NMIMS Sem 3 Assignment Solution Sep 2020 call 9025810064

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call : 9025810064(whatsappavailable)or...
Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com Ph: — 9025810064 (whatsapp available) Brand Management 1. First impressions matter and ...
milk segment is forcing company to rethink its strategy. They plan to increase their capacity and also expand procurement ...
you monitor your progress. Being a complete newbie to fitness, you don’t have much of an idea about brands, features, pric...
3. You are a subject matter expert in CRM and you have to give the key note address on a webinar during COVID pandemic to ...
Human Touch so as to maintain Social Distancing to prevent the COVID virus from spreading. a. As a representative of the m...
milk could be Amul’s next big opportunity after the success of its long- life milk brand, Taaza. Should Amul launch the sa...
chocolates, and traditional Indian sweets. Amul Butter is as big as INR 200 billion and has a dominant market share. In 20...
manufactured a wide array of products, including milk, ghee, paneer, ice cream, and other associated products. The company...
the need for regular purchase. While traditional can milk delivered by the local milkman is still common in Tier 2 and Tie...
Type 1 diabetic patients. Camel milk’s natural probiotic properties made it easy to digest, and it could be consumed by la...
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Integrat...
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Cost & M...
4. Sales variances 5. Profit variances a) Describe Standard Costing and its applicability in specific industries b) Descri...
Depreciation written off: Office Furniture 5,400 Office Manager's salary 48,000 Rent, rates and Taxes- Office 7,500 Rent, ...
buy any material from more than three suppliers. What should the business marketer do to supply CR steel coils to the majo...
The company gathered information that some of the competitors outsourced the effluent treatment to government approved age...
1. Which are the importantfactors which you should consider while setting up a store and why? 2. What are differenttypesof...
for weavers and artisans. This is an insight that almost every online handloom brand has leveraged to expand its footprint...
them to sell a wide consumer base,” said gopal pillai, vice president, seller services, Amazon India. Karigar is an old pr...
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Introduc...
Last year, Nestle India introduced a campaign that positioned Maggi as a healthy snacking option for all – kuch accha pak-...
During the Amazon Prime Day last month, according to Chand, Maggi led the sales in the „grocery and gourmet‟ section and a...
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Merchand...
What makes PepsiCo focus so keenly on south and its regionalisation the way to counter the growing power of the local bran...
The Indian snack food retail market grew around 17.3 percent in terms of valuein 2018 accordingto Mintel. And 38 percentof...
line between taste and wellness with care. The Mintel study shows that some brands address this by introducing healthy ing...
the cloud option. They have approached you as the IT expert to advise them on this matter. What will be your advice to the...
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com e-Busine...
the company‟s business operations. Also, narrate the benefits of using e-SCM over the traditional SCM method 3. Yatra.com,...
applications, a multi-lingual call center, a countrywide network of Holiday Lounges and Yatra.com Travel Express stores. a...
b. What according to you should be the important features for such smart glasses and how will it assist the mountaineer? N...
NMIMS second Year Assignment answer sheet Sep 2020 NMIMS plagiarism free assignments Sep 2020 Contact: Prof.Dr.N.Palaniapp...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

NMIMS Sem 3 Assignment Solution Sep 2020 call 9025810064

42 views

Published on

Sir / Madam
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. has 15 years of teaching experience in MBA Business schools. For last fifteen years Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD has taught various subjects from Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Information Systems, International Business and General Specializations. He has written many research papers and case studies.
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD organizes online MBA subject coaching / MBA Assignment help and MBA Project help. Many clients national and international has appreciated Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA., MCom.,MPhil.,PhD for his timely help in the assignments and projects and MBA subject coaching.
