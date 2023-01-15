hemodialysis water treatment.pptx

he water to be used for the preparation of haemodialysis fluids needs treatment to achieve the appropriate quality. The water treatment is provided by a water pre-treatment system which may include various components such as sediment filters, water softeners, carbon tanks, micro-filters, ultraviolet disinfection units, reverse osmosis units, ultrafilters and storage tanks. The components of the system will be determined by the quality of feed water and the ability of the overall system to produce and maintain appropriate water quality.