Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 15

NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Call 9025810064

Jan. 14, 2022
0 likes 27 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Sir / Madam
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. has 15 years of teaching experience in MBA Business schools. For last fifteen years Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD has taught various subjects from Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Information Systems, International Business and General Specializations. He has written many research papers and case studies.
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD organizes online MBA subject coaching / MBA Assignment help and MBA Project help. Many clients national and international has appreciated Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA., MCom.,MPhil.,PhD for his timely help in the assignments and projects and MBA subject coaching.
You can call him on his mobile no. 09025810064 (whatsapp available) or mail him at palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question. If urgent or any query’s, Please feel free to call him on his mobile no. 9025810064 (whatsapp available) or do mail on palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question
Contact:
Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD
Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com
Ph: - 9025810064 (whatsapp available)

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free

NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Call 9025810064

  1. 1. Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. Call 9025810064 (whatsapp available) or Mail - Palaniappanmail@gmail.com Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD. has 15 years of teaching experience in MBA Business schools. For last fifteen years Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD has taught various subjects from Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Information Systems, International Business and General Specializations. He has written many research papers and case studies. Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD organizes online MBA subject coaching / MBA Assignment help and MBA Project help. Many clients national and international has appreciated Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA., MCom.,MPhil.,PhD for his timely help in the assignments and projects and MBA subject coaching. You can call him on his mobile no. 09025810064 (whatsapp available) or mail him at palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question. If urgent or any query’s, Please feel free to call him on his mobile no. 9025810064 (whatsapp available) or do mail on palaniappanmail@gmail.com. He does help/guide for the below question Contact: Prof.Dr.N.Palaniappan.,MBA.,MCom.,MPhil.,PhD Mail ID: palaniappanmail@gmail.com
  2. 2. Ph: - 9025810064 (whatsapp available) NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Management Theory and Practice 1. Amar Bajaj Ltd, a company dealing with PVC pipes has traditionally been a centralized company from generations run by the founders. Now as the 3rd Generation steps in to take over the reins, they feel its high time, they go decentralized as the firm has grown leaps and bounds and become a mid-sized company today from the small scale it started with. They have hired you as a consultant for the same. Can you guide them about the same by making them aware of the pros and cons of both and helping them take a decision? 2. Pri Rock, a company dealing in gems and precious stones polishing earlier only had a base in Surat. It has now expanded its wings to Mumbai too and want to also get into other avenues of Jewelry. They have hired you as a consultant to help them design their organizational structure as earlier they used to follow the traditional line structure. They would want to use the 6-box model in order to determine what structure will suit them the best. Can you guide them on the same? 3. Simon Quartz, is an age-old company dealing in mechanical wrist watches and wall clocks. They feel that over the years their employees have lost their motivation and their performance standards is dipping. a. They have hired you as a consultant. Can you guide them about how can they use Mc Cleland’s Theory of Needs to motivate their employees? b. Also, can you use ERG Theory, to help guide them to motivate their employees? NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022
  3. 3. Information Systems for Managers 1. You have been appointed as IT Head of a soonto be opened bank in India by the name of “People’s bank” which will have branches all over India. People’s bank is a private sector bank. Highlight atleast 5 security threats that a bank may face in today’s times and suggest 5 innovative IT security mechanisms to ensure that such threats do not harm your bank & that your systems remain as secure as ever. 2. It is often stated that “E-governance helps in building trust between governments and citizens”. Do you agree with this statement? If yes, provide one detailed example of any EGovernance project undertaken by any municipality in any part of India. Provide features of the project & benefits. If No, then justify with appropriate reasons (minimum 10 reasons) as to why eGovernance does not facilitate trust. 3. The city of Srinagar is the largest city and the summer capital of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India. You have been invited as an external IT consultant by Government of India with a mandate to convert Srinagar into a “Smart City” a. Which “Smart” city in the world will you choose as a benchmark to emulate some of the best practices of that city into Srinagar? Provide atleast 3 reasons with brief descriptions behind your choice of choosing that particular city as a benchmark? b. Suggest & describe atleast 2 innovative technology enabled services that you will introduce into Srinagar so that it can be called as a “Smart city”? NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Financial Accounting & Analysis
  4. 4. 1. Analyse the following transactions for Surprise Ltd. using the concept of Accounting Equation comprising of Assets, Liabilities and Equity 1.Commenced business with cash of ₹ 5,00,000. 2. Purchased equipment for cash ₹ 2,00,000. 3. Purchased furniture worth ₹50,000 on credit from IndiMart. 4. Purchased raw materials for ₹25,000 against cash from XYZ Suppliers. 5. Deposited cash of ₹ 1,25,000 in the current account. 6. Sold goods for ₹75,000 and received a cheque against the same. 2. Cash flow statement complements the income statement and the balance sheet summarizing all cash inflows and outflow transactions in the company within the given financial year. However, there are two different methods of preparing the cash flow statement – direct and indirect. Enlist the differences between Direct and Indirect method of cash flow statement. 3. Following information is available for Companies Ace Ltd. and Pace Ltd.: (₹ in lacs) Particulars Ace Ltd. Pace Ltd. Long term Debt 625 700 Equity 2100 2850 Current assets 450 550 Current liabilities 300 375
