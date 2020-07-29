Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERTEMUAN 5
Materi Pertemuan 5

  1. 1. PERTEMUAN 5
  2. 2. SEO SEO atau Search Engine Optimation adalah suatu teknik yang digunakan untuk meningkatkan rating suatu brand pada indeks mesin pencari. Sudah pasti brand yang diindeks mesin pencari pada halaman pertama pencarian memiliki visibilitas tinggi dan memiliki tingkat popularitas dalam dunia maya. SEO terbagi menjadi 2: SEO Organik SEO Anorganik
  3. 3. SEO Organik SEO Organik merupakan metode dalam meningkatkan suatu rating suatu brand pada indeks mesin pencari secara alamiah atau wajar.
  4. 4. SEO Anorganik SEO Anorganik umumnya menggunakan cara instan untuk meningkatkan visibilitas. Hal ini secara efektif dapat meningkatkan rating dalam jangka pendek, tetapi tidak konsisten dapat dipertahankan.
  5. 5. Definisi Slideshare Slideshare merupakan konten untuk berbagi seperti presentasi e-book atau material dokumen digital lainnya. URL:http//www.slideshare.net.
  6. 6. Login Slideshare Jika ingin Login di slideshare dapat dengan 3 cara: 1. Mendaftar menggunakan linkedin 2. Mendaftar menggunakan facebook 3. Mendaftar baru menggunakan email
  7. 7. Upload File di Slideshare
  8. 8. Definisi Youtube Youtube merupakan layanan video dan jejaring sosial sekaligus sebagai sarana promosi. http://www.youtube.com
  9. 9. Daftar Akun Youtube Cara mendaftar youtube dengan langkah sebagai berikut: • Jika mempunyai gmail dapat langsung login menggunakan gmail tersebut • Kemudian buat channel sesuai dengan kebutuhan dari nama akun, deskripsi maupun isi yg diupload kedalam akun youtube Catatan: Jika ada backsound atau artikel yang dikutip jangan lupa tuliskan sumbernya.
  10. 10. Contoh akun Youtube
  11. 11. Flickr • Flickr merupakan jejaring untuk berbagi gambar serta foto digital. Jejaring ini dapat digunakan untuk memajang produk dan sebagai sarana dalam meningkatkan akses kewebsite produk. URL://www.flickr.com
  12. 12. Mendaftar Flickr • Cara mendaftar akun flickr.
  13. 13. Tampilan Home akun Flickr
  14. 14. Tugas • Buatlah akun Slideshare dan upload 1 file ppt • Buatlah file video bertema promosi durasi maksimal 5 menit dan upload ke akun Youtube masing-masing Link dishare via Whatsapp dan E-campus

