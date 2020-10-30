Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Get Smarter with Data Analytics Monitoring End-Point Performance for Call Quality Analytics & Troubleshooting Marketing Co...
Speakers Ben Menesi VP, Products & Innovation panagenda Daniel Klas Inbound Marketing Coordinator panagenda
Agenda 1 Who is panagenda? 2 Explosive Growth in Teams Deployments 3 CHALLENGE: Teams Usage Maturity 4 OVERVIEW: OfficeExp...
Overview Enterprise Experience & Awards 2007 Initial software release: • IBM Domino monitoring and data analytics solution...
115M 115 million daily users for Microsoft Teams which is a 90% increase since March 19th. - Microsoft earnings report in ...
New TEAMS deployments are driving HelpDesk calls for assistance… Call quality issues are rampant due to work-from- home ma...
Numbers from the field: helpdesks are under siege Zendesk benchmarks from 23,000 companies across 170 countries Ticket vol...
Numbers from the field: helpdesks are under siege Zendesk benchmarks from 23,000 companies across 170 countries Ticket vol...
Numbers from the field: helpdesks are under siege Zendesk benchmarks from 23,000 companies across 170 countries Ticket vol...
$15.56 Average Ticket Cost in North America Average cost per minute service desk handle time Cost per minute of service de...
What We Are Hearing from Customers Troubleshooting Proactive Support Usage Patterns ▪ Simpler troubleshooting ▪ In-depth a...
Microsoft: Call Quality Call Quality Dashboard WHEN HOW WHO WHY? WHAT?
Microsoft: Performance Monitoring Microsoft 365 Service Health WHAT WHEN WHO? WHEN? WHERE?
Measuring the entire user journey The journey always starts at a user device.
Measuring the entire user journey The journey always starts at a user device.
Measuring the entire user journey Time to Egress Time to MSFT Front Door to Data CenterTime to Front Door Breaking down jo...
Data-driven monitoring Proactive troubleshooting
What is OfficeExpert EPM? ARCHITECTURE ENDPOINT AGENT INSTALL DYNAMIC DATA COLLECTION ML AND SERVICE TELEMETRY No admin ri...
OfficeExpert EPM Data Points NETWORK RELATED HARDWARE CALL QUALITY & OFFICE 365 +28 data points +40 data points +99 data p...
Our approach Multi-tiered insights delivery Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Bird’s eye view of organizational level performanc...
OfficeExpert EPM Security Model Encryption and Data Privacy Considerations Endpoint Agent Deployments Endpoint Performance...
Get Smarter with Intelligent Insights Demonstration recording https://pan.news/20201029
Next Steps www.panagenda.com BROCHURES CASE STUDIES WEBINARS DEMOS DATA SHEETS Design Partner Preview Starting mid-Novembe...
Get Smarter with Intelligent Insights Questions and Answers?
Prize Drawing Contact: carl_baumann@panagenda.com +1 908-309-3997 Kevin @ Crown Castle (May 2020)
Thank you Headquarters, Austria: panagenda GmbH (Ltd.) Schreyvogelgasse 3/10 AT 1010 Vienna P: +43 1 89 012 89 F: +43 1 89...
Monitoring user end point performance for call quality analytics and troubleshooting
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Monitoring user end point performance for call quality analytics and troubleshooting

21 views

Published on

Recording: https://pan.news/20201029
Bad call quality during Microsoft Teams meetings usually results in employee escalations to the IT group for investigation. Without the detailed data to perform forensic analysis on the issue, the investigation usually goes nowhere. As enterprise organizations steadily adopt Teams as their main solution hub for conference calls and meetings, they will need access to more in-depth metrics to identify and troubleshoot video and voice call quality issues.

New capabilities inside OfficeExpert gather end-point performance data from each user computer. This information helps IT groups view call quality metrics to identify problems and gain insights to help prioritize troubleshooting and investigate system anomalies. The metrics help spotlight issues including old headsets, network infrastructure bottlenecks, and slow Internet Service Providers (ISP’s); all of which cause user experience nightmares.