  5. 5. Net Profit 115 178 Revenue (net) 355 452 a. Compute Debt-equity ratio, current ratio for both companies. b. If face value of equity shares of both companies ₹10 each, calculate the Earnings per share ratio for both companies, advising which company is recommended for investment. NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Marketing Management 1. The concept of reserving an Ola Scooter by paying ₹499 means that customer will be first in line to purchase it when the company announces its deliveries. The company also gives an option to cancel and get a refund anytime. Based on the statement, plan an appropriate Segmentation, Targeting for Ola Scooter considering the profile of the Indian consumer. 2. After PUBG Mobile reentered the Indian market in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India, ByteDance may be attempting something similar with TikTok. ByteDance has applied for a new trademark having ‘TickTock’ as the wordmark with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Suggest a suitable promotion mix for ‘TickTock’ 3. Read the case & answer the questions based on the case: Britannia Marie Gold is facing severe competition in the markets where they were leaders. Due to entry of new players, the company has witnessed a decline in sales. The Marketing head has called for meeting along with the Brand Management team to discuss the way out to face the increasing competition.
  6. 6. a. What Line extension strategies would you suggest to counter the competition? Justify your answer. (5 Marks) b. Suggest an appropriate promotion mix for Britannia Marie Gold. NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Business Economics 1. Mr. Shyam have been appointed as a Business economics faculty in a reputed B School. Students are inquisitive to know how this subject would help them in decision making to any organization. Help Mr Shayam to highlight and elaborate on student’s query. 2. Complete the hypothetical table below and explain in brief the law of variable proportions. (10 Marks) Quantity Total Product Average Product Marginal product 1 10 2 30 3 48 4 56 5 56 6 52
  7. 7. 3.a. Large-scale production is considered economical in the sense of per unit cost. Explain the statement by describing different types of economies of scale. Give examples to substantiate your answer 3.b. Highlight the difference between shift and the movement in the demand curve NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Organisational Behaviour 1. During lockdown when human face to face interactions were reduced and social distancing was a priority lot have people have watched videos on Youtube and learnt/tried a lot of D.I.Y. things and processes like make-up tutorials, food recipes, home care etc, the core foundation of watching others and doing was given as a part of which theory, by whom and in which year. Also state the 3 core concepts of this theory. 2. Your team members need some change in behaviour, you discussed this with your friend John. John recommends Law of Effects he felt it works on humans very strongly. John couldn’t remember the theory. Could you predict which theory is John referring to, who proposed this theory. Which four methods can be used in this theory for controlling behaviour of employees? 3. Spread across 100 countries and its headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,40,000 people. Tech Mahindra is one of only three Indian companies to be included in the Bloomberg 2020 Gender-Equality Index. They are constantly creating a transparent policy, valuing individual differences. For Tech Mahindra, diversity of every kind is of importance. Be it diversity of one’s nationality or someone’s age, be it about gender, also about thoughts, or their abilities. In fact
  8. 8. their constant endeavor is building a workplace that is 'intentionally' varied and diversified in every way possible." a. What are the lessons to be learnt from Tech Mahindra Gender-Equality Index? b. What practices would you recommend other Indian corporate houses to enable change of diversity and sustain it. NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Business Communication 1. A new café has been set up in addition to new coffee machines in your organization. The new machines, besides dispensing regular coffee also dispense Cappuccino, Latte, and clear vegetable soup. This has made the workplace more interesting for the employees. However, it has been observed by the management that the employees are frequently taking the breaks and are often found relishing snacks at the new café. This has seriously hampered the productivity of the employees. Most of them are now not able complete the usual tasks in the stipulated time. Draft a memo to address the situation politely, requesting the employees to restrict the duration of coffee breaks to a maximum of 10 minutes and to limit the number of breaks to two coffee breaks a day. 2. You attitude is an important element to be observed in business communication. Justify the statement and rewrite the following sentences using You attitude. a. We give an added discount of 15% if you visit our shop before 31st October. b. The company will not reimburse the medical and phone bills with this month’s salary if the details and supporting documents are not submitted before 10th of this month.
  9. 9. c. We will give you an extra one-day stay in out resort if you book it for 3 days and 2 nights in the monsoon season. d. Avail ‘Buy 1 get 3’ offer in the stock clearance sale at Humphrey’s e. We are giving the facility to pay in easy monthly installments for the latest German built home theatres by Bosch. f. Our team is always there to address your issues. g. We now have all out products available in our newly designed online stores. h. We have a wide network of medical practitioners worldwide available for online consultation. 3. Bennet and Bennet a leading and trusted name in FMCG was established in the Indian markets in 1930. Since then, it has been catering to its clients with beauty products, health and wellness products, and baby products. The company is however experiencing a continuous decline in the profit margins for the last 5 years. Annie Bennet, the heir to Bennets’ Business has recently joined the family business after achieving an MBA from one of the prestigious institutes. She has been updated with the present condition of the business. After making a careful study she has come to the conclusion that one of the leading factors for loss of clients is that Bennets have not adapted themselves to the changing marketing and communication strategies. The pervasiveness of online shopping sites have given the customers the comfort of shopping from their homes. As a business graduate in Digital Marketing, she immediately resorts to online marketing and communication strategies for better visibility and branding of Bennet & Bennet. Within a year the store shows a significant rise in profit and also has succeeded in restoring their old customers.
  10. 10. a. With the fast-changing scenario of using mobile technology for business communication how must Annie have changed her communication strategies/techniques with her clients? b. One of the strategies used by Annie for brand visibility and better communication with clients, is the development of a website. What should she keep in mind in order to design a successful website for Bennet and Bennet? NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Business Law 1. Jinen Dedhia wants to start a business and he is exploring to start a partnership firm. However, he requires clarity on the difference between partnerships under Partnership Act, 1932 and Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 to take a decision on what kind of partnership suits his requirement. So kindly elucidate the difference between the partnership under the two separate laws