3d internet ppt

 Introduction  What is 3D Internet  How 3D Internet works  Use in 3D Education  Application  Advantages of 3D Intern...
 3D Internet, also known as virtual worlds, is a powerful new way for you to reach consumers, business customers, co- wor...
 Combination of two powerful forces:- internet 3D graphics.  The result: Interactive , realtime 3D graphics delivered ov...
 Sing available virtual platforms i.e. Second Life.  By using artificial intelligence.  Using 3D eyewear like Goggle Gl...
Web-based training using interactive 3D . Virtual experiments for physical sciences *Teach , learn , and proactive in way ...
 E-COMMERCE  Product visualization  3D virtual shops  Interact in virtual workspaces
 Participants have control throughout the virtual space.  Content is readily available.  Participants have a choice in ...
 GOOGLE GLASSESS:  Anyone putting “ the Goggles” will be immersed in a 3D “ stereo –vision “virtual reality called 3D Li...
3D internet dedicated year of research and developed word’s first fully functional and interactive shopping mall where us...
 Using the web and controlling information will be very easy and effective by using 3D internet.  Right now this might s...
 First face of the World Wide Web.  Edited only by webmasters.  Similar to a hand-written notebook.
 One venue that stands out for its ability to attract highly motivated audience is-the 3D Internet  Immediacy of TV + Ve...
PERSENTED BY :- MD. MUDASSIR KHAN REG NO. (33820) SANTOSH KUMAR REG NO. (33824)
  13. 13. PERSENTED BY :- MD. MUDASSIR KHAN REG NO. (33820) SANTOSH KUMAR REG NO. (33824)