In this webinar, you will receive an introduction to Teams call quality analytics leveraging accurate end-point performance data. If you want to know the truth about your Teams call quality experience, then please join us to see how proactive troubleshooting can work to remediate issues before they become nightmares.

During the webinar demonstration you will explore topics that include:
• Tracking end-point call quality performance by device (BlueTooth Headset, PC Audio, Surface Hub, Mobile Device, etc.)
• Detailed analytics for end-point locations (Home Users, Office Users, Mobile Phones, etc.)
• Real-world troubleshooting for call quality issue resolutions
• And more… 

Don’t miss the opportunity to take advantage of this timely information.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Monitoring user end point performance for call quality analytics and troubleshooting

  1. 1. Get Smarter with Data Analytics Monitoring End-Point Performance for Call Quality Analytics & Troubleshooting Marketing Coordinator DANIEL KLAS Vice President, Products & Innovation BEN MENESI
  2. 2. Speakers Ben Menesi VP, Products & Innovation panagenda Daniel Klas Inbound Marketing Coordinator panagenda
  3. 3. Agenda 1 Who is panagenda? 2 Explosive Growth in Teams Deployments 3 CHALLENGE: Teams Usage Maturity 4 OVERVIEW: OfficeExpert Data Analytics 5 Demonstration 6 Q&A
  4. 4. Overview Enterprise Experience & Awards 2007 Initial software release: • IBM Domino monitoring and data analytics solution 2009 Surpassed 150 customers: • Customers in 20 countries • Opened new EMEA offices 2013 Surpassed 450 customers: • Customers in 40 countries • Global licensing agreement with IBM 2011 Company Expansion: • New Domino application analytics and evaluation toolset • Expanded company with new offices in North America 2015 Surpassed 700 customers: • Customers in 75 countries • Initial release of Enterprise E-Mail Analytics 2016 Transition to Microsoft: • Design and architecture for OfficeExpert solution • Began customer interviews and business requirements analysis 2018 Focus on Microsoft O365: • v1.0 Release of OfficeExpert • Data analytics for TEAMS usage and O365 licensing 2020 Announcing: OfficeExpert EPM • End-Point Monitoring • Call Quality and Performance Analytics
  5. 5. 115M 115 million daily users for Microsoft Teams which is a 90% increase since March 19th. - Microsoft earnings report in October 2020 Teams Daily Users
  6. 6. New TEAMS deployments are driving HelpDesk calls for assistance… Call quality issues are rampant due to work-from- home mandates. Skype for Business is going away in 2021. Customers are moving all users to TEAMS. Customers need help troubleshooting call quality issues effectively.
  7. 7. Numbers from the field: helpdesks are under siege Zendesk benchmarks from 23,000 companies across 170 countries Ticket volumes up in all regions
  8. 8. Numbers from the field: helpdesks are under siege Zendesk benchmarks from 23,000 companies across 170 countries Ticket volumes up in all regions
  9. 9. Numbers from the field: helpdesks are under siege Zendesk benchmarks from 23,000 companies across 170 countries Ticket volumes up in all regions
  10. 10. $15.56 Average Ticket Cost in North America Average cost per minute service desk handle time Cost per minute of service desk voice time Cost per Ticket Benchmark figures from BMC $1.60 $2.13 MTTR5,5 days
