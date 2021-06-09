Successfully reported this slideshow.
— Best Practices for Large-Scale ERP Testing The Modern ERP Test Manager Gurit Heitner Customer Success Group Leader
ERP is a “business solution” implementing business processes & workflows — It’s business critical: any disruption is unacc...
ERP is business critical system – Glitches cost Money ($M) and could have severe impact on your Brand. — Even 1% of UAT fa...
5 one quick question before Continuing Your Insights
Covid 19 - Remote work became everyone's reality. — Can’t have all testers in the same room — Collaboration is more than j...
7 WhAT can we Do Better? Business Users don’t necessarily want or like to test — Most of testing tools are designed for IT...
You can’t Solve a problem with the same thinking that created it 8 Albert Einstein
ERP Specific tools / Business process centric — Built In collaboration — SaaS – Cloud Native — Real Time Monitoring & flex...
Never guess. Act in the light of facts — Always be in control — Better business Users engagement — What do your Managers n...
"I tried to run projects using spreadsheets … at any reasonably sized project that will end up in a mess.” Global Courier ...
Thank you 12 Panaya.com Gurit Heitner Customer Success Group Leader
The Modern ERP Test Manager - Best Practices for Large-Scale ERP Testing

  1. 1. — Best Practices for Large-Scale ERP Testing The Modern ERP Test Manager Gurit Heitner Customer Success Group Leader
  2. 2. ERP is a “business solution” implementing business processes & workflows — It’s business critical: any disruption is unacceptable — Business processes have multiple dependencies — The success of ERP implementation requires huge efforts — ERP systems are complex and require extensive testing — Testing involves strong business knowledge and good understanding of dependencies ERP is not “just software” 3
  3. 3. ERP is business critical system – Glitches cost Money ($M) and could have severe impact on your Brand. — Even 1% of UAT failed could crucially impact your business operations — Most ERP Defects (Regardless of the project) are detected during UAT phase Why is ERP testing crucial for your Business? 4
  4. 4. 5 one quick question before Continuing Your Insights
  5. 5. Covid 19 - Remote work became everyone's reality. — Can’t have all testers in the same room — Collaboration is more than just talking to each other — You need more flexibility and higher sense of urgency — Digital transformation – Need modern and agile tools to keep pace with today’s velocity 6 Legacy ERP testing can’t meet today’s demands
  6. 6. 7 WhAT can we Do Better? Business Users don’t necessarily want or like to test — Most of testing tools are designed for IT/professional — Easy/ Intuitive use, lacking self-onboarding. — Standardize Test Processes and Deliveries — Seamless handover of test data — Enforce Closed loop between testers and IT (including Defect management) — Lack of visibility / no real-time insights / avoidable errors slowing down testing
  7. 7. You can’t Solve a problem with the same thinking that created it 8 Albert Einstein
  8. 8. ERP Specific tools / Business process centric — Built In collaboration — SaaS – Cloud Native — Real Time Monitoring & flexible Reporting — Automatic documentation — Test Assets management — Closed loop defect resolution What could help you? 9
  9. 9. Never guess. Act in the light of facts — Always be in control — Better business Users engagement — What do your Managers need? — Ability to scale up — ROI - can the tool justify its investment in many ways 10 How ERP test managers can take full advantage of modern solutions
  10. 10. "I tried to run projects using spreadsheets … at any reasonably sized project that will end up in a mess.” Global Courier services company — Test Managers worked multiple times as hard to maintain the collaboration within the teams when testing was done without process guidance and support. Scientific Supplies company — Resource bottlenecks around Business Users can cause a shift in plans that costs the Organization Millions. Swiss engineering and manufacturing Firm — Organizations that had the right processes in place were less impacted by Covid 19 and were ready to scale up with ease. Coronavirus' business impact: Evolving perspective | McKinsey Customer Insights 11
  11. 11. Thank you 12 Panaya.com Gurit Heitner Customer Success Group Leader