You can call him on his mobile no. 09025810064 (whatsapp available) or mail him at palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question. If urgent or any query’s, Please feel free to call him on his mobile no. 9025810064 (whatsapp available) or do mail on palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question
Contact:
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD
Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com
Ph: - 9025810064 (whatsapp available)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NMIMS Sem 3 Assignment Solution Sep 2020 call 9025810064

  1. 1. NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call : 9025810064(whatsappavailable)or Mail ID: Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. has 15 years of teaching experience in MBA Business schools. For last fifteen years Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD has taught various subjects from Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Information Systems, International Business and General Specializations. He has written many research papers and case studies. Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD organizes online MBA subject coaching / MBA Assignment help and MBA Project help. Many clients national and international has appreciated Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA., MCom.,MPhil.,PhD for his timely help in the assignments and projects and MBA subject coaching. You can call him on his mobile no. 09025810064 (whatsapp available) or mail him at palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question. If urgent or any query’s, Please feel free to call him on his mobile no. 9025810064 (whatsapp available) or do mail on palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question Contact: Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD
  2. 2. Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com Ph: — 9025810064 (whatsapp available) Brand Management 1. First impressions matter and when you visit a supermarket, that becomes more important. You see the shelves loaded with multiple products and usually if the packaging is eye catching, then you are drawn to it and may even think about trying the product. Clearly packaging encourages purchase. Brian Wansink was fascinated by it and what were his findings? 2. Joanie wants to open a new store location 100 miles from her existing shop. Which of these strategies is she considering? Explain Ansoff’s Growth Matrix completely with this example 3. Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables, a company with a billion-dollar (Rs 4,200- crore) turnover, has been a well-established player in NCR known for products the firm has been largest seller of milk in NCR, with 65% of the revenue being contributed by milk. Amul entered Delhi market few years back and in 2011 with in a span on 4years it defeated mother dairy in terms of market share. Amul procures fresh milk and packages it. Mother dairy adds powder milk in its products to the tune of 40% . This spoils the taste of the product. Also Amul is credited with more awareness and knowledge about its products amongst consumers. Amul is a leader in the ice cream segment of the country . Their capacity to develop products and gain market leadership helped them gain substantial share in the NCR region in the milk segment raising question marks on the brand equity of the company. Mother Dairy has been market leader in NCR for 35 years. Losing ground to Amul in 2011 in the
  3. 3. milk segment is forcing company to rethink its strategy. They plan to increase their capacity and also expand procurement of the milk. One of the regions why consumer shifted to Amul has been difference in the taste of the milk. Amul milk is fresh where as a portion of Mother dairy milk is reconstituted. Mother dairy sells through its own outlets and home delivery is not possible whereas Amul used channel and home delivery of the milk is possible. Mother dairy milk price has been less than the price of Amulmilk, still a huge number of mother dairy loyals moved to Amul. Now Mother dairy is restructuring its strategy and systems to combat Amul. a. What would you suggest to Mother Dairy for its revitalization plan? b. What more challenges you foresee for the brand? NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Consumer Behaviour 1. Enumerate the steps in a consumer’s decision-making journey for the following situations. A) You have decided to run the marathon next year and have started diligently training for it. You think investing in a high-end fitness band will keep you motivated and help
  4. 4. you monitor your progress. Being a complete newbie to fitness, you don’t have much of an idea about brands, features, pricing, important criteria, etc. B) You currently use Saffolo cooking oil since you saw your mother using it too. After years of using Saffolo, your needs have changed. With the recent trend of healthy, cold-pressed, organic cooking oils you decide to switch to another bra 2. What is Innovation Adoption? Who are the different adopter categories as per the Innovation Adoption Curve? What are the 5 product features that affect adoption of an innovative products, explain with examples. 3. In context of Consumer Learning, explain the following behavioural theories: a.Classical Conditioning b.Instrumental Conditioning NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Customer Relationship Management 1. Formulate a mission statement for your organization using the Ashridge model. 2. How does the segmentation criteria and technique proposed by Kotler in 2003 facilitate relationship based marketing?
  5. 5. 3. You are a subject matter expert in CRM and you have to give the key note address on a webinar during COVID pandemic to your customers and competitors on ‘The Future of CRM’. a. What aspects will you include in your keynote address that will impact the future of CRM? b. If an audience members asks you how do you foresee the continuation of the journey, how would you respond? NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com International Marketing 1. The concept of Management Orientations in International Marketing can be very confusing. As a consultant for International Marketing, can you please guide and explain the orientations to a consortium of companies? 2. Pasta Mania, a Singapore based fast food chain plans to enter India by end of 2021. They have hired your company as the Local consultants to understand India better. Can you guide them on the cultural and social factors that they need to take care of in order to succeed in the Indian market? 3. These times of crisis have brought about a lot of innovation in the world. Most innovations have been in the context of doing things or running services without
