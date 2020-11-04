La creatividad en la investigacion de mercados

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS NOMBRE: PAMELA FANNY CHURA VILLARPANDO DOCENTE: Mgr. JOSE RAMIRO ZAPATA AÑO: 2020 GRUPO: 21 COCHABAMBA-BOLIVIA
  Contenido 10. LA CREATIVIDAD EN LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS ..................................................3 1.INTRODUCCION ................................................................................................................3 2.DESARROLLO ....................................................................................................................4 2.1 TÉCNICAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADO ...............................................................4 TÉCNICAS CUANTITATIVAS............................................................................................5 TÉCNICAS CUALITATIVAS..............................................................................................6 2.2 PASOS A CONSIDERAR PARA UNA INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS: .............................6 2.3 7 PASOS PARA HACER TU INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADO.............................................7 1. Definir los objetivos de tu investigación ....................................................................7 2. Definir el público objetivo de la investigación de mercado.........................................7 3. Decidir el método.....................................................................................................8 4. Recolectar los datos..................................................................................................9 5. Estudia a los competidores........................................................................................9 6. Recopila datos de otras fuentes.................................................................................9 7. Analizar los datos y presentar los resultados ...........................................................10 3.REFERENCIAS..................................................................................................................10 4.CONCLUSION..................................................................................................................10 5.VIDEOS...........................................................................................................................11
  3. 3. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 10. LA CREATIVIDAD EN LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS "Si supiese qué es lo que estoy haciendo, no le llamaría investigación, ¿verdad?" (ALBERT EINSTEIN) 1.INTRODUCCION En un enfoque másampliolainvestigaciónde mercadosesunprocesosistemáticoy objetivo para recopilar,registraryanalizaraquellosdatose informaciónrelacionados conlosobjetivos, planes,problemasosituacionesde lamercadotecnia. Algunasaplicacionesde lainvestigación de mercadosson:  Detectar la presencia de problemas que deben ser neutralizados o solucionados.  Estudiar o analizar el comportamiento de los consumidores: ver cuáles son los niveles de respuesta de los compradores potenciales ante cambio de las variables.  Estudiaro investigarlosfactoresdel entornoque puedeninfluirsobre laactividadde la empresa.  Analizar la actuación de la empresa sobre las variables del marketing.1 La creatividad es un elemento fundamental para dar una mirada distinta e intentar descubrir cosas que se nosresisten,que nosaltanaprimeravista,cuestionesque podemosdescifrarsólo si cambiamos el cristal de las gafas de diario para reemplazarlo por otro con más aumento. En ciertascircunstancias,porejemplo,enlugarde preguntaral cliente explícitamenteacercade lo que necesita y que responda “No lo sé”, puede resultar más productivoponer el foco en lo que ya tiene y en cómo se imagina la vida si algo de ello le faltara, o qué de todo ello estaría dispuestoaperder.Unmecanismoque nosenseñaríacómoel participante eligeentre distintos productos, cuáles son sus prioridades o qué factores determinan su uso. Otra formade abordarde lainvestigación,podríaserpedirlesalosparticipantesque expresaran sus opinionesycreenciasunsobre determinadoproducto,yasí entendersumanerade pensar e identificar necesidades no resueltas. Pero vayamos más a lo concreto y veamos las tres herramientas principales que hemos desarrollado en nuestra empresa de investigación de mercado para que nos ayuden en esta misión:  remotion:mediante dinámicasproyectivasyasociativas,comola narrativa,el dibujoo los juegos de dramatización, conseguimos entender y explicar, por ejemplo, las vinculaciones emocionales con productos y servicios (casi siempre difíciles de traducir al lenguaje), identificar expectativas, descubrir asociaciones con marcas o extraer insights válidos para la comunicación. Esta es una herramienta especialmente desarrollada para targets infantiles y juveniles.  resubliminal:basadaentécnicascualitativasindividualesygrupales,permiterevelarlos procesosinconscientesde losconsumidoresatravésde imágenesvisuales,metáforasy emociones. Está especialmente indicada para obtener insights que conecten funcional y emocionalmente con consumidores, audiencias y ciudadanos.  rethnography: la observación es el escenario natural y cultural en el que los usuarios interactúan con los productos y servicios, ayudándonos a comprender su comportamiento. Esta herramienta emplea en un solo paquete metodológico las
  4. 4. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” principales técnicas empíricas y antropológicas de recogida de información, sirviendo especialmente para tomar decisiones sobre mejoras en la forma en la que se experimenta un servicio, un producto o un medio de comunicación.2 2.DESARROLLO 2.1 TÉCNICASDE INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADO Son técnicas, métodos o formas de recolectar datos o información necesaria para realizar una investigación de mercados. Suobjetivoesobtenerinformación sobreloscomportamientos,hábitosycaracterísticasde una población con el objetivo de vender un bien o servicio. Las principales técnicas de recolección de datos son la entrevista, encuesta, observacióny el focus group: Entrevista: Es unaconversaciónbienplanificada.El investigadorplanteaunaserie de preguntas o temas de debate a una o varias personas, con el fin de obtener información específica. Encuesta: Se plantea un listado de preguntas cerradas para obtener datos precisos. Observación: Consiste en observar el desarrollo del fenómeno que se desea analizar. Focus group: Consiste en reunir a un grupo de personas que comparten características relacionadas con la investigación y orientar la conversación hacia la información que se desea obtener. Además de las técnicas anteriores existen métodos para la investigación del mercado, las cuantitativas y las cualitativas.
