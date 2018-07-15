Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midn...
Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook Declan Fitzgerald had always been th...
Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook Written By: Nora Roberts. Narrated B...
Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook Download Full Version Midnight Bayou...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook

8 views

Published on

Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook

  1. 1. Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook Declan Fitzgerald had always been the family maverick, but even he couldn't understand his impulse to buy a dilapidated mansion on the outskirts of New Orleans. All he knew was that ever since he saw Manet Hall, he'd been enchanted - and obsessed - with it. So when the opportunity to buy the house comes up Declan jumps at the chance to live out a dream. Determined to restore Manet Hall to its former splendor, Declan begins the daunting renovation room by room, relying on his own labor and skills. But the days spent in total isolation in the empty house take a toll. He is seeing visions of days from a century past, and experiencing sensations of terror and nearly unbearable grief - sensations not his own, but those of a stranger. Local legend has it that the house is haunted, and with every passing day Declan's belief in the ghostly presence grows. Only the companionship of the alluring Angelina Simone can distract him from the mysterious happenings in the house, but Angelina too has her own surprising connection to Manet Hall - a connection that will help Declan uncover a secret that's been buried for a hundred years.
  3. 3. Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook Written By: Nora Roberts. Narrated By: Sandra Burr, James Daniels Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: September 2004 Duration: 9 hours 17 minutes
  4. 4. Midnight Bayou Audiobook Free | Midnight Bayou ( free books online ) : free audiobook Download Full Version Midnight Bayou Audio OR Listen now

×