UNDERGUIDENCE :- SUBMITTED BY :- REG.NO.: (39166) NAME : SANTOSH KUMAR REG.NO.: (39166) NAME : SANTOSH KUMAR
TELEBANKING ?TELEBANKING ?
IntroductionIntroduction • Today we are having a fairly well developed banking system with different classes of bank. • So...
WHAT IS TELEBANKING ?WHAT IS TELEBANKING ? • Telephone banking is a service provided by a bank or other financial institut...
ORGANIZATIONAL OF TELEBANKINGORGANIZATIONAL OF TELEBANKING
Function of TelebankingFunction of Telebanking
How secure is Telebanking?How secure is Telebanking? • Before the Telebanking Service can be used on your account we ask y...
Security aspects in Telebanking systemSecurity aspects in Telebanking system  ID when accessing information services.  P...
Features of TelebankingFeatures of Telebanking  Check account balance .  Enquire on the status of cheques.  Transfer fu...
Marketing of Telebanking systemMarketing of Telebanking system
EVERY DAY TELEBANKINGEVERY DAY TELEBANKING SERVICESSERVICES • Check your balance • Make payments • Pay bills • Transfer mo...
Cash Management/Online ServicesCash Management/Online Services • Essential tools to keep you informed and efficient • Easy...
Essential tools to keep you informed andEssential tools to keep you informed and efficientefficient • With our secure and ...
Easy to use extras that save you timeEasy to use extras that save you time and moneyand money • Direct deposit payroll for...
Sweep ServicesSweep Services • If you wish to maximize use of your cash balances, explore the possibilities of our Sweep S...
IMPORTANT CONSUMERIMPORTANT CONSUMER DISCLOSURESDISCLOSURES • The information contained on this site is not intended for d...
• Advice can only be rendered after a person has had personal contact, completed the BankIowa planning processes, and upon...
THANK’S
