branches and was able to prevent further fraud of about Rs. 27 million. (You can refer to chapter 7 and answer the followi...
Case : Maggi Noddles Maggi Noodles was launched in 1982 by Nestle India Limited as ‘Maggi 2-Minute Instant Noodles’ under ...
NMIMS Sem4 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMa...
b. Suggest the steps that you would go through for finding this service alternative to a Gymnasium? Use the Service Consum...
b. Is there a need to conduct Test Marketing post creation of the 2 innovative products? If Yes or No, state your reasons ...
and expertise in understanding and managing the fluctuations related to foreign currency. Mr. Jiwan Kumar, the CFO of the ...
2. Suppose that the exchange rate for U.S. $1 for another currency is such that U.S. $1 = 3.5 ARS (Argentine pesos). Furth...
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Internat...
b. What kind of production planning and pricing patterns it need to implement and the supply chain strategies to be follow...
managing with the assistance from Satish. “Yes, but we still need to prepare the transition plan and face the post-closure...
NMIMS Assignment solved Solution Sep 2020 NMIMS Assignment solved Sep 2020 NMIMS Assignment Solved Assignment Sep 2020 NMI...
NMIMS Sem 4 Assignment Solution Sep 2020 call 9025810064
  NMIMS Sem4 AssignmentSolution Sep2020

Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com
Ph: — 9025810064 (whatsapp available)

Business: Ethics, Governance & Risk

1. Corporate interest in surveillance seems to be on the rise. A 2018 survey by Gartner found that 22% of organizations worldwide in various industries are using employee-movement data, 17% are monitoring work-computer & smartphone - usage data, and 16% are using Microsoft Outlook- or calendar-usage data. In the name of security video surveillance at workplace has become a way of life. (You can refer to chapter 9 & 10 to understand the scope of the questions). What according to you are the five key reasons for the firms to monitor employee's technology usage? Is business being responsible at workplace if it does so? Give reasons for your answer.

2. You see advertising for product and services everywhere you turn. It is a paid promotion that uses strategy and messaging about the benefits of a product or service to influence a target audience's attitudes and/or behaviors. With intense competition due to globalization, it is not enough to create awareness but top of the mind recall. (You can refer to chapter 4 and answer the following question). Briefly explain any three instances or scenarios when advertising becomes unethical. What are your reasons for thinking that they are unethical?

3. A whistle-blower alerted a financial institution via the Deloitte independent facility that cheque fraud on a specific account was going to take place later the same day. The same account had been used for fraud amounting to over Rs 80,000. The extremely agile financial institution was able to put an alert out to their
  2. 2. Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com Ph: — 9025810064 (whatsapp available) Business: Ethics, Governance & Risk 1. Corporate interest in surveillance seems to be on the rise. A 2018 survey by Gartner found that 22% of organizations worldwide in various industries are using employee-movement data, 17% are monitoring work-computer & smartphone - usage data, and 16% are using Microsoft Outlook- or calendar-usage data. In the name of security video surveillance at workplace has become a way of life. (You can refer to chapter 9 & 10 to understand the scope of the questions). What according to you are the five key reasons for the firms to monitor employee’s technology usage? Is business being responsible at workplace if it does so? Give reasons for your answer. 2. You see advertising for product and services everywhere you turn. It is a paid promotion that uses strategy and messaging about the benefits of a product or service to influence a target audience's attitudes and/or behaviors. With intense competition due to globalization, it is not enough to create awareness but top of the mind recall. (You can refer to chapter 4 and answer the following question). Briefly explain any three instances or scenarios when advertising becomes unethical. What are your reasons for thinking that they are unethical? 3. A whistle-blower alerted a financial institution via the Deloitte independent facility that cheque fraud on a specific account was going to take place later the same day. The same account had been used for fraud amounting to over Rs 80,000. The extremely agile financial institution was able to put an alert out to their
  branches and was able to prevent further fraud of about Rs. 27 million. (You can refer to chapter 7 and answer the following question).

a. What according to you are the three critical ethical reasons that lead to an employee becoming a whistle blower?

b. Globalization drives the marketplace and world economy today. Identify and explain any one negative or unethical impacts of globalization on society and one negative or unethical impact on environment. (You can refer to chapter 1 & 2 to answer this question).

Sales Management

1. Pricing plays an important role in selling a product in the market and to build up Brands, please help a company selling soaps and shampoos to frame their pricing policy keeping in mind their brand positioning. Support the answer with examples

2. What is your understanding of the qualities of a sales executive , how does a effectives sales executive contributes to increasing market share for a company?

3. CASE STUDY - Maggi noodles
  Case : Maggi Noddles

Maggi Noodles was launched in 1982 by Nestle India Limited as 'Maggi 2-Minute Instant Noodles' under the prepared dishes category. Since then, Nestle has stood its ground firmly in India, by setting its foundation as a well-known brand offering solutions to customers' wants in different segments. Maggi noodles is one of those brand names for which the quote "I came, I was, I conquered' is apt. The brand replaced favourite Indian desi snacks such as Samos's and kachoris with a hot bowl of Maggi Noodles. Maggi used the tagline of 'fast to cook, good to eat' to woo Indians in the early eighties. Maggy understood the consumer's inertia and apathy to try new things. Indian consumers, at that time, were exhibiting interest in Chinese noodles, and Maggi launched its noodles to take advantage of this craze. It offered convenience to the housewife and at the same time did not undermine her involvement with the kids. The masala flavour, made its way in to the minds of the consumers and Maggi found a place in the monthly budget plan of a household. The use of brand elements such as its tagline 'Fast to cook and good to eat' and its catchy jingle, 'Mummy bhook lagi hai' (Mummy I am hungry) helped in positioning the brand in the minds of its customers Maggi targeted mothers with the convenience it offered and children with the fun element. The advertising campaign was followed by promotional activities such as trial pack distribution in schools.

a. Outline the journey of Maggi in retaining its Brand position in India

b. How does the advertising campaigns and brand elements help the product in retaining market share?
  Services Marketing

1. Fat Burger an international Burger fast food chain plans to enter India by start of 2021. They are considering the Franchising model to enter India but are clueless about its features, advantages, issues. Can you guide them with regards to the same?

2. A new food and grocery startup is planning to start multiple application based services in 10 major cities of India. One would be dealing with grocery, one with fresh foods like vegetables & fruits and one with home delivery of food from small home kitchens to offices. They are confused as what strategies to use to brand these applications. Can you explain to them the 4 broad branding alternatives and which one would suit them the best?

3. In wake of the recent outbreak of Corona Virus, most of the world today is stuck indoors. One of things being missed by most is Access to the gymnasium as they are shut and being at home, diet plans for most of us have gone kaput. You as someone who is fitness conscious is stuck up and would like to look for alternative Services which can help you exercise and maintain your fitness levels at home.

a. Explain the steps involved in the Service Consumption Model?
  b. Suggest the steps that you would go through for finding this service alternative to a Gymnasium? Use the Service Consumption model for structuring your answer.

Marketing Research

1. As a researcher, you need to study how many Apna Bazaar stores in Mumbai sell Dabur Honitus brand. Which non-probabilistic sampling method would you use to complete your research? Also state the reasons behind choosing that method. Also explain as to how you will proceed ahead with choosing the areas / localities in Mumbai to conduct your research along with timelines.

2. You are the Head of a Market Research Organization. Your client Jio wishes to introduce 5G services in India beginning Jan 2021. Your client wants to understand what customer expectations are w.r.t Jio services on 5G. Draft a Questionnaire containing not more than 20 questions that would succinctly address the query posed by the client.

3. You have been recently appointed as a "New ProductDevelopment" Head for Nestle Kit Kat which operates across India. You have been asked to develop 2 new innovative products as part of their Menu.

a. Explain the process in detail to arrive at the creation of your 2 new products
  b. Is there a need to conduct Test Marketing post creation of the 2 innovative products? If Yes or No, state your reasons to support your answer.

Financial Institutions and Markets

1. Mr. Ravi Shankar wants to invest and trade in stock market. However, he is completely unfamiliar how to go about it. He approaches you, a wealth advisor in the bank Mr. Ravi Shankar has his savings account, to seek guidance on the various modes through which he can participate in the stock market and category of instruments that he can invest. Advise Ravi accordingly.

2. Ritesh has recently joined an investment management company and his is given the responsibility to look after the money market instruments. His manager in order to estimate his understanding of the market, asked him to prepare a report on the instruments of the market. Suggest which instruments of the financial market should be included in his report.