  5. 5. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” TÉCNICAS CUANTITATIVAS Entrevista personal:Entrevistacaraa cara entre 2 o más personasconunaserie de preguntasy respuestas y que está enfocada a directivos, profesionales, etc. Entrevista telefónica:Métodode investigaciónde mercadoporel que se hacenal entrevistado una serie de preguntas tasadas y predefinidas para obtener datos concretos de personas específicas. Encuesta en postal: Consiste en el envío de un cuestionario, que se pide que rellenen y lo remitana la empresaencuestión.Hoyen día, este tipo de cuestionariosse envíana través del correo electrónico. Encuestas eninternet:Consiste encolocaruncuestionario enunapáginaweb.Esde bajocoste y además tiene amplia cobertura de mercado. Compra fingida (misteryshopping):Consiste enlafalsacompra con el finde detectary valorar el comportamiento del empleado,su atención al público, deficiencias durante el proceso de compra, etc. El mistery shopper acude al establecimiento y se finge ser uno más.
  6. 6. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” TÉCNICAS CUALITATIVAS Entrevistaenprofundidad:Estábasadaenunjuegoconversacional.Se tratade undiálogoentre entrevistador y entrevistados donde cada uno de ellos debe teatralizar y asumir su rol. Focus group: Consiste en reunir un pequeño grupo de personas (usualmente entre 6-12 personas) con el finde entrevistarlasygeneraruna discusiónentorno a un temaconcreto, un producto,un servicio,unapublicidad,etc.De estamanera,el investigadorobservayobtienela información y feedback necesarios para extraer conclusiones. Gruposde discusión:Se capacita al investigadorparaalinearse conlosparticipantesydescubrir cómo venla realidad. El grupode discusiónofrece unentornoenel cual se induce a amplificar una discusión en la que previamente ya se conocen las respuestas. Entrevista semi-estructurada:Debate ocharlaque sigue indicacionesbásicasque irámarcando el entrevistador,peronotiene porqué ceñirse especialmenteaellasyse puede alterarunpoco el orden. Sí que hay unos puntos de referencia de paso obligatorio. La ventaja es que el entrevistador cuenta con mucho margen para recopilar la información necesaria. Entrevista no estructurada: Discurso continuo, sin cortes y sin preguntas previamente preparadas. Una desventaja de esta técnica es que la información obtenida no es de gran calidad.3 2.2 PASOSA CONSIDERARPARA UNA INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS: Determinarlanecesidad de información:comprenderclaramente larazónporla cual se necesitalainformación. Definirlosobjetivos de lainvestigación:necesidades específicas. Determinarlasfuentes de información necesarias:internas oexternas. Desarrollarlasformaspara recopilarlosdatos:diseñarunformato(instrumento) enel cual se recopile losdatos, determinarlapoblación, el métodode muestreoyel tamañode la muestra.
