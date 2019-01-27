Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
free erotic fiction for women : Gay | Erotica
Listen to Gay and free erotic fiction for women new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free erotic fiction for
women FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
free erotic fiction for women : Gay | Erotica
Just be gentle,' he said softly, cupping Allen's cheek and tugging his lower lip free before kissing him again. His hand
slid from Allen's cheek to his shoulder, to his chest and the work rough thumb rubbed against a nipple until it peaked.
'Don't need to rush.'
Allen's breath was already coming short. He wondered if he'd even be able to make it very long, let alone until Bill was
inside of him. Thunder crashed almost on top of them, startling Allen, as his focus was all on Bill.
'Just relax,' murmured Bill, kissing down..."
3.
free erotic fiction for women : Gay | Erotica
Written By: Kathleen Hope.
Narrated By: Brad Langer
Publisher: Authors Republic
Date: December 2016
Duration: 1 hours 8 minutes
4.
free erotic fiction for women : Gay | Erotica
Download Full Version Gay Audio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment