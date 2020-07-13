Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.pallmallbarbers.com Pall Mall Barbers British Barber Shop, Since 1896
03 04 06 08 09 Contents Our History… A Rich Heritage An inspirational tale Purpose COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE 10Global Expan...
The Pall Mall Barbers Story has started since 1896, Pall Mall Barbers have been at the forefront of men’s haircuts and mal...
A Rich Heritage A long-established history of providing men's hairdressing and grooming to gentlemen, our story dates back...
As a destination, Pall Mall and St James’ have long held a reputation as the home of the best men’s outfitters, barbers, p...
An inspirational tale Our owner, Richard Marshall, started working in barbering at the age of 12, sweeping floors and maki...
Barbers History A serendipitous discovery of an old business card for the Pall Mall Toilet Saloon, whilst renovating the o...
Purpose We exist to empower gentleman to look and feel fantastic in order to take on the challenge of life and achieve the...
COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE Pall Mall Barbers operates to exacting standards and has a robust and comprehensive approach to d...
Global Expansion This focused approach has led to us becoming the most awarded independent and the best barbershops in Eur...
OUR SERVICES The team at Pall Mall Barbers has over 350 years’ combined knowledge of the trade. From our extensive experie...
Gentleman’s Styling Services We are empowering and developing every gentleman’s distinct style of combined experience in t...
To guarantee availability, you can make a booking online. This can be done via our Pall Mall Barbers website booking syste...
SHAVING BEARD STYLING The classic method to invigorate and refresh a gentleman’s hair and scalp after a haircut. Your barb...
Our Products We have delivered the finest men’s products in London since 1896. Now it is your chance to take the Pall Mall...
Browse our selection of quality men’s shaving products, luxury shaving brushes, shaving creams, beard oils, and find somet...
Pall Mall Barbers would like to introduce our sandalwood & clove three-step shave series, which includes a pre-shave scrub...
Pall Mall Barbers would like to introduce our beard grooming range, consisting of our Sandalwood and Clove Beard Oil, to n...
With a men’s shaving gift from Pall Mall Barbers, you will be sure to impress the man in your life. Why not treat them to ...
OUR PRODUCTS Men's Haircare Products Men's Gift Vouchers Men's Shaving ProductsMen's Grooming Products
GALLERY
Find a Good barber – how To Communicate With Your Barber In Easy Steps Firstly, find a good barber – the best way to walk ...
A picture says what you can’t Show your barber photos of some variations of the hairstyle that you like. This will help th...
Ask Your Barber What They Can Do for You Your barber has experience in cutting countless heads of hair to be able to make ...
Make your first impression count with Pall Mall Barbers Offering luxury barbering services and treatments from all our cla...
What makes us the best Barbers London has ever had? We created this article to save you time, headache, and bad haircuts! ...
Having such a fantastic history means we are constantly working to ensure that our legacy remains intact. We aren’t stoppi...
Best Barber in Central London? A trawl through London’s archives will help you discover that the Pall Mall Barbers Padding...
One of those things can absolutely be found in our store and it is our classic wet shave. Besides the products becoming mo...
Hair – Pall Mall Barbers Paddington Whether you’re looking for something new or just want a better version of your ‘usual’...
Beard Styling – Pall Mall Barbers Paddington Facial hair needs styling too! Getting your beard trimmed, shaped, and sharpe...
Pall Mall Barbers named Male Barbers of the Year This respected award has all of the team at Pall Mall Barbers delighted –...
What are the Corporate LiveWire London Prestige Awards? We have barbershops across London, from Paddington to King’s Cross...
England Cricket Team visit Pall Mall Barbers Birmingham Our Birmingham barbershop recently played host to 3 England Cricke...
Winning Haircuts Now, we’re not saying that the haircuts the guys had had at Pall Mall Barbers Birmingham played any influ...
Prince William Visits Pall Mall Barbers On February 14th, 2019, Pall Mall Barbers had the immense privilege of welcoming H...
In the News He spent time speaking with our barbers, the team from Lions Barber Collective and talking about the importanc...
Our Mental Health Solution Modern lives are exhausting, and full of anxiety – working in London can be particularly taxing...
RLI Award Winners in Hollywood! The 14th Annual RLI Awards On April 3rd, the Retail Leisure International Awards were held...
A Night to Remember The evening started with a champagne reception on the red carpet, as well as a studio tour. We were tr...
Rewarding Excellence At the beginning of the night, RLI Publisher Jayne Rafter said: “Tonight, we pay tribute to the very ...
Jonny Bairstow swings by for a pre Ashes haircut England Cricket Players at Pall Mall Barbers Jonny joins a number of his ...
The Jonny Bairstow Haircut Master barber Ed was left to get Jonny looking the part at our Birmingham barbers ahead of the ...
The White Rhino Visits Pall Mall Barbers Paddington David Allen in the cut Last week we played host to heavyweight boxer D...
‘The Cut’ Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube series, The Cut, is a pre-match catch up with the boxers, where they visit barbers an...
Fight Night The White Rhino faced off against David Price at the O2 on Saturday 20th July in front of the Sky Sports Box O...
Pall Mall Barbers and the Media Our name represents quality, professionalism and expertise. Our salons reflect traditional...
Pall Mall Barbers and the Media Over the past 10 years, we have worked with the world's most iconic brands & Media such as...
CONTACT US Telephone Number +44 (0)207 930 7787 Postal Address 45 Fitzroy St. Bloomsbury London W1T 6EB United Kingdom
Pall Mall Barbers
Your hairstyle can change your entire look, and a good haircut will make you look smarter. There are so many hairstyles or haircuts that are popular nowadays, and you can get any of them. Fitzrovia Barbers offer amazing and trendy haircuts to the customers.
Beard's look is quite trendy now, and almost every man has different beard styles. Whether you have a long beard or short beard, you always need to maintain it by visiting the Barbers Tottenham court road shop from time to time.


