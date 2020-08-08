Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction to Brain Computer Interface M K Jeevarajan Co Host : Kongu Engineering College
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Thank you Kongu Engineering College
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Pantech • Lab equipments and Sensor Interface • ...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Announcement • Attendance Link will be available...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Agenda • Introduction to Brain Computer Interfac...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Brain Computer Interface • Communication using T...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. What is Biosignal? • A bio signal is any signal ...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Introduction to EEG • Electroencephalography (EE...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. BCI defined • A BCI generally consists of three ...
Types of BCI
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Three BCI Subtypes • Active BCI: “An active BCI ...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. BCI Types-Electrodes BCI Types: – Invasive – Inv...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Types of Electrodes
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. EEG Sensor Designs
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. EEG Sensor Designs
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. EEG Sensor Designs
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Invasive EEG-Braingate
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. How Brain Works
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Anatomy
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd.
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Electrode Position
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. 10-20 Electrode System
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Electrode Placement
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Why is BCI Hard? • Processing depends on unknown...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Consequences • Sophisticated signal processing i...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. When would 50,000 neurons fire near-synchronousl...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Event Related Potentials
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Signal Range
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Comparison of EEG Bands
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Available Software Tools • Opensig • BCI2000 • E...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Applications of EEG
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Communication and Control for the Severely disab...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Neurospeller https://www.pantechsolutions.net/bl...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Operator Monitoring
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Operator Monitoring
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Forensics-LIE Detection
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Entertainment
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Health
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. NeuroMarketing • Impact of Advt ,movies is measu...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Neuroscience
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Recent Research on Brain to Brain Communication
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. What is Brainsense ? • Brainsense- Brain compute...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. What you can do with Brainsense • Cognitive game...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. FEATURES • Single Sensor on FP1 • Can detect mul...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. SPECIFICATIONS • Bluetooth ™ Wireless communicat...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. How Brainsense Works THINKGEAR ASIC+BLUETOOTH
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. THINKGEAR •TGAM MODULE offers e-Sense technology...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. TGAM Packets
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. eSense • Attention –(0-100) • Meditatation-(0-10...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Supported Platform & Developer tools suite
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Popular Apps compatible with Brainsense across t...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. DEMO
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. How to Pair Brain sense with PC
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Brainsense With Neuroview
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Brainsense With Brainwave Visualizer
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Neuro Marketing-AD Interest Analysis-Cadbury Silk
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Brainsense Offer 8435 -6000 Rs
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Upcoming Matlab Master Class Series for 30 Days ...
Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. For more details – www.pantechsolutions.net – ht...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Brain Computer Interface

