NMIMS Sem 2 Assignment Solution Sep 2020 call 9025810064

a. Using this information find the standard deviation of the distribution. b. Determine the lowest stock that the company ...
  NMIMS Sem2 AssignmentSolution Sep2020

Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. has 15 years of teaching experience in MBA Business schools. For last fifteen years Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD has taught various subjects from Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Information Systems, International Business and General Specializations. He has written many research papers and case studies.
  2. 2. Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com Ph: — 9025810064 (whatsapp available) Business Law 1. Explain the constitution of CCI under the Competition Act, 2002 and the procedure of handling complaints and enquiries. 2. What is Corporate Governance and explain any two (2) changes introduced in Companies Act, 2013 that has helped in better Corporate Governance in India. 3. Mr. Inamdar, an environmental right activist has found that a private developer in Mumbai has cut large nos. of trees for creating a development project in Mumbai. He wants to find more information on the development activities carried out by the developer. As a citizen of India, he went ahead and filed an application under Right to Information Act, 2005 with the private developer. However, he was denied the information. a. Can you explain why was he denied information under Right to Information Act, 2005? b. What are the specific instances under which information under the Right to Information Act, 2005 can denied? NMIMS Sem2 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD.
  3. 3. Call 9025810064(whatsappavailable)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Strategic Management 1.South Korean automotive major Kia motors is exploring the possibility of shifting its automotive plant from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, India. Assuming that this shift does indeed happen to Sriperumbudur near Chennai, perform a Stakeholder analysis comprising of 3 steps & outline all the processes that you shall follow as a consultant to Kia Motors to satisfy the needs of all stakeholders. 2. Monnalisa is one the leading Italian single brand company of children's clothes that wishes to enter India’s Retail market. Conduct a PESTLE analysis for Monnalisa in India & suggest whether Monnalisa should enter India or otherwise. 3. You are the Chairman of Mush Mushi Motors in Japan. Your Indian subsidiary Mush Mushi India has managed to gain only under 2% of the market share so far & Competitor brands such as Maruti & Hyundai account for 45% & 15% of the market shares respectively. a. What turnaround strategies can you suggest to arrest the decline of revenues & profitability of your company? b. In your opinion, would it be considered appropriate to pursue a Combination Strategy? State your response with appropriate justifications & reasons. NMIMS Sem2 AssignmentSolution Sep2020 Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD.
  4. 4. Call 9025810064(whatsapp available)orMail —Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Business Statistics 1. The sales figures of two firms (in million Rs.)calculated over a period of time are as follows: Firm A 120 100 110 80 90 70 50 60 40 Firm B 50 40 60 90 80 70 110 100 120 a. Find mean and standard deviation of both the firms and interpret the same. b. Which firm has better performance? How do you analyze the performance in this case? c. If you need to invest in a firm then which firm would you choose and why? 2. The Manager wants to fix income of employees for production department. The past data on 8 incomes with the experience is shown below Experience (in years) 10 12 6 7 10 8 1 5 Income (in thousands) 25 28 17 18 24 21 10 1 a. Find the correlation between the experience and income. b. Determine the coefficient of determination and interpret it. c. Estimate the monthly salary for a person having 14 years of experience by assuming the linear relation between the two variables. 3. The weekly demand of a cell phone shop is following the normal distribution with average number of cell phones sold is 200 units and it has also been found that 90% of time the demand is lying less than 220 units.
  a. Using this information find the standard deviation of the distribution.
b. Determine the lowest stock that the company should maintain so that the probability of shortage is not higher than 5%.
  Contact:
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD
Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com
Ph: — 9025810064 (whatsapp available)