  6. 6. Human Touch so as to maintain Social Distancing to prevent the COVID virus from spreading. a. As a representative of the marketing department of your company, you would want your team to understand the adoption process of Innovations in detail before pushing one in the market. Can you explain the same to them with examples? b. Can you also explain the various adopter categories to them with examples? NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Marketing Strategy Amul, the market leader in the Indian milk industry, has pioneered several progressive initiatives and stayed current with consumer trends through continuous product development. A rise in health issues among the urban population in India and increased interest in fitness had led Amul to plan the launch of camel milk in India by the end of 2015.With camel milk being hailed as ―white gold‖ and touted as the latest superfood in Australia and the West, Amul is considering whether to launch the sale of camel milk in India. No company in India has yet tapped into the camel milk market; therefore, Amul would have a head start in this unexplored segment. With product approval from the Food Safety and Standards Association of India still pending, industry observers wondered whether camel
  7. 7. milk could be Amul’s next big opportunity after the success of its long- life milk brand, Taaza. Should Amul launch the sale of camel milk in India? The Indian milk industry India had been the largest dairy-producing country in the world since 1998, expecting the demand to reach 200 tonnes (t) by 2022. The milk industry was dominated by an unorganized sector of 70 million households producing milk. The per-capita availability of milk in India was 302 grams per day in 2013.With increasing domestic demand, the per-capita availability of milk has reached 336 grams per day by 2017. Urbanization, busy life, nuclear family, Indian eating habits and westernization all have together fuelled the need of milk and its products. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) was a food product–marketing organization based out of Gujarat in west India. It was one of the few Indian companies with a pan-Indian presence. The company marketed almost all of its products under the flagship brand, Amul, and had a large product portfolio in key categories such as dairy and its associated products— butter, ice cream, cheese, cream, yogurt, oils, and fats. The milk category accounted for the largest portion of the company’s revenues. Marketing Mix of Amul Amul catered to a large segment of the Indian market with a wide product portfolio, and regularly introduced new products to the market over the years. Amul’s wide product range included milk, bread spreads, cheese, ultra-high temperature (UHT: a processing technique which kills bacteria) milk, a range of beverages, ice cream, paneer (cottage cheese), yogurt, ghee (clarified butter), milk powders, fresh cream,
  8. 8. chocolates, and traditional Indian sweets. Amul Butter is as big as INR 200 billion and has a dominant market share. In 2014, Amul Creme Rich was launched in the ice cream category and was positioned as a premium ice cream to compete with Hindustan Unilever’s new launch, Magnum. Other new launches included Amul cheese spread in nine new flavours, and Amul garlic and herbs butter spread. Amul entered the market with the goal of providing dairy products to consumers at affordable prices at a time when the Indian dairy industry was highly unorganized and lacked a national competitor. Amul had maintained its strategy of providing its products to consumers at reasonable prices, which kept Amul at the top in this competitive markets comprising international brands like Nestle and Mondelez. With a focus on supplying all of India, the Amul built an extensive distribution network with 56 sales offices, 10,000 dealers, and 1 million retailers across the country.29 The Company handled the distribution of its products through self-run retail outlets and third-party retailers. To increase market penetration, the company strengthened its distribution network over the years to extend its reach — even into parts of rural India that were not easily accessible. Apart from brick-and-mortar retailer various online retailers (such as Vishal Mega Mart, BigBasket, and AaramShop) also sold Amul’s products, adding yet another channel for Amul to supply even more consumers. Amul is identified by its mascot, the polka-dotted Amul Girl. Amul monitored current events and used the Amul Girl in different ways to communicate the company’s interpretations of various subjects. Major competitors Mother Dairy: Mother Dairy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, was established as part of Operation Flood in 1974. It
  9. 9. manufactured a wide array of products, including milk, ghee, paneer, ice cream, and other associated products. The company reported a revenue of ₹70 billion for 2014/15, which represented an 11 per cent growth over the previous year. Britannia: With a history of more than 100 years, Britannia was amongst the oldest companies in India. Starting in the baked goods industry, Britannia sold a range of food products through more than 3.5 million retail outlets all over India, and in 2014/15, had revenue of over ₹60 billion. The company produced a wide variety of dairy products, including milk, cheese, and flavoured drinks.Profits from the company’s dairy business, which comprised less than 5 per cent of total sales, plummeted 69.5 per cent from ₹350 million in 2013, to ₹106.7 million by the fiscal year-end in 2014. Nestle: One of the biggest companies in the world, Nestle had operations in almost all countries. Nestle Dairy started in India in 1961, with a plant in Moga, Punjab, collecting 511 kilograms of milk. In 2015, the company collected over 1.3 million kilograms and produced milk and milk products to supply all of India. Milk and nutrition products, as a category, was the largest contributor to Nestlé’s revenues in India. It accounted for 47.1 per cent of the company’s revenue in 2014. Consumer Evolution The Indian milk industry grew by 15 per cent in 2014 to reach ₹603 billion.44 Trends showed a switch toward more health-conscious options, largely driven by the growing urban population. Consumers focused more on a protein-rich diet, relying on milk as an easy option. The first effect was a move from traditional loose milk to packaged milk. Consumers in urban India switched to the new UHT and flavoured milk options, while the majority of rural customers moved to packaged milk. UHT was safer and could be stored for longer, hence eliminating
  10. 10. the need for regular purchase. While traditional can milk delivered by the local milkman is still common in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities (cities with populations between 20,000 and 100,000), distribution in the big metro cities veered toward the easily available new UHT and other modern milk products. Flavoured milk saw the fastest growth in the milk category, with a value of 26 per cent in 2014. Camel Milk Camel milk, a by-product of camel breeding, was consumed primarily by herdsmen and their families, especially during migration. The average daily yield of a lactating camel was 2.5 to 6 kilograms. The camels were milked twice a day. Camel milk, which was dense white in colour, had a sweet and sharp taste, but could also taste salty. The water content of camel milk fluctuated between 84 to 90 per cent. Changes in taste were attributed to the type of fodder and the availability of drinking water. Factors considered important when rating the quality of camel milk included the age of the animal, the stage of lactation, the quality and quantity of feed, and the amount of water available during animal feeding. The taste of camel milk was drastically different to the taste of full-fat cow’s milk, making it difficult for many consumers to adapt to the taste. Camel milk was proven to contain three times the amount of vitamin C found in traditional cow’s milk and one and a half times that in human milk. It was also a good source of vitamin B1 and calcium. Lower fat content and the presence of anti-bacterial properties also made camel milk more beneficial than cow’s milk. In addition, camel milk was more similar to human milk than cow’s milk. India was at the risk of becoming the diabetes capital of the world by 2025, with rapid globalization and lack of precautionary measures identified as the leading causes of diabetes in the country. Analysis of camel milk showed that it contained 52 micro units of insulin per millilitre, which was 60 per cent more than the average external insulin required by
  11. 11. Type 1 diabetic patients. Camel milk’s natural probiotic properties made it easy to digest, and it could be consumed by lactose-intolerant people. Preliminary evidence had also shown that camel milk was an effective antioxidant. There was a drastic drop in the camel population in India from 500,000 in 2003, to 300,000 in 2013. If this trend continued, local sourcing of camel milk would prove to be a factor in competitive advantage; hence, the drop in camel population was seen as a problem that needed urgent attention. Yet only a few locations in India had the resources to sustain large herds of camels. As a marketing and brand head of GCMMF, you are planning to launch the camel milk in India. Answer the questions below with respect to the content above and context of India. 1. Draw a 9 matrix (Mckinsey GE) cell to identify and explain the attractive segment which Amul Camel milk should target, drawing inferences from the case 2. Identify a strong brand positioning for Amul’s camel milk that can increase its resonance with the consumers. 3. “Though the product, Camel milk is pioneering in India but milk as a category is very much a matured product with AMUL being a market leader. Strategies for the camel milk be it traditional or online, needs to be crafted for a WOW experience.” a. Design traditional strategies to comprehend the sentence. b. Design Marketing 4.0 strategies to comprehend the sentence NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020
  12. 12. Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Integrated Marketing Communication 1. Looking at the market requirement, you have started providing pre- packaged Fruit and vegetable baskets for delivery in Mumbai. Describe the 4 P’s for your brand 2. Check out the 2 Minute video A tale of 2 Blends from Red Label. Describe the 7 elements of communication for this message. Explain how would you use it to explain the Murphy’s model of communication. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wv6lDB_6Ls0&feature=emb_logo 3. Case Study ‘Plan your holiday’ targeting to double their market share You are Brand Manager at PYH and have been given a target to double the market share in 3 years. (Pre-covid) a. How would you use IMC to promote your brand? b. How would you leverage Influencers to promote your brand? NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020
  13. 13. Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Cost & Management Accounting 1. Vimla Spice company exports spices to Europe and Middle East. Given the slowdown in business due to the recent COVID-19 impact, their profits have been impacted significantly and actual profits are lower than budgeted sales by almost 30 to 40%.The Management was extremely concerned and called for a meeting of the top team to decide the way forward. The following 2 decisions were taken in the meeting: a. Identify new markets for exporting spices to increase Sales b. Hire a Management accountant to understand how they can reduce costs etc Mr Bond was hired as the Management accountant and he submitted his report to the Management within a month. The Management had thought profit reduction was primarily o/a Sales Variance but were indeed surprised to see the report as there were several other variances analyzed by Mr Bond with respect to various elements of costs, sales and profit as follows: 1. Material cost variances 2. Labor cost variances 3. Overhead variances
  14. 14. 4. Sales variances 5. Profit variances a) Describe Standard Costing and its applicability in specific industries b) Describe any 2 of the above Variances and their sub variances c) How will it benefit Vimla Spice Co if it implements Standard costing in the Co (any 2 benefits) 2. “Eat Healthy” is a start up venture started by Ram and Lakhan planning to sell sugar free cakes, cookies, multi grain bread etc. They are confused as to which type of Costing method should be employed by them, Job costing or Process Costing. Describe Job costing and Process Costing to them and explain the differences between Process costing and Job costing 3. The following data is available for Lucky Soap Manufacturing Co for the year ended 31st March 2020: - Particulars Amt (Rs) Stock of Materials : Opg 1,75,000 Closing stock 2,00,000 Materials purchased during the year 7,50,000 Direct wages paid 2,25,000 Indirect Wages 28,000 Salaries to administrative staff 40,000 Repairs to plant and machinery 36,800 Electricity Charges 50,000 Office Expenses 7,300 Travelling expenses 18,000 Sales men's and commission 28,000 Depreciation written off: Plant and machinery 36,400
  15. 15. Depreciation written off: Office Furniture 5,400 Office Manager's salary 48,000 Rent, rates and Taxes- Office 7,500 Rent, rates and Taxes- Factory 12,000 Fuel 64,000 a. Calculate the Factory overheads and Other Overheads. b. Assist the MD of the company in calculating the following:- - the profit margin has to be fixed at 20% on Cost. NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com B2B Marketing 1. A business marketer (who is a potential supplier) is keen to supply cold-rolled (CR) steel coils to a major passenger car manufacturer, who has been buying the same material from three other suppliers on regular basis for the past few years. As per the purchase policy, the car manufacturer cannot
  16. 16. buy any material from more than three suppliers. What should the business marketer do to supply CR steel coils to the major passenger car manufacturer? 2. Suppose you are working in a courier services company, which is ranked fourth in the domestic Indian market in terms of market share. Your company management thinks that one of the ways to improve sales & profit performance, as well as the company’s market share, is to implement the concept of Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC). You are asked to prepare a proposal indicating the objectives, strategies & challenges in implementing the IMC. 3. Read the following Case & solve the questions given: When SS Electroplating Company started the electroplating operations in a residential location in Bengaluru, it received a notice from the pollution Control Board to install the effluent treatment plant within 15 days, failing which they would seal the plant. The Director of the company collected the information that it would cost about 10,00,000 to buy an effluent treatment plant, an area of about 600 sq.feet to install it over a period of 2-3 months, & runningcostof about 40,000 per month for the purchase of material like costic soda & others. The effluent contained nickel, synide, cromium, cadminum & zinc, which were to be treated separately usingdifferent chemicals. After effluent liquid of about 800 litres per day was treated, the sludge was to be dried, packed, stored & dumped in a government notified place. The entire process would not only cost substantial amount, but also would need additional area of about 600- 700 sq. feet
  17. 17. The company gathered information that some of the competitors outsourced the effluent treatment to government approved agencies, who collected the effluent liquid from these chemical & electroplating factories, & treated (or neutralized) the chemicals at their effluent treatment plants. These agencies charged 10 to 15 per litre for the treatment of effluent liquid, depending on the type of chemicals. The cost of outsourcing was considered much higher compared to in-house effluent treatment plant. However, SS Electroplating Company, like many other chemical & electroplating factories did not have additional area for the installation of effluent treatment plant. The Director was aware that the liquid waste from the factory would have harmful effects on the surrounding residential area. He also could not violate the Government regulation on environment control. The director had very little time – two weeks – to decide & act. a. If you were the Director of the company, what would you do & why? b. Should all companies in this industry come up together as to save cost? Provide your suggestions. NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Retail Store Design and Location
  18. 18. 1. Which are the importantfactors which you should consider while setting up a store and why? 2. What are differenttypesof retail formats? If you wereto start a store of your own which productwould you chooseand how would you go about setting up your store? 3. Case Study Brand handloom gets the e-commerce stamp Over the past week e-commerce behemoths Flipkart and amazon have announced a slew of alliances all with an unlikely set of partners—weavers associations, government ran artisan cooperatives and NGOs working with handmade and handloom products. Packaged as an initiative to mark handloom day August 7, Flipkart Christian its project, samarth and Amazon launch its karigar store online for both, however, this partnerships are more than just another opportunity to ramp up the numbers on their platforms semicolon they are strategic branding tools to as both look to write the growingtrend for sustainable fashion, among high spendingurban consumers in the country. Sustainability is a global trend, as is the pressure to go local with the supply chain and the two are cashing in on the opportunity presented by the country’s stockpile of traditional weaves and products. they are also taking a leaf out of the book of small handloom market places and seller groups that have mushroomed online. Handloom and handicraft buyers are urbane, digitally savvy and aware of the huge benefit that market linkages could provide the community of artisans. They are also keen to make their purchases count--for the environment and
  19. 19. for weavers and artisans. This is an insight that almost every online handloom brand has leveraged to expand its footprint and recall. Many online influencers (also users and sellers of such products) emphasize the Weaver- market connections. Consider for instance visual Lakshmi chhabra, who has 20,000 followers and endorses handlooms from Orissa. The former AIR presenter and DG of doordarshan usesthe state’s history and tradition around its ways to spread the word, old is highlighting the community responsible for the final product. Dubai based blogger isha Priya Singh (60000 followers) promote weavesfrom Lucknow and educatespeopleon the differentstyles followed by different weavers. On the ground involvement is important for buyers to buy into the claims made over handloom. Hand Flipkart made sure that it mentioned the file non- governmental organization that it has partnered with and that the move will help artisans. Flipkart samarth, the announcement explained, has been designed to support artisans. “Through the five partners that we have already on-boarded, we are already connected to 30,000 artisans, we are in talks with many, many more as the scale this further. This 30000 sellers will create a few million jobs.” said Kalyan krishnamurthy, CEO Flipkart during the launch. Amazon said that Amazon karigar showcases over 55000 products including 270 plus unique arts and crafts from 20 States. This Program has been merged with an existing program called Kala haat which already interfaced with artisans. “through the karigar program, we are engaging with government and handicraft bodies across the country, training craftsman to embrace online selling and enabling