36 views

Published on

Brain Computer Interface

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Brain Computer Interface

  1. 1. Introduction to Brain Computer Interface M K Jeevarajan Co Host : Kongu Engineering College
  2. 2. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Thank you Kongu Engineering College
  3. 3. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Pantech • Lab equipments and Sensor Interface • Manufacturer of Brainsense EEG Headset • Reconfigurable Algorithms on AI • Manufacture of AI development Boards
  4. 4. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Announcement • Attendance Link will be available at 5.15 pm
  5. 5. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Agenda • Introduction to Brain Computer Interface – Introduction to BCI – Types of BCI and Sensors – How Brain Works – Applications and Research Topics • Getting Started with Brainsense – Quick start guide to Brainsense and its Hardware Components – List of Software Available – Connecting Brainsense with PC – Brainsense with Neuroview – Brainsense with Brainwave Visualizer • Brainsense Demo – How to Read Attention using Brainsense – How to Read Raw EEG using Brainsense – How to Read Meditation using Brainsense
  6. 6. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Brain Computer Interface • Communication using Thoughts of Brain (EEG) without using any Muscle control, Especially for Severely Paralyzed people
  7. 7. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. What is Biosignal? • A bio signal is any signal in human beings that can be continually measured and monitored. – ECG(Electrocardiogram) – EEG(Electroencephalogram) – EMG(Electromyogram) – EOG(Electrooculogram) – Galvanic skin response – MEG(Magneto encephalography)
  8. 8. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Introduction to EEG • Electroencephalography (EEG) is the recording of electrical activity along the scalp. EEG measures voltage fluctuations resulting from ionic current flows within the neurons of the brain • German physiologist and psychiatrist Hans Berger (1873–1941) recorded the first human EEG in 1924
  9. 9. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. BCI defined • A BCI generally consists of three main components: 1. A Signal-acquisition module (Electrode,Filtering and Amplifier) 2. A Signal-processing module(ASIC ,DSP) 3. A Control module ( Microcontroller &Driver)
  10. 10. Types of BCI
  11. 11. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Three BCI Subtypes • Active BCI: “An active BCI is a BCI which derives its outputs from brain activity which is directly consciously controlled by the user, independently from external events, for controlling an application.” Brain Control Home automation • Reactive BCI: “A reactive BCI is a BCI which derives its outputs from brain activity arising in reaction to external stimulation, which is indirectly modulated by the user for controlling an application.” Brain Games for ADHD • Passive BCI: “A passive BCI is a BCI which derives its outputs from arbitrary brain activity without the purpose of voluntary control, for enriching a human-computer interaction with implicit information.” Medical application –To Verify Brain Death
  12. 12. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. BCI Types-Electrodes BCI Types: – Invasive – Involves attaching electrodes directly to the brain tissue – The patient’s brain gradually adapts its signals to be sent through the electrodes – Non-invasive Involves putting electrodes on the scalp of the patient, and taking readings
  13. 13. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Types of Electrodes
  14. 14. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. EEG Sensor Designs
  15. 15. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. EEG Sensor Designs
  16. 16. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. EEG Sensor Designs
  17. 17. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Invasive EEG-Braingate
  18. 18. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. How Brain Works
  19. 19. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Anatomy
  20. 20. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd.
  21. 21. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Electrode Position
  22. 22. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. 10-20 Electrode System
  23. 23. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Electrode Placement
  24. 24. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Why is BCI Hard? • Processing depends on unknown parameters, most of the dynamics are still uncovered. • Signal-to-noise ratio is very challenging, so sensitive measures are hard to obtain • Folding of cortex is different even for Monozygotic twins • Large collections of neurons are involved in many different activities, not just one • Relevant function maps different from person to person
  25. 25. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Consequences • Sophisticated signal processing is required • BCI systems must be calibrated before they can be used • Calibration should entail as much information as available, e.g., example data, prior knowledge, large databases
  26. 26. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. When would 50,000 neurons fire near-synchronously? • –An external event triggers a cascade of related neural processes (e.g., in perception) • –An internal event triggers a cascade of related neural processes (e.g., sudden “aha!”) • –Neural populations enter a synchronized steady- state firing pattern (e.g., idle oscillations) • Event-Related Potentials (ERPs) and Oscillatory Processes are the two major BCI-detectable EEG
  27. 27. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Event Related Potentials
  28. 28. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Signal Range
  29. 29. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Comparison of EEG Bands
  30. 30. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Available Software Tools • Opensig • BCI2000 • EEGLAB • Open VIBE • BCILAB
  31. 31. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Applications of EEG
  32. 32. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Communication and Control for the Severely disabled
  33. 33. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Neurospeller https://www.pantechsolutions.net/blog/brain-keyboard-using- neurosky-mindwave-mobile-and-java/
  34. 34. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Operator Monitoring
  35. 35. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Operator Monitoring
  36. 36. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Forensics-LIE Detection
  37. 37. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Entertainment
  38. 38. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Health
  39. 39. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. NeuroMarketing • Impact of Advt ,movies is measured by a sample of audiences Before the release of an Advt or Movie
  40. 40. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Neuroscience
  41. 41. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Recent Research on Brain to Brain Communication
  42. 42. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. What is Brainsense ? • Brainsense- Brain computer interface device for Student, Researchers and Wellness Community. • A, single-channel, wireless headset that monitors your brain activity and translates EEG into meaningful data you can understand
  43. 43. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. What you can do with Brainsense • Cognitive games – Brain fitness, Game with a benefit • Measure your Meditation Level daily and provide reports to analyze . • You can measure your Focus, real time brain monitoring and visual feedback • To research on EEG signals for Brain Computer Interface • Read RAW Brain waves for Developer community
  44. 44. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. FEATURES • Single Sensor on FP1 • Can detect multiple mental states simultaneously • Reference electrode on Ear clip to remove ambient noises • IP involves noise cancellation and signal amplification • Provides EMG feature for Eye Blink detection
  45. 45. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. SPECIFICATIONS • Bluetooth ™ Wireless communication • Passive Dry Sensor EEG • Triple AAA battery • 7 Hours Run Time eSense Brainwave Patterns: • Attention • Meditation • Eye Blink • Frequency Bands: 0.5 to 50Hz
  46. 46. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. How Brainsense Works THINKGEAR ASIC+BLUETOOTH
  47. 47. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. THINKGEAR •TGAM MODULE offers e-Sense technology •Outputs Attention, Meditation and Physical eye blinks from raw EEG data •2.79cm x 1.52cm x 0.25cm, weighs 130mg •Communicates through UART interface at baudrate 1200, 9600 or 57600
  48. 48. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. TGAM Packets
  49. 49. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. eSense • Attention –(0-100) • Meditatation-(0-100) • Eyeblink Strength(0-255) • PoorQuality-200 • Only when NoiseQuality-0 Algorithm Starts
  50. 50. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Supported Platform & Developer tools suite
  51. 51. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Popular Apps compatible with Brainsense across the globe
  52. 52. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. DEMO
  53. 53. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. How to Pair Brain sense with PC
  54. 54. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Brainsense With Neuroview
  55. 55. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Brainsense With Brainwave Visualizer
  56. 56. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Neuro Marketing-AD Interest Analysis-Cadbury Silk
  57. 57. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Brainsense Offer 8435 -6000 Rs
  58. 58. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Upcoming Matlab Master Class Series for 30 Days 45 Min Daily (from Beginner to Expert) https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeevarajan/ Thank You
  59. 59. Technology beyond the Dreams™ Copyright © 2006 Pantech Solutions Pvt Ltd. For more details – www.pantechsolutions.net – http://www.slideshare.net/pantechsolutions – http://www.youtube.com/pantechsolutions

×