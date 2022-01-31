Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Popular Tractor Mahindra Jivo Price and Specifications

Jan. 31, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Automotive

Mahindra offers a number of mini tractors with advanced technologies out of which Mahindra Jivo 245 DI is a 24 HP mini tractor popular among Indians. This tractor has a powerful gearbox with 8F + 4R gears, equipped with 2 cylinders and a 1366 cc engine suitable for performing all farming operations. The price of this tractor is quite reasonable for Indian farmers. For more information visit our online platform TractorGuru.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free

Popular Tractor Mahindra Jivo Price and Specifications

  1. 1. Mahindra Jivo Tractor Model in India with Maximum Durable
  2. 2. Mahindra Jivo series provides the best tractor models to farmers. This series of Mahindra is excellent for gardens, yards and small farms. These tractor models can get advanced features and the latest design. This compact tractor comes with 20 HP to 36 HP. The engine of this series tractor is robust and efficient for work. Farmers are delighted with the performance of these tractor models. Along with this, the Mahindra Jivo series comes under an affordable price range.
  3. 3. In the following section, the Mahindra Jivo series model is mentioned. Mahindra Jivo 245 DI Mahindra Jivo 245 DI has a robust gearbox with 8 Forward + 4 Reverse gears to operate the engine properly. It is manufactured with Oil Immersed Brakes that avoid slippage. The tractor has a 2300 MM turning radius. It comes with 2 cylinders, 1366 CC engine generates 2300 ERPM. The tractor price is Rs. 3.90 - 4.00 Lakh that is satisfying for farmers.
  4. 4. Mahindra Jivo 365 DI Mahindra Jivo 365 DI has 3 cylinders that run on 2600 engine rated RPM. the tractor has 8 Forward + 8 Reverse gears fitted with a constant / sliding mesh transmission system. Its 35-litre fuel tank is efficient and lasts for long durations. It has a hydraulic lifting capacity of 900 Kg. It is available in the market at Rs. 4.80 - 5.50 Lakh*, which is reasonable for farmers. Mahindra Jivo 365 is becoming popular among the farmers because of its best features and latest technology in this segment.
  5. 5. The features and price of this series model are informative for you. For further details, visit Tractor Guru. Here, you get updated New Tractors and Second Hand Tractors. Along with this, you can get a second- hand tractor from TractorGuru.
  6. 6. THANK YOU

×