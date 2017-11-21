Trabajo grupal 10 a

TRABAJO GRUPAL NOMBRES: Odalis Morales, Pamela Urgiles,Maria Jose Namicela LOS ÚLTIMOS AÑOS DEL SIGLO XX A inicios del sig...
más sorprendentes: inspirador, espantoso a veces, fascinante siempre».[cita requerida] En los albores del siglo xx, el Imp...
Europa como en Japón y los EEUU.Como reacción o contraofensiva definida por la globalización y el neoliberalismo. En reali...
Los últimos años del siglo xx

  1. 1. TRABAJO GRUPAL NOMBRES: Odalis Morales, Pamela Urgiles,Maria Jose Namicela LOS ÚLTIMOS AÑOS DEL SIGLO XX A inicios del siglo xx, américa latina enfrenta importantes cambios. Los países se habían insertado definitivamente en el sistema mundial y estaban dedicados a producir y exportar materias primas como alimentos y metales y también a importar manufacturas de los países industrializados. En la década de los setenta del siglo XX sufrió unas importantes modificaciones que han marcado su talante hasta hoy en día. El siglo xx se caracterizó por los avances de la tecnología; medicina y ciencia; fin de la esclavitud en los llamados países subdesarrollados; liberación de la mujer en la mayor parte de los países occidentales;pero más que todo por el creciente desarrollo de las industrias, convirtiendo a varios países en potencias mundiales como pueden ser Los Estados Unidos de América, también el siglo se destacó las por crisis y despotismoshumanos en forma de regímenes totalitarios, que causaron efectos tales como las Guerras Mundiales; el genocidio y el etnocidio, las políticas de exclusión social y la generalización del desempleo y de la pobreza. Como consecuencia,se profundizaron las desigualdades en cuanto al desarrollo social, económico y tecnológico y en cuanto a la distribución de la riqueza entre los países, y las grandes diferencias en la calidad de vida de los habitantes de las distintas regiones del mundo. Al hacer balance de esta centuria, Walter Isaacson, director gerente de la revista Time declaró: «Ha sido uno de los siglos
  2. 2. más sorprendentes: inspirador, espantoso a veces, fascinante siempre».[cita requerida] En los albores del siglo xx, el Imperio británico (que dominaba una cuarta parte del planeta y de sus habitantes), varios imperios europeos, la Dinastía Manchú (de China) y el Imperio otomano controlaba gran parte del mundo. Mucho antes de finalizar el siglo, tales imperios habían quedado relegados a los libros de historia. Al final del siglo, tras la disolución de la Unión Soviética, el primer y mayor estado socialista, Estados Unidos de América quedó como la única superpotencia imperialista mundial. Del mismo modo que hoy no puede comprenderse el fascismo, el franquismo y el nazismo de los años 30 si no reparamos en la inmensa amenaza política y cultural que significó para la dominación mundial del capital la Revolución de Octubre, tampoco podrá comprenderse la contraofensiva capitalista que se inició a nivel mundial a partir de la crisis del petróleo de los 70, si no se tiene en cuenta la tremenda amenaza política y cultural que significó la Revolución Cubana y sus efectos en América Latina, la Revolución Cultural China, la Batalla de Argelia, la Guerra de Vietnam, y los procesos independentistas que tuvieron lugar en el África. Amenaza que atravesó toda la década del 60, que tuvo con la Revolución Cubana del 59 su punto de partida pero se extendió hasta la victoria vietnamita de 1975 con ese coletazo final del sandinismo en el 79, pasando por toda la serie de levantamientos obreros y estudiantiles de 1968 tanto en
  3. 3. Europa como en Japón y los EEUU.Como reacción o contraofensiva definida por la globalización y el neoliberalismo. En realidad, el término globalización, igual que el de neoliberalismo, no son otra cosa que un eufemismo para encubrir esa fase avanzada del capitalismo mundial que persigue a toda costa mantener sus tasas de ganancias en territorios cada vez más amplios. Quiero decir con esto que no se trata de la “globalización” sino del capitalismo obstinado en su habitual estrategia de acumulación y reproducción. Y me atrevo a afirmar que pese al colapso económico y ecológico que amenaza la supervivencia del plan eta, el capi talis mo no ha fraca sado .

