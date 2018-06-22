Download [PDF] [PDF] Online Biodynamic, Organic and Natural Winemaking: Sustainable Viticulture and Viniculture Download Ebook New Ebook

"We constantly notice when we are out talking to winemakers in different wine regions that more and more producers pay attention to how what they do in the vineyard affects the environment. Many winemakers that we meet start the process of converting to organic farming. There are rules for what that means -- what an organic farmer can do and what is forbidden -- rules that come both from public or government organisations and from private organisations. In addition, people also talk more and more about other related approaches: biodynamic winemaking, natural wines, sustainable farming. In this book we explain them all." Organic farming, biodynamic wine, natural wines, sustainable winemaking: what do all these concepts really mean, and what benefits can they bring to winemakers? This comprehensive book by two renowned wine experts explains the rules, the do s and don t s of organic, biodynamic and natural wine production, both outside in the vineyard and in the wine cellar. It sets out clearly what a winemaker is allowed to do, including processes, additives and chemicals, and looks at the potential long-term benefits of going organic or biodynamic. This is an invaluable introduction to sustainable winemaking for all wine professionals and enthusiasts. Winner of the Best Wine Book for Professionals 2012 in Sweden and the World s Best Drinks (wine) Education Book , runner-up, 2012.

Britt Karlsson