  7. 7. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Recopilarlosdatos:comprende laselección, el entrenamientoyel control de laspersonas que realizaronlasentrevistas uobservaciones. Procesalosdatos: revisión, codificación, captura, etc. Analizalosdatos:univariado, bivariadoymultivariado. Presentalosresultados de lainvestigación:quienhasolicitadolainvestigación, mediante un informe escritoyunapresentación oral. 2.3 7 PASOS PARA HACER TU INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADO ¿Recuerdasel pequeñopasoapasoanterior?Vamosaentendercómofuncionael procesopara que hagas tu investigación de mercado. Realizar un estudio de mercado es mucho más fácil de lo que parece, no importa si tienes una gran empresa o si lo único que tieneses una idea de negocio en tu mente,¡Cualquier persona puede hacerlo! Pero… ¿Cómo hacer un estudio de mercado? Ahorasí, ha llegadoel momentode ponermanosala obra y comenzara investigarel mercado. Solo necesitas seguir estos 7 (¡y muy fáciles!) pasos: 1. Definir los objetivos de tu investigación Para comenzar, es necesario que te plantees cuáles son los objetivos de tu investigación; es decir, las razones o la necesidad por la cual has decidido realizar esta investigación. Tenerel objetivode tu investigaciónmuyclarote ayudaráa plantearde una mejormanera tus preguntas o los criterios en los que estará basada la recolección de los datos. Una investigación de mercado puede ser llevada a cabo con objetivos muy diversos. Los objetivos más comunes son: Ayudaral desarrollode unaempresaonegocio. Satisfacerlasnecesidadesde losclientesatravésdel productooservicioideal. Determinarel gradode éxitoofracaso que puedatenerunaideade negocio. 2. Definir el públicoobjetivo de la investigación de mercado. No se puede realizarningunainvestigaciónsinque el públicoobjetivoestébiendefinido.Sí,¡es obligatorio! Para ayudar en esta tarea, es esencial crear tu buyer persona, es decir, la representacióndel cliente ideal yquiénprobablemente comprarátusproductos/ servicios.Estacomprensiónmás detalladaayudaráa construirpreguntasmásasertivasylosdatos recopiladosseránmásútiles. Para que comprendasbienladiferenciaentre el públicoobjetivoyel buyerpersona,estosson sus principales puntos de diferencia:
  8. 8. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” El públicoobjetivo tiene unadefiniciónmásamplia,como:Hombres,de 25 a 35 años, que trabajancon marketingdigital. El buyerpersonaaportainformaciónmáscompleta,comoquiénesestapersona,sushábitos, su trabajo,etc. En las investigaciones de mercado, puedes crear ambos perfiles. Si deseas una búsqueda más general, para conocer la aceptación de un posible producto, hacer una investigación con el público objetivo en mente es la mejor opción. Si se trata de medir el nivel de satisfacción o descubrir el dolor para crear soluciones, trabajar con la persona traerá mejores resultados. 3. Decidir el método Ahora que conoces el objetivo de tu investigación, es el momento de decidir qué método utilizarás para recolectar los datos. ¿Encuestas en línea? ¿Observación? ¿Entrevistas? ¡Son muchas las alternativas disponiblesy que te permiten obtener datos de tus clientes o posibles clientes de forma directa! Recuerda:tambiénesimportantequeseleccionesunamuestrade campo;esdecir,unamuestra representativa de tu mercado. ¿Qué es una muestra de campo y cómo seleccionarla? Una muestrade campoeslatécnicapormediode la cual se seleccionaunamuestrade población a investigar. Siempre que desarrolles una investigación de mercado, es necesario que selecciones una muestra. La razón de ello es porque, evidentemente, resulta muy difícil entrevistar u observar a todos tus clientes o posibles clientes. Es importante que tomes en cuenta que mientras más grande sea tu muestra, mayor certeza tendrás acerca de los resultados recabados en la investigación. Es decir, el hecho de que 20 personasafirmenque estarían dispuestosa comprar tu producto no significaque seráexitoso. Es necesarioque seaunamuestrarepresentativaentulocalidadyestopuedesdeterminarlode dos maneras: Muestreoprobabilísticooaleatorio. Muestreonoprobabilístico. El muestreoprobabilísticooaleatorioconsiste enseleccionarpersonasal azarde una población determinada. Esta técnica permite que todas las personas de la población tengan la misma probabilidad de selección e inclusión en la muestra, lo que garantiza que la selección de las personas a participar no estará manipulada. Porotro lado,el muestreonoprobabilísticobuscadiferentestiposde personasparaformaruna muestra representativa de la población total. Para seleccionar estas personas, son tomadas en cuenta sus características demográficas y psicográficas como, por ejemplo, edad, sexo, género, intereses, promedio de ingresos, etc.