  11. 11. What We Are Hearing from Customers Troubleshooting Proactive Support Usage Patterns ▪ Simpler troubleshooting ▪ In-depth analysis of video / voice call history ▪ Network & bandwidth data ▪ Identify slow laptops or old drivers Root Cause Analysis ▪ Unsupported headsets ▪ Upgrades for home office networking ▪ ISP speed increases ▪ Validate configurations for Teams Rooms and Surface Hubs Fix Call Quality Issues ▪ Tracking and reporting for Surface Hubs and Teams Rooms usage ▪ Validate call quality for home users ▪ Identify any Skype users remaining ▪ Reporting for meeting structure (internal vs. external attendees) ▪ Reporting for meeting types Monitor Usage Trends Requesting help to manage their voice / video deployments
  12. 12. Microsoft: Call Quality Call Quality Dashboard WHEN HOW WHO WHY? WHAT?
  13. 13. Microsoft: Performance Monitoring Microsoft 365 Service Health WHAT WHEN WHO? WHEN? WHERE?
  14. 14. Measuring the entire user journey The journey always starts at a user device.
  15. 15. Measuring the entire user journey The journey always starts at a user device.
  16. 16. Measuring the entire user journey Time to Egress Time to MSFT Front Door to Data CenterTime to Front Door Breaking down journey segments Device Problems LAN / WIFI issuesISP Problems Slow or saturated network Gateway region change Product specific service degradation Service outage
  17. 17. Data-driven monitoring Proactive troubleshooting
  18. 18. What is OfficeExpert EPM? ARCHITECTURE ENDPOINT AGENT INSTALL DYNAMIC DATA COLLECTION ML AND SERVICE TELEMETRY No admin rights required, install under 1 minute Customizable, max. 15-minute frequency Crowdsourced service availability intelligence True SAAS: hosted in Azure collecting endpoint data
  19. 19. OfficeExpert EPM Data Points NETWORK RELATED HARDWARE CALL QUALITY & OFFICE 365 +28 data points +40 data points +99 data points 950 data points1100+ data points
  20. 20. Our approach Multi-tiered insights delivery Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Bird’s eye view of organizational level performance Geographic service health status Microsoft 365 Service level health Detailed user / call specific information
  21. 21. OfficeExpert EPM Security Model Encryption and Data Privacy Considerations Endpoint Agent Deployments Endpoint Performance Data Storage ▪ Agents installed in user context ▪ No credential submission ▪ Locally stored data encrypted ▪ Secure, encrypted data transmission ▪ Core performance data anonymized ▪ No personally identifiable information (PII) ▪ Usage data isolated & secured per customer ▪ Authorized security principal access only
  22. 22. Get Smarter with Intelligent Insights Demonstration recording https://pan.news/20201029
  23. 23. Next Steps www.panagenda.com BROCHURES CASE STUDIES WEBINARS DEMOS DATA SHEETS Design Partner Preview Starting mid-November REGISTER Today!!! Make your voice heard and participate in steering OfficeExpert EPM Start monitoring up to 20 user’s performance now Get started with OfficeExpert EPM: https://info.panagenda.com/officeexpert-design-partner
  24. 24. Get Smarter with Intelligent Insights Questions and Answers?
  25. 25. Prize Drawing Contact: carl_baumann@panagenda.com +1 908-309-3997 Kevin @ Crown Castle (May 2020)
  26. 26. Thank you Headquarters, Austria: panagenda GmbH (Ltd.) Schreyvogelgasse 3/10 AT 1010 Vienna P: +43 1 89 012 89 F: +43 1 89 012 89-15 E: info@panagenda.com Headquarters, Germany: panagenda GmbH (Ltd.) Lahnstraße 17 DE 64646 Heppenheim P: +49 6252 67 939-00 F: +49 6252 67 939-16 E: info@panagenda.com USA: panagenda Inc. 60 State Street, Suite 700 Boston, MA 02109 P: +1 617 855 5961 F: +1 617 488 2292 E: info@panagenda.com Germany: panagenda GmbH (Ltd.) Lahnstraße 17 DE 64646 Heppenheim P: +49 6252 67 939-86 F: +49 6252 67 939-16 E: info@panagenda.com The Netherlands: Trust Factory B.V. 11th Floor, Koningin Julianaplein 10 NL 2595 AA The Hague P: +31 70 80 801 96 E: info@panagenda.com

×