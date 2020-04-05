Microsoft power point 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  Definition-it is a graphic which is used to made presentation graphic. it is used in business in terms are business graphic .there are 3 types of graphic  1.presentation graphic  2.Analytical graphic  3.Design graphic  What is slide ?  It is a media by which presentation are made the extension name of power point is .ppt  There are different types of slide like text slide ,graphic slide ,bullet slide, text & object slide, table slide, column slide etc.
  2. 2. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  What is power point? Power point is component of Microsoft office that is used to create professional quality of presentation . It allow you to create the contain the presentation by typing the text. Add inserting the picture.
  3. 3. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  How to start power point? start all programs m.s office m.s power point
  4. 4. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  Office bottom  New(ctrl+N)-it is used to create a new presentation.  Open(ctrl+O)-it is used to open &existing presentation.  Save(ctrl+S)-it is used to save the active presentation.  Close-it is used to close the active presentation.
  5. 5. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  Print(ctrl+P)-it is used print the active presentation .  Print preview-it is used to see the preview of active printing slide.  Exist(Alt+F4)-it is used to exist form m.s power point to desktop screen.
  6. 6. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  Quick access tool bar  Undo(ctrl+Z)-it is used to return the last action.  Redo(ctrl+Y)-it is used to return the undo action.
  7. 7. Microsoft power point  Home menu  Cut(ctrl+X)-it is used to cut the selected text or graphic.  Copy(ctrl+C)-it is used to copy the selected graphic.  Paste(ctrl+V)-it is used to paste the text after using cut or copy option.  Format pointer-it is used to copy the formatting from one place and apply it to another.
  8. 8. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  Clip board-it is used to paste the text which is used by cut or copy option.  Slide  new slide-it is used to add a new slide in to the presentation.  Lay out-it is used to change the layout of the selected slide.  Reset-it is used to reset the position ,size ,& formatting of the of the slide to their default setting .  Delete –it is used to delete the selected slide .  duplicate(ctrl+D)-it is used to create a duplicate of selected graphic
  9. 9. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  Font- it is used to change the font of selected text.  Font size-it is used to change the font size of the selected text.  Increase font- it is used to increase the selected text.  Decrease font-it is used to decrease the selected text.
  10. 10. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  clear formatting – it is used to clear all the formatting from the selected text & change to normal text .  Change case- it is used to change the case of the selected text . This option provide 5 sub option. 1.Sentence case- here the fast letter of each line is made capital. 2.lower case- here the selected text change to small letter . 3.upper case- here the selected text change to capital letter. 4.capitalise each word- hare the fast letter of each word is made capital. 5.taggle case- here the first latter of each word is made small and other capital.
  11. 11. MICRO SOFT POWER POINT  Line spacing – it is used to give the space between the line .  Column-it is used to selected the text in to more column.  Drawing- it is used to draw a picture inside your presentation .  Shape- it is used to set the ready made shape such as circle arrows line ,flow chat , symbol etc.
  12. 12. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  Arrange – it is used to arrange object on the slide by changing their order position & rotation .  Quick style – it is used to choose a visual style for the shape or line .  Shape fill – it is used to fill the selected shape with a solid color, gradient picture , or texture.  Shape out line – it is used to specify the width & line style for the out line of selected shape.
  13. 13. MICROSOFT POWER POINT  Shape effect- it is used to apply a visual effect to the selected shape . Such as shadow , glow, 3D rotation.