  9. 9. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 4. Recolectar los datos Luego de tener muy claro el método a utilizar y la cantidad de personas que utilizarás como muestra, es momento de recolectar los datos y, para ello, necesitas diseñar tu instrumento. Por ejemplo, si has seleccionado como método de recolección de datos la entrevista o la encuesta, es necesario que diseñes un cuestionario. Seguidode esto,esmomentode recolectarlosdatosde tu investigación.Estoesalgoque puede tomar días, semanas, o incluso meses; todo depende del tamaño de tu muestra y del método de recolección seleccionado. Lo importante es que todas las personas involucradas en la investigación se comprometan a colaborar durante toda la investigación y, sobre todo, estén dispuestas a actuar de acuerdo a los resultados. Una investigación de mercado es una técnica que te permitirá saber todo aquello que nadie nunca te querrá confesar, como, por ejemplo,que tu producto es algo caro, que tu idea de negocio no le interesa a nadie, que tu producto necesita mejorar, etc. Y muchostienenla siguiente pregunta:¿dónde comenzarlainvestigación,especialmente si no se ha creadouna audiencia?Comienzaconpersonascercanasati,comoamigosyconocidos.La búsqueda puede ser simple, como una pregunta en WhatsApp, por ejemplo, y así seguir la conversación. Lo importante es que todas las personas involucradas en la investigación se comprometan a colaborar durante toda la investigación y, sobre todo, estén dispuestas a ser sinceras. 5. Estudia a los competidores Dentro de la investigación de mercado, el estudio de los competidores es una parte fundamental.Despuésde todo,si tienenéxitoyestánpresentesenel mercado,significaque lo hicieron bien. Y no hay nada de malo en descubrir qué es y siempre tratar de hacerlo mejor. Algunas herramientas que lo ayudarán a encontrar competidores potenciales son: SEMRush esuna herramientabienindicadaporlosespecialistasenmarketing,puestiene recursoscompletosparaanalizary monitorearcompetidoresbasados enpalabrasclave o dominiosenlaweb; Google KeywordPlannertambiénse puedeutilizarparaestudiarasuscompetidores. SimplementeingresesuURL y tendráaccesoa losdatosrelacionadosconlostérminosque más lestraentráfico; Buzzsumo esuna de lasherramientasde monitoreode redessocialesmáscompletas disponibles,loque le permite analizarel rendimientode campañasypublicaciones. 6. Recopila datosde otrasfuentes. Cruzar datos esimportante para sabersi tu negociose está moviendojuntoconel mercadoen general. Por lo tanto, puedes analizar la investigación de otras fuentes (confiables) y recopilar otros datos para completar tu investigación. Algunas buenas fuentes son:
  10. 10. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” La ComisiónNacionalde losMercadosyla Competencia(CNMC) esel organismoamenudo lanzaencuestasycontenidocondatosimportantessobre variosmercados; ThinkWithGoogle esel blogoficial de Google,centradoenmarketingyventas.Unconsejoes, ademásde leerlaspublicaciones,suscribirse asuboletínpararecibirregularmente estudiosy análisisrealizadosporquienesentiendende Internet. 7. Analizar los datosy presentar los resultados Una vezrecabadatodalainformaciónydatosacercade tumercado,esmomentodeanalizarlos. Este esun pasomuy importante:de nadasirve diseñarungran instrumentoydedicartiempoa reunir toda la información, si los datos no serán analizados de forma correcta o, en el peor de los casos, terminarán escondidos en una carpeta. Analizaconprofundidadcadaunode losdatosque consigascontuinvestigación,nocometasel error de subestimaralgúncomentarioodato estadísticopormuy pequeñooinsignificanteque parezca. Prepara un reporte que exprese de forma resumida los resultados de la investigación y, sobre todo, las soluciones, recomendaciones o próximas acciones a tomar. Una investigaciónesunagranestrategiaque puede ayudarte adarle unnuevogiroatunegocio, desarrollar una gran idea o evitar el fracaso. Muchos emprendedores cometen el error de subestimar el poder del análisis de mercado por miedo a perder tiempo, dinero o porque simplemente consideran que no es necesario. ¡Note quedesconla duda! Atrévete ainvestigarqué piensael mercadosobre ti,tu productoo tus ideas. 3.REFERENCIAS 1. https://silo.tips/download/estudio-de-mercados-mia-gabriel-ruiz-contreras 2. http://recodemk.es/investigacion-social-y-de-mercados/cuando-los-estudios-de-mercado- necesitan-mas-de-la-creatividad 3. https://www.artcreativa.mx/tecnicas-de-investigacion-de-mercado/ 4. https://silo.tips/download/estudio-de-mercados-mia-gabriel-ruiz-contreras 5. https://blog.hotmart.com/es/investigacion-de-mercados/ 4.CONCLUSION En conclusión, en los estudios de mercado,no se trata de darse por vencido a la primera o de creerque todo estáperdidocuandolosclientesnosaben manifestarqué estánbuscando,sino, por el contrario,de buscar la manerade sacarloa laluz,y eso se consigue aportandodosismás alta de imaginación, y también de abstracción,a nuestros proyectos. Sólo así en ciertos casos
  11. 11. PamelaFannyChuraVillarpando Mgr: José Ramirozapata Materia:MercadotecniaIII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” podemos descubrir oportunidades de negocio, lanzar servicios innovadores, hacer de nuestra marca algo diferente,adelantarnosa tendencias o encontrar un nicho de mercado específico. 5.VIDEOS 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH1cESKRrsE 2. https://blog.hotmart.com/es/investigacion-de-mercados/

