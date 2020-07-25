Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURSO Y GRADO: BIOLOGIA 3ER AÑO SEC.
COMPETENCIA: Indaga mediante métodos científicos para construir conocimientos. META DE APRENDIZAJE: Proponer y fundamentar...
FITOHORMONAS
HORMONAS VEGETALES Son compuestos químicos que actúan regulando el crecimiento, desarrollo y metabolismo, a muy bajas conc...
LOS PRINCIPALES GRUPOS DE FITOHORMONAS Auxinas Giberelinas Citocininas Ácido Abscísico Etileno
AUXINAS Del griego (auxein = aumentar) descubiertas por Fritz Went (1928) al observar el FOTOTROPISMO. Funciones:  Se pro...
Giberelinas  Son sustancias activas de naturaleza química similar, la mas conocida es el acido giberelico.  Se sintetiza...
Citocininas Son sustancias que se encuentran en gran cantidad de tejidos de división activa como los que intervienen en la...
ÁCIDO ABSCÍSICO  Estimula la caída de hojas y frutos  Induce la latencia de yemas y semillas, en climas fríos.  Inhibe ...
Etileno (única hormona gaseosa) En 1934 R. Gane demostró que las plantas sintetizan etileno, el cual es un producto secund...