  20. 20. them to sell a wide consumer base,” said gopal pillai, vice president, seller services, Amazon India. Karigar is an old program (but the E store is new) and the company said that the average sales by weavers on Amazon karigar has increased fourfold over the past year. The ties between the weavers and sellers have been the focus on brand building by smaller platforms that have proliferated in this space. Run down the social media timelines of Gocoop, gaatha, weavesmart, Lal10 amongmany others and across the board, access to weavers and artisans is the big selling point. The Benefit of associating the brand with those who make the products is twofold same marketing experts. Not only do they win the approvalof young consumerswho want their brands to align with the right causes, it also helps cement the supply chain by winning over weavers and associated groups. However, just connecting the artisans to the consumer isn't enough. Protecting the art and livelihoods of the artisans from purveyos of fake, look alike and pirated product is a pressing concern, points out maneet gohil, co- founder and CEO, Lal10 a B2B handloom market place. “policy level decisions that would bring handloom weaving back into the mainstream are a stringent geographical indication implementation legal framework by the government and accessible raw material depots for weavers, with the chance of securing credit lines for orders, among others,” noted Gohil. he have a long wishlist for the sector, but until that happens, he and other platforms hope that the band of social media influencers will push the card on reforms, as they have done with demand. NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020
  21. 21. Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Introduction to Retail 1. Citing from your own practical experience, what are the various factors that are important in the retail scenario for a store of supermarket to succeed? 2. How would you go about starting your own business which would be an exclusive potato chips store and ensure its success? 3. Case Study The remaking of Brand Maggi From being safe for consumption top a healthy snack, Nestle has firmly turned the brand narrative away from the promise of a „two-minute‟ quick fix. Loop back to some of the old ads that Nestle ran for Maggie in India. Hungry children impatiently drumming the table, college goers looking for an easy snack, star endorsers advising stressed mothers to avoid the kitchen grease without compromising on taste. Cut to the present Maggi is a healthy meal, one that is easy to dish out say the ads. Another launches a vegetarian variant, with the ad lingering over farm fresh carrots. In its second coming since the ban (2015), Brand Maggi has steadily moved the needle on its promise. From being safe to a healthy-in-between meal, the brand is a long way away from the quick and easy snack for kids that it started out as.
  22. 22. Last year, Nestle India introduced a campaign that positioned Maggi as a healthy snacking option for all – kuch accha pak-raha hai (something good is cooking), the ads said. The target audience young professionals who want health handed out on a spoon. Accordingto Maarten Geraets, general manager, Nestle India, “Our consumers are seeking more information than ever before. “The early years were all about showcasing the brand‟s safe processes, from factory to retail and then came the time to rebuild the brand for a new age. And after growingits volumeuptakeby 14.5 percentduring the year, in 2019, Nestle has added more layers to Maggi‟s healthy for adults‟ story. New, spicier variants are on the shelves and Maggie spices has actor endorser Juhi Chawla talking up its goodness (taste and authencity). Alongside the product launches, has come “first cook” campaign that was launched in May. It targets young adults stepping out of home for the first time. “From countless consumer conversations, we learnt that cooking Maggi noodles is often the first culinary moment for many people. For 36 years (the number of years the brand has spent in the country) moms have cooked it. This time, we found magic in a teenager trying to cook it for the first time,” said Nikhil Chand, vice-president Foods and Confectionary, Nestle India. The repositioning has borne fruit. In the first six months of the year, Maggi‟s volume sales grew 13 percent to 124200 tonnes. It not only surpassed the volumeuptake of the pre-ban years, it is now growing faster than it did before in 2015.
  23. 23. During the Amazon Prime Day last month, according to Chand, Maggi led the sales in the „grocery and gourmet‟ section and accounted for an equivalent of 250000 single units in sales. “This is the highest ever sale over a two day period of any Maggi noodle variant unit on an e-commerce platform and surpasses what we had achieved while relaunching the brand in 2015.” He said. Brand Maggi has come out all guns blazing in the years since the ban. Forced to face up the crisis that could have lost its biggest market, the company had to redefine its brand promise without diluting its identity. Interestingly, its predicamentwas much like that another British iconic brand found itself in, in 2008. James Bond, his influence waning and the profitability of the empire that had been built on his name threatened, its owners sought a radical solution. Daniel Craig was brought on-board as Bond, much to the consternation of hand-writing loyalists. A decade later, however the scepticism is gone and Craig has managed to deliver the most successful movies for the series. Whether the team at Nestle ever discussed the fictional hero‟s travails in their boardroom is not known. But Bond-like, Maggi too has transformed itself in a manner that would have been quite unthinkable, three decades ago when it started out in the country. a. What is the target audience of Maggi? What has changed in the new Maggi ? b. Why has Maggi targeted young adults? What variants would you expect in this segment where the stress levels are maximum today? NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020
  24. 24. Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Merchandising Management 1. How will you use the sales technique in the form of short term effort to increase the sales in your cake shop? 2. What form of trade shows do you suggest for a tile company and how should they go about differentiating themselves from the competitors? 3. Case Study PepsiCo lays its chips on the hyperlocal highway The company finesses the regional game for Lay’s and Kurkure, acquires local taste and habits to beat back competition from homegrown snackmakers. With southern markets on its radar, PepsiCo India is drilling down into local tastes and food habits to develop local and hyperlocal variants while rethinking its positioning tactics. It has just launched a variant for Lay’s that seeks to replace the traditional papad (rice and lentil crispies) as a meal time snack for southern market. Lay’s Wafer Style comes close on the heel of its launch of another product aimed at the same market, Kurkure Masala Munch with gingelly (sesame seeds) oil, a taste earlier catered to only by hyperlocal labels.
