Administracion

Introducción a la Administración 4to Año – ICEBEM Francisco Rodriguez
Definición de Administración La Administración: es la ciencia social y técnica encargada de la planificación, organización...
Evolución de las ideas sobre la administración: 1880 Escuela de Administración científica (Taylor)  Primer intento con fu...
Frederick Winslow Taylor Se centraba predominantemente en el campo fabril. Ingeniero (EE. UU) Su idea es la relación: HOMB...
1916 Escuela clásica de Administración (Fayol) Expuso sus ideas en la obra Administración industrial y general, publicada ...
Henri Fayol Se graduó en ingeniería de minas a los 19 años en Francia. vivió las consecuencias de la Revolución Industrial...
Escuela Neoclásica 1925 hasta 1946 aprox. Continúa el proceso de búsqueda de eficiencia a través de nuevas técnicas. El mo...
– Esc. de Relaciones Humanas (1932). Esta surgió como consecuencia del agotamiento que se percibió en la década del 20, a ...
Se realizaron estudios basados en un programa de investigaciones a través de grupos de experiencias. 1. Estos estudios inc...
Esc. de sociología industrial y la Esc. de administración de personal 1. Relación Individuo-grupo: frente a la necesidad d...
A considerar:  Escuela de Administración científica (1880)  Hombre como parte de la máquina. Énfasis en la estandarizaci...
A considerar:  Cada escuela aportó al desarrollo de la Administración Moderna como la conocemos en la actualidad.  Es im...
Gracias 4to Año Ec. y Administración - ICEBEM - Prof. Francisco Rodriguez
Resumen de las Escuelas de Administración. 4to Año

  2. 2. Definición de Administración La Administración: es la ciencia social y técnica encargada de la planificación, organización, dirección y control de los recursos reales y potenciales (humanos, financieros, materiales, tecnológicos, el conocimiento, etc) de la organización, con el fin de obtener el máximo beneficio posible; este beneficio puede ser económico o social, dependiendo esto de los fines perseguidos por la organización.
  3. 3. Evolución de las ideas sobre la administración: 1880 Escuela de Administración científica (Taylor)  Primer intento con fundamento científico para normalizar los procesos productivos y así aumentar la eficiencia y productividad.  Estudio de tiempos y movimientos para mejorar el trabajo.  Otros autores: Henry Grantt (ingeniero mecánico) desarrollo los diagramas de Gantt para planificación y control.
  4. 4. Frederick Winslow Taylor Se centraba predominantemente en el campo fabril. Ingeniero (EE. UU) Su idea es la relación: HOMBRE-MAQUINA-PRODUCCION Asignando al hombre solamente el rol de un engranaje dentro de los procesos de producción, para obtener así la máxima eficiencia productiva.
  5. 5. 1916 Escuela clásica de Administración (Fayol) Expuso sus ideas en la obra Administración industrial y general, publicada en Francia en 1916.  Basa su atención a toda la empresa, haciendo énfasis en la dirección y Administración.  Segmentación de la empresa en áreas operativas por funciones: técnicas, comerciales, financieras, etc.  Desarrollo de un manual de procedimientos administrativos  Descripción de puestos y aptitudes para cubrirlos
  6. 6. Henri Fayol Se graduó en ingeniería de minas a los 19 años en Francia. vivió las consecuencias de la Revolución Industrial y la 1ra Guerra Mundial. Sus aportes se basan en la dirección. Escribió los 14 principios de la Administración que son considerados hasta la actualidad
  7. 7. Escuela Neoclásica 1925 hasta 1946 aprox. Continúa el proceso de búsqueda de eficiencia a través de nuevas técnicas. El momento histórico produjo modificaciones en el esquema organizativo. Los neoclásicos no intentaron modificar los modelos clásicos, sino adaptarlos a las nuevas exigencias de la organización. Prestaron gran atención a los principios de administración de Unidad de mando y especialización, autoridad y responsabilidad. Sobre esto elaboró modelos de estructura y control utilizando como herramientas al organigrama y al manual de funciones, autoridad y responsabilidad.
  8. 8. – Esc. de Relaciones Humanas (1932). Esta surgió como consecuencia del agotamiento que se percibió en la década del 20, a partir de aquí se suscitan conflictos humanos dentro de las organizaciones, que derivan en actitudes hostiles por parte de los trabajadores, ausentismos, falta de motivación, etc. Esto hacia pensar en otros factores de estímulos distintos a los económicos.
  9. 9. Se realizaron estudios basados en un programa de investigaciones a través de grupos de experiencias. 1. Estos estudios incluyeron por 1ra vez en el tema la sociología 2. El trabajador se comporta en su trabajo en función de una diversidad de factores la motivación no es solo económica 3. La atención se ubica en el grupo y no sobre el individuo, cada grupo elabora normas de conducta 4. Aparece una nueva consideración, la organización informal y el surgimiento del líder.
  10. 10. Esc. de sociología industrial y la Esc. de administración de personal 1. Relación Individuo-grupo: frente a la necesidad de actuar sobre un individuo para intentar un cambio de actitud, la acción debe dirigirse hacia el grupo al que pertenece y no hacia el individuo. 2. Reconocimiento de la importancia de dar participación a los trabajadores frente a una experiencia de cambio de métodos de trabajo. 3. Propuesta de asignar responsabilidades de supervisión a quien ejerza un liderazgo natural y democrático, y no impuesto. La escuela de administración de personal aportó un conjunto de programas para entrenamiento y capacitación en al conducción de personal.
  11. 11. A considerar:  Escuela de Administración científica (1880)  Hombre como parte de la máquina. Énfasis en la estandarización de tareas y sus tiempos  Escuela de Administración Clásica (1916)  Énfasis en la Dirección, división de tareas. Y manuales de procedimiento  Escuela de RR. HH. (1940)  Énfasis en el líder natural, participación de los trabajadores y motivación no sólo económica
  12. 12. A considerar:  Cada escuela aportó al desarrollo de la Administración Moderna como la conocemos en la actualidad.  Es importante considerar la realidad social donde se desarrollaron esos conceptos, no podemos evaluarlos con una visión actual. La sociedad fue cambiando su cultura, y la administración se fue adaptando a estos cambios,
  13. 13. Gracias 4to Año Ec. y Administración - ICEBEM - Prof. Francisco Rodriguez

