรฐาน Standard เลียนแบบ Imitation กระจาย Diffusion ต่อเนื่อง Continuous
  41. 41. August 2022 องค์ประกอบ Component ระบบ System คุณค่า Value มาตรฐาน Standard เลียนแบบ Imitation กระจาย Diffusion ต่อเนื่อง Continuous นวัตกรรมขนมปัง : ความหมายของนวัตกรรม https://krua.co/
  42. 42. August 2022 นวัตกรรมผลิตภัณฑ์ นวัตกรรมกระบวนการ นวัตกรรมบริการ รูปแบบธุรกิจนวัตกรรม ประเภทของ “นวัตกรรม”
  43. 43. August 2022 นวัตกรรมผลิตภัณฑ์ นวัตกรรมกระบวนการ นวัตกรรมบริการ รูปแบบธุรกิจนวัตกรรม ประเภทของ “นวัตกรรม”
  44. 44. August 2022 Start End Collaborative Research Project Background IP Foreground IP Sideground IP Postground IP
  45. 45. August 2022 Classic Transformation Analoge Transformation Digital Transformation Quantum Transformation 1 0 1 0 A/D D/Q C/A #ogiwatanebe Now (3-5 years) Future (Next 5-10 years) Archive (200 years ago) (5,000 years ago)
  46. 46. Innovation Process & Digital Transformation Digitization Digitalization Transformation Conversion (Data) Adaption (Process) Creation (Business) 3 1 2
  47. 47. Digital Transformation เปลี่ยนแปลงประสบการณ์ของผู้บริโภค เปลี่ยนแปลงวิธีการดําเนินธุรกิจ เปลี่ยนแปลงโมเดลธุรกิจให้สอดคล้องกับยุคดิจิตอล User Experience Transformation Business Model Transformation BusinessProcessTransformation
  48. 48. Digital Transformation Product ผลิตภัณฑ์ รองเท้าวิ่งเฉยๆ Product with sensor บริการดั่งเดิม การติดตามและวัดผล Digital Business with social communities บริการดิจิตอล เครือข่ายสังคม ทําอะไรโลกต้องรู้ 1 2 3 เสนอบริการฝึกวิ่ง เสนอบริการจัดงานวิ่ง แบบ Virtual Run ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับสิทธ์ เปลี่ยนแปลงประสบการณ์ของผู้บริโภค User Experience Transformation 1. Conversion (Data) 2. Adaption (Process) 3. Creation (Business)
  49. 49. Digital Transformation DVD-by-Mail Business Model NETFLIX 1.0   Video streaming & on demand NETFLIX 2.0 AWS plus data and analytics Distribution and logistics Disrupt: linear TV and media Disrupt: brick & mortar stores เปลี่ยนแปลงโมเดลธุรกิจให้สอดคล้องกับยุคดิจิตอล Business Model Transformation
  50. 50. เปลี่ยนแปลงวิธีการดําเนินธุรกิจ Digital Transformation Business Process Transformation
  51. 51. เปลี่ยนแปลงวิธีการดําเนินธุรกิจ Digital Transformation Business Process Transformation
  52. 52. ○ Innovation in local context - Digital Transformation - Building the culture of innovation (Build, Partner or Buy)
  53. 53. Productivity Organization Innovation Competiveness Quality | Time | Cost Unique Selling Point | Business Model | iGoods/iHuman Effectiveness | Impact Efﬁciency | Growth STRATEGY นวัตกรรมนําความเป็นเลิศทางธุรกิจอย่างยั่งยืน (Innovation Excellence) Source and Adapted: Kano Model and Business Innovation Process from Dr. Somchet T., Mr Kalin S., Pantapong T. Input Output Excellence Sustainable
  54. 54. 1. Business portfolio 2. Explore new business 3. Exploit improve business model Building the culture of innovation