3. ABC Corp. Limited is engaged in manufacturing garments in India since 1950. The company has been catering to the Indian market till now. As part of the company's growth strategy, the company would like to extend the markets for its products to other countries. However, the company's promoters lack awareness
  and expertise in understanding and managing the fluctuations related to foreign currency. Mr. Jiwan Kumar, the CFO of the company, has been asked to make a presentation to the board specifying the following:

a. Key economic parameters/developments that influence the movements in foreign currency.

b. Options available with ABC Corp. to manage/mitigate the forex risks

International Finance

1. You are given the following interest rates.

TABLE BELOW

Rs. $ 
3- months 12% 6% 
6-month 11.5% 5.5% 
9-month 11% 5.0% 

The 3-month forward rate is Rs. 75/$. Calculate the 3-month forward rate 6- months from now.
  2. Suppose that the exchange rate for U.S. $1 for another currency is such that U.S. $1 = 3.5 ARS (Argentine pesos). Further suppose that if the exchange rate remains the same, you will receive a 25% return on your investment in ARS currency over the next year's period. As an investor, you are aware of the volatility in Argentina's currency exchange so sudden movements are expected. If the exchange rate were to change such that $1 = 50 ARS, what return do you expect on the investment? If the exchange rate were to change such that $1 = 2 ARS, what return do you expect on the investment?

3. Groucho Marx, as Governor of Freedonia's central bank, has problems. He sees the value of his currency, the FDK, under constant attack from Rosor, a wealthy mutual-fund manager. Apparently, Rosor believes that the FDK will soon devalue from GBP 1.000 to 0.950.

a. Currently, both GBP and FDK interest rates are 6% p.a. By how much should Groucho change the one-year interest rate so as to stabilize the spot rate even if Rosor expects a spot rate of 0.950 in one year? Ignore the risk premium—that is, take 0.950 to be the certainty equivalent.

b. If the interest-rate hike also affects Rosor's expectations about the future spot rate, in which direction would this be? Taking into account also this second-round effect, would Groucho have to increase the rate by more than your first calculation, or by less?
  International Logistics & Supply Chain Management

1. A pharmaceuticals company Dexter pharma is based in India and is a developing brand. The company is exploring international opportunities for which they have orders for their products in the European countries. Explain the strategic approach related to international logistics and supply chain for successful order execution, processes followed and building a strong reputation in the market

2. The company named Healthy foods is into confectionary business focusing on sugar free products. The company want to set up the business outside India by launching its products in potential Australia. What is the approach strategy that the company would employ for the successful product launch? Develop an entry plan and analyze the right logistics and SCM strategies which can enhance the service quality with on time availability and generating good market share of the company.

3. A passenger car company is a strong brand from Japan. The company is in the domestic Indian market and has gained good brand recognition by its innovative designs and multiple brands and variants being offered. It has orders from Russia and the exporting of the cars will be from India manufacturing plant. The order quantities differ as per variants and brands.

a. Work out a logistics plan and routes how it must ship the products and what elements of importance it should consider while doing so like containers and packaging.
  b. What kind of production planning and pricing patterns it need to implement and the supply chain strategies to be followed?

Project Management

1. You are evaluating two project proposals. Project A will need investment of Rs. 10 lac in one year from now. It will return Rs. 3 lac in first year, Rs. 4.2 lac in second year and Rs. 6.8 lac in third year. Project B will need investment of Rs. 8 lac in one year from now. It will return Rs. 4.2 lac in first year, Rs. 3.5 lac in second year, Rs. 2.4 lac in third year. Which project will you select? Please use NPV method.

2. You are about to launch a marketing campaign project that has half a dozen tasks such as Perform Market Research, Define Channels of Distribution, Design Marketing Campaign, Gain Budget Approval, Evaluate Marketing Goals, and Mobilize Team. There are many stakeholders in this project such as market research department heard, accounts head, HRD head, CEO, CFO, CMO, etc. Please prepare a RACI table for this project. Please make suitable assumptions, wherever needed. What is the topmost benefit of using RACI table in this project.

3. "Finally it is ending. I feel so relived." Priya was talking to her colleague, Satish. She was referring to the software development project that she was
  managing with the assistance from Satish. "Yes, but we still need to prepare the transition plan and face the post-closure audit, among plethora of small activities." Satish commented. He was too much irritated with a lot of small activities that are needed to be closed as the project closure was nearing. "Yes, let me focus on transition plan and audit while you please meticulously close all the loose ends." Priya quickly divided the labor between two of them!

a. What the transition plan will contain?

b. What would post-closure audit include?
  Contact:
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD
Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com
Ph: — 9025810064 (whatsapp available)

