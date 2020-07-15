Estudios Sociales Autoridades Provinciales 5to AÑO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTUDIOS SOCIALES PROFESOR: Francisco O. Tiván G. QUINTO AÑO EGBM
ORACIÓN DEL DÍA Copyright 2010 2
Copyright 2010 3 ¿Cómo se llama el presidente del Ecuador? ¿Cómo se llama el alcalde de nuestro Cantón?
AUTORIDADES DE LA PROVINCIA Copyright 2010 4 Prefecto provincial Consejero provincial Gobernador GOBIERNOS PROVINCIALES, M...
Copyright 2010 5 Autoridades del Cantón Alcalde Teniente Político Jefe Político Concejales Autoridades de salud, educación...
Funciones del Alcalde Es elegido por votación popular cada cuatro años. Copyright 2010 6  Organizar la administración del...
Copyright 2010 7 CONCEJALES Los concejales son elegidos por votación popular cada cuatro años. Se organizan en comisiones ...
Copyright 2010 8 JEFE POLÍTICO Es representante del PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA y tiene a su mando a los tenientes político...
Copyright 2010 9 AUTORIDADES DE LA PARROQUIA Las parroquias urbanas no tiene autoridad directa. Dependen de las autoridade...
Copyright 2010 10 LA JUNTA PARROQUIAL Con la ayuda de la comunidad y apoyo de las autoridades trabaja por el desarrollo y ...
Copyright 2010 11 Autoridades de la salud 1. Es la capacidad del Estado para conducir el Sector Salud y asumir responsabil...
12Copyright 2010 Promovemos el respeto y la necesidad de generar condiciones para una convivencia con libertad, paz y just...
×