Audiobook## Racism in America: A Reference Handbook TXT,PDF,EPUB

Racism in America: A Reference Handbook diverges from the typical focus of accounts of racism on interpersonal prejudice and discrimination to situate racism within structural processes to demonstrate the systematic nature of racial discrimination. Racial progress, though notable, has largely addressed symptoms of the racialized social system rather than tackling the ways in which the system is inherently patterned to benefit whites. This book provides evidence that racial discrimination is not an occasional decision made by individuals.The book provides readers with a background and history of race in America; a thorough treatment of the problems, controversies, and solutions related to race; a perspectives section including essays from experts in a variety of related fields; profiles of important people and organizations; and a section dedicated to data and documents. Its organizational strategy benefits the reader, first explaining core concepts and providing context for racism in America before moving into more specific applications in the work of relevant experts and providing directions for further study.