  25. 25. What makes PepsiCo focus so keenly on south and its regionalisation the way to counter the growing power of the local brands such as Haldiram’s, Bikanerwala, Balaji and numerous startup labels promising healthy snacks? Dilen Gandhi, senior director, Marketing- Foods category, PepsiCo says that the company has always sought to develop new snacking habits in India, with the objective of catering to the different palates. ”Every region is important to us and we’ve always tried to connect to all our consumers by providing them with relevant flavours and textures that are tailor-made for their personal tastes and preferences” said Gandhi. The launch of the new Lay’s Wafer Style is in line with the company’s regionalisation strategy and the south is an important market, the company said. Experts say that the new launches reflect a nuanced development of the company’s regionalisation agenda. Initiated a few years back the company started out adding spicy variants of its products and finding local stars to endorse the products. Now the launches are better attuned to the local tastes and the positioning reflects an understanding of meal-time habits, said experts. Repositioning wafer chips to become a meal accompaniment is a good step, since this increases occasions of consumptions, said Natasha Kumat, India Food and Drink Analyst with market research firm Mintel. According to a report that they recently released, India is the second largest market for snack food after China in terms of volume and third in terms of value ($5.11 billion) after China ($73.31 billion) and Japan ($7.76 billion). While the gap is huge the potential is too, say market research agencies.
  26. 26. The Indian snack food retail market grew around 17.3 percent in terms of valuein 2018 accordingto Mintel. And 38 percentof Indians have salty snacks alongside of their meal; the number jumps to 44 percent consumers from the south, added Kumat. In south PepsiCo finds itself battling the unorganised unbranded products as well as regional brands that have developed a deep understanding of the customer. To take on these brands, it is tapping into local tastes and following local distribution patterns. According to consumer research reports, in the South 35 percent of consumers are buying unbranded and 20 percent branded, traditional snacks, mostly from neighbourhood stores, PepsiCo will also therefore need to tap into local sweet shops and such stores to grab attention and a share of the wallet. “We have received great response on our region specific offerings” said Gandhi. The advertising is also being tailored around local consumer insights. It shows a young boy relishing what is otherwise considered to be a staple but uninteresting meal (sambhar rice) with a wafer-style chip as an accompaniment. According to Kumat, around 40 percent of branded packaged traditional snackers say that their purchase is influenced by flavour. Hence the introduction of local oils and spices into Kurkure, whichthe company said, has been at the forefront of its regionalisation strategy. The efforts have paid off this far, as South India has emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for Kurkure over the last six months. However catering to specific local tastes is not the only challenge. With increasing health consciousness among consumers, brands have to walk the
  27. 27. line between taste and wellness with care. The Mintel study shows that some brands address this by introducing healthy ingredients into their recipes, while some offer snacks with high fibre content. It depends on the insights the brands are playing with and given the market potential, the global brands are all ramping up their ambitions and efforts to think and act local. a. Why is south so important market for pepsi. How should pepsi try to gain maket share in the south and do they really need local stars to endorse the brand? b. Why are they trying to market this product as a meal time snack? What is the percentage of people having salty snack along with their meals? NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Cloud Computing 1. Nashik Shiwar is a startup that supplies vegetables and fruits directly from the farmers in villages to consumers in cities like Mumbai and Thane. It is planning to use a software solution to manage its operations. One vendor has approached it with a proposed solution to be hosted in its cloud. The founders of Nashik Shiwar are not so tech savvy so they have been apprehensive with
  28. 28. the cloud option. They have approached you as the IT expert to advise them on this matter. What will be your advice to them? 2. Sentac Enterprises has grown very fast with its cloth bag manufacturing business, thanks to the increased awareness about less use of plastic bags. To sustain the growth, Sentac Enterprises is looking for automation of its core operations. As an IT expert, you are advising them for the cloud solution. Which cloud deployment model and cloud service model would you recommend? Justify your recommendations. 3. “I am sure we want cloud solution but which one? Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud; there are so many options!” Manish opened the meeting of his board of directors. The meeting was called to decide on procurement of infrastructure-as-a-service solution to host all IT applications of Sampad Nature Club. Sampad Nature Club has grown very fast under the able leadership of ManishKapade, who used technology effectively to build up a chain of nature-friendly resorts near cities like Mumbai and Pune. “I suggest we should look for mid-size local companies instead of mega vendors like IBM and Microsoft.” Sandeep spoke first after Manish. Though Sandeep was CFO, he was very much aware of technology market trends. a. Will you support Sandeep’s suggestion? Why? b. Why should Sampad Nature Club consider mega vendors like IBM and Microsoft for procuring IaaS solution? NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020