  55. 55. Build Partner Buy Time Risk Cost Ownership Long High High High Mid Average Low Mid Short Low High High Build Experience Team Growth Team Partner Buy - Project manager : Project development/Execution - Design services : Design thinking/service design/innovator method - Media & PR ofﬁcer : Media Artwork PR development - Business & marketing : Business and marketing development - Tech/IT-developer : IT/Web/App/Technology/RD developer To innovate you can Build, Partner or Buy Company A /Organization /New Team CWN Team CWN Team Co-develop ตัวอย่าง โครงการ TMS ระบบขนส่ง ที่ลงทุนการพัฒนาระบบร่วมกับ บริษัท ไซเมท ซอฟต์ จํากัด ขอรับทุนสนับสนุน ผู้เชี่ยวชาญ จาก ITAP และ DEPA หรือ Partner ในมุมของการร่วมพัฒนาและต่อยอดโครงการ ไปพร้อมกัน อาทิ โครงการ Upgrade business class Company A CWN BD Team Investment in business ตัวอย่าง การลงทุนในบริษัทสตาร์ทอัพ และ ลงในกองทุนฯ ต่างๆ อาทิ Wisesight, Recult เป็นต้น Project development
  56. 56. ลักษณะและรูปแบบการส่งเสริมนวัตกรรม Innovation Optimization Innovation Breakthrough 80% 20% Quality Efﬁciency Productivity Performance Human Resource Incremental Improvement Exponential Technology New Business Model AI – Blockchain Genomics Quantum Technology Industrial 4.0 Insights Problems Solutions Business Model Scale up Services design and thinking - Pain point - Customer journey - Opportunity Feasibility - Business - Creative - Technology Launch product - Scale up - Venture capital - Investment Development - Pilot / Testing - MVP / Traction - Biz Canvas/Model Innovation Process and Business Generation Innovation Center
  57. 57. TBANS NSTDA Holding InnoSpace DEPA
  58. 58. Basic & Applied Research Translational Development Clinical Evaluation & Regulatory Approval Adoption & Diffusion Science Commercial Gap in Research development and Innovation Government & Universities Private sector GAP Investment ที่มา : https://blog.thegfcc.org/universities-are-wellsprings-of-innovation-drivers-of-regional-economies-8a3c097e6cc การวิจัย พัฒนาและนวัตกรรม Innovation System
  59. 59. Building the culture of innovation
  60. 60. ● Global Innovation Index 2021
  61. 61. Thailand Deutschland 中国 Malaysia Indonesia Total Innovation Management Global Innovation Index 2021
  62. 62. Global Innovation Index Innovation Output sub-index Innovation Input sub-index Creative outputs - Intangible assets - Creative goods and services - Online creativity Knowledge and technology outputs - Knowledge creation - Knowledge impact - Knowledge diffusion Business sophistication - Knowledge worker - Knowledge linkages - Knowledge absorption Institutions - Political environment - Regulatory environment - Business environment Market sophistication - Credit - Investment - Trade, diversiﬁcation, and market scale Human capital and research - Education - Tertiary education - Research and Development (R&D) Infrastructure - Information & communication technologies (ICTs) - General infrastructure - Ecological sustainability www.globalinnovationindex.org/analysis-indicator ¦ ¦
  63. 63. Global Innovation Index 2021 Institutions Human capital and research Infrastructure Market sophistication Knowledge and technology outputs Creative outputs Business sophistication Innovation Input sub-index Innovation Output sub-index
  64. 64. บทสรุป 1 2 3 4 5 6
  65. 65. Innovation Project Development Organization Development Training & Publication 1,500 Projects development 60 Projects support 50 Million Baht ﬁnancial support 3,300 Million baht Innovation Project Revenue 17 yrs 9 yrs 14 yrs ภาพรวมต่อการขับเคลื่อนยุทธศาสตร์นวัตกรรมของประเทศ www.pantapong.com 100 40 1,000 20 2005 – Now 2007 - Now 2013 – Now

×