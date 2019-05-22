Blood Brothers: The Dramatic Story of a Palestinian Christian Working for Peace in Israel by Elias Chacour

A unique and unforgettable book, Blood Brothers is the moving story of Elias Chacour, a Palestinian Christian who has a deep love for Jews and Palestinians alike. As he recounts his life story, he combines the history of Christianity in the Middle East with a new perspecitve on Bible prophecy and the Zionist movement. He offers you a gripping, true-life account of what really happened at the birth of modern Israel. Blood Brothers addreses such controversial questions as: What is the true root of conflict between Palestinians and Jews? What behind-the-scenes politics touched off the turmoil in the Middle East? What role did Britain play? And America? What does Bible prophecy really have to say? Can bitter enemies ever be reconciled? In a world taut with tension and terror, ths book offers hope-filled insight into living at peace.

Download Click This Link https://freeendogesbooks4.blogspot.com/?book=0801015731