  29. 29. Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com e-Business 1. HDFC bank is one of the leading financial company in the Indian Banking sector with a huge range of banking services and products to corporate and retail customers. HDFC bank is revamping business strategies for achieving „ONE BANK‟ vision with the unified banking CRM platform. It implemented CRM to automate the process flow in tracking the sales processes, generating customized reports, cross selling to current customers. E-CRM has resulted in a 40% increase in cross-selling, increase in lead conversion, delivering amazing customer experience with 52% improvement in service quality. Based on the above, pls suggest HDFC that how CRM can increase customer engagement and satisfaction. Also, list down and explain the various metrics that can be used by the bank in evaluating e-CRM. 2. Kellogg, being a leading company in the production of food items and serving its customers worldwide has a sound standing in the market following the supply chain management system. It possesses an organized and well-equipped transportation and storage system, following the lean production system to streamline processes and eliminate wastes. It uses KPS (Kellogg‟s planning system) to plan and budget production, inventory, and distribution of its products. The company found the need for an e-business model to integrate its supply chain management functions to optimize operations. You being the consultant for the company, suggest an e-supply chain model along with its features that best fits for
  30. 30. the company‟s business operations. Also, narrate the benefits of using e-SCM over the traditional SCM method 3. Yatra.com, one of India‟s leading online travel portals, has further enhanced its loyalty program, making it more lucrative for its customers. The e- Cash program, which allows customers to save on every booking made on Yatra.com, now gives additional benefits to its users. E-Cash is integrated with the payment process, making the redemption of e-Cash smooth and easy. There are no blackout dates on usage of e-Cash and there is no restriction on combining it with other offers. Since the launch, there has been a very significant year-on-year growth in customers opting for e-Cash. The program has helped in increasing the customer stickiness and has helped to build a stronger connection with consumers, both new and old. Yatra.com says, “As customers‟ expectations continue to evolve, we are focused on delivering services and experiences that are important to them. Our e-Cash program has been a major contributor in driving repeat purchases and currently over 81% of our customers come back to us for future purchases. We are confident, that with the launch of these new features, the value of e-Cash has been significantly enhanced, which should further add value to the whole customer experience on Yatra.com and ensure brand stickiness and loyalty in the long run.” With the goal to be 'India's travel planner', Yatra.com has been providing a 'best in class' customer experience. Yatra.com has the largest inventory of over 83,000 hotels in India and is one of the biggest homestay aggregators with over 3000 homestays across 130 cities within India. Customers can access Yatra.com in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website, mobile optimized WAP site and
  31. 31. applications, a multi-lingual call center, a countrywide network of Holiday Lounges and Yatra.com Travel Express stores. a. Explain the impact of e-cash on the business operation. b. What are the strategies used by Yatra.com to increase its market share in context of the given case study. Emerging Technologies: IoT, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality 1. You have been given the responsibility to develop the E-commerce business model for a retailer of consumer electronic products. What will be your idea for using Augmented Reality (AR) in it? How can Virtual Reality can be used for the retail business? 2. Internet of Things (IoT), offers a multitude of benefits to the healthcare sector such as improving the effectiveness and quality of services. As a consultant to a private hospital who wants to embrace this technology (IoT) to help improve patient outcomes, what are the challenges that these connected devices could bring that they need to pay heed to? What are the potential obstacles which may impede the success of healthcare IoT for this private hospital that you will highlight to them? 3. TourPlan, a software development company would like to develop an augmented reality system for traveler by assisting him/her in making the tour planning much more simple, interactive and seamless. Tour Plan would has also partnered with SmartLook, a Smart Glass company to develop a smart glass for traveler for assisting him/her in different ways especially for mountain trekking a. What in your opinion, should be the important features/benefits from such augmented reality system what will help the tourism industry to grow?
  32. 32. b. What according to you should be the important features for such smart glasses and how will it assist the mountaineer? NMIMS Sem3 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com NMIMS First Year assignments Sep 2020 NMIMS customize assignment Sep 2020 NMIMS assignment SEP 2020 Narsee monjee assignments SEP 2020 NMIMS 1st year Assignment answer Sheet Sep 2020 NMIMS Sep 2020 2nd Year Customized Assignment NMIMS Assignment Solution Sep 2020 NMIMS Second year Assignment solved Sep 2020 NMIMS Assignment solved Solution Sep 2020 NMIMS Assignment solved Sep 2020 NMIMS Assignment Solved Assignment Sep 2020 NMIMS 2nd Year Assignment Help Sep 2020
  33. 33. NMIMS second Year Assignment answer sheet Sep 2020 NMIMS plagiarism free assignments Sep 2020 Contact: Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com Ph: — 9025810064 (whatsapp available)

×