Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN S...
PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Contenido 16.VERBOS PARA F...
PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 16.VERBOS PARA FIJAR OBJET...
PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” más a hacer, desarrollar s...
PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Definir Reconstruir Concep...
PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 4.CONCLUSION En conclusión...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Verbos para fijar objetivos

11 views

Published on

INFORME

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Verbos para fijar objetivos

  1. 1. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS NOMBRE: PAMELA FANNY CHURA VILLARPANDO DOCENTE: Mgr. JOSE RAMIRO ZAPATA AÑO: 2020 GRUPO: 21 COCHABAMBA-BOLIVIA
  2. 2. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Contenido 16.VERBOS PARA FIJAR OBJETIVOS.......................................................................................3 1.INTRODUCCION ................................................................................................................3 2.DESARROLLO ....................................................................................................................3 2.1 TIPOS DE OBJETIVOS...................................................................................................3 2.2 VERBOS RECOMENDADOS PARA OBJETIVOS, PARA ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE Y OTRAS CATEGORÍAS.........................................................................................................3 2.3 VERBOS PARA OBJETIVOS GENERALES Y ESPECIFICOS..................................................4 3.REFERENCIAS....................................................................................................................5 4.CONCLUSION....................................................................................................................6 5.VIDEOS.............................................................................................................................6
  3. 3. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 16.VERBOS PARA FIJAR OBJETIVOS 1.INTRODUCCION Un objetivo describe un propósito o finalidad que contribuye a la solución de un problema en particular.Este esel puntode partidaque guíael procesode creaciónyplanificaciónde todoun proyecto. Los verbos para objetivos generales y específicos son aquellos que se utilizan a la hora de redactar una investigación o trabajo académico. Por ejemplo: resumir, abordar, desarrollar. 1 2.DESARROLLO 2.1 TIPOS DE OBJETIVOS  Generales:expresanlasintencioneseducativasde unproyectocurricular,de unplande estudios,ode unaasignatura.Sonlospropósitosmásampliosque persigueunprograma encada nivel ysu cumplimientoestáenfuncióndel tiempode duraciónde lacarrera o de la asignatura dentro de la estructura y organización curricular.  Particulares:se derivande losgeneralesde laasignaturaycorrespondenacada una de las unidades del programa analítico de la misma. Aquí se precisan las intenciones educativas de una parte del contenido (sistema de conocimientos y sistema de habilidades),que se aborda,locual debe conduciral logrode losobjetivosgeneralesde la asignatura en su conjunto y de los objetivos curriculares del Plan de Estudios.  Específicos:se derivandelosobjetivosparticularesycorrespondenalosde lasclasesde cada unidad didáctica, por lo que existe un mayor grado de concreción de las intencioneseducativas.El cumplimientode estosobjetivosdebeconduciral logrode los objetivos de la unidad del programa de la asignatura, como parte de la estructura curricular y contribuir al cumplimiento de los objetivos del plan de estudio. 2.2 VERBOS RECOMENDADOS PARA OBJETIVOS, PARA ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE Y OTRAS CATEGORÍAS El verboseleccionadoparaformularunobjetivode aprendizajedebe poderse alcanzaratravés de varias actividades, peronoesunaactividad;ydebe reflejarse enunaconductaobservable no necesariamente de maneradirectasinoatravésde evidenciasoproductosde aprendizaje cuyosdesempeñosseanevaluables. Se puede distinguir entre verbos para objetivo y verbos para actividades por la demanda intelectual que implica su ejecución, caracterizar demanda mucho más que observar, evaluar más que medir, diseñar más que dibujar, etc. Por ejemplo: Desarrollarunamermeladaesmuchomejorque elaborarunamermelada,losegundose puede hacer solocon una receta;por esoaquí elaborarse consideraunaactividad; elaborarse refiere
  4. 4. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” más a hacer, desarrollar se refiere a definir cómo debe hacerse, qué debe llevar, diseñar un experimento y evaluar el producto. Por su relación con el objeto de la acción, hay algunos verbos que pueden servir tanto para objetivocomopara actividad.Esel caso de aplicar:aplicar un programa o un sistemademanda muchomás que aplicarun cuestionario,enel primercasosirve paraformularunobjetivo,enel segundo caso es claramente una actividad. Hay que cuidar que un verbo seleccionadopara objetivo específico no sea de mayor nivel que unobjetivogeneral,enelcasode que se trate de losmismosobjetos.Porejemplo,siunobjetivo general es“aplicarunmodelode calidaden…”el objetivoespecíficonopuedeser“formularun modelo de calidad en …”.  A continuación, se presentan tablas con diversas categorías de verbos de acuerdo con su uso en el diseño de guías de estudio: Para objetivos  Para actividades  No recomendados  De “uso difícil o peligroso” porque dependen del objeto de aplicación  Verbos mejores que otros  Verbos por explorar y aclarar 2.3 VERBOS PARA OBJETIVOS GENERALES Y ESPECIFICOS  Verbos para ObjetivosGenerales Verbos para Objetivos Específicos Analizar Formular Advertir Enunciar Calcular Fundamentar Analizar Enumerar Categorizar Generar Basar Especificar Comparar Identificar Calcular Estimar Compilar Inferir Calificar Examinar Concretar Mostrar Categorizar Explicar Contrastar Orientar Comparar Fraccionar Crear Oponer Componer Identificar
  5. 5. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Definir Reconstruir Conceptuar Indicar Demostrar Relatar Considerar Interpretar Desarrollar Replicar Contrastar Justificar Describir Reproducir Deducir Mencionar Diagnosticar Revelar Definir Mostrar Discriminar Planear Demostrar Operacionalizar Diseñar Presentar Detallar Organizar Efectuar Probar Determinar Registrar Enumerar Producir Designar Relacionar Establecer Proponer Descomponer Resumir Evaluar Situar Descubrir Seleccionar Explicar Tasar Discriminar Separar Examinar Trazar Distinguir Sintetizar Exponer Valuar Establecer Sugerir 3.REFERENCIAS 1.https://www.ejemplos.co/verbos-para-objetivos-generales-y-especificos/ 2.https://webdelmaestrocmf.com/portal/verbos-para-disenar-objetivos-actividades-de- aprendizaje-y-otras-categorias/ 3.http://courseware.url.edu.gt/Facultades/Facultad%20de%20Ciencias%20Econ%C3%B3mic as/T%C3%A9cnicas%20B%C3%A1sicas%20de%20Investigaci%C3%B3n/Segundo%20ciclo%20 2010/Planteamiento%20del%20problema/01%20Planteamiento%20del%20problema/verbo s_para_objetivos_generales_y_objetivos_especficos.html 4.https://abasto.com/consejos/5-pasos-para-fijar-objetivos-smart/
  6. 6. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 4.CONCLUSION En conclusión, en gran medida, la intención o propósitode los objetivosdel programa, ofrece una percepción de las estrategias de enseñanza y de las técnicas de evaluación apropiadas. En gran medida, la intención o propósito de los objetivos del programa, se puede determinar a partir del lenguaje usado, y a su vez, el lenguaje utilizado ofrece una percepción de las estrategias de enseñanza y de las técnicas de evaluación apropiadas. 5.VIDEOS 1.https://sebastianpendino.com/objetivos-smart-que-son/ 2.https://youtu.be/DTeXiQ4BD7w

×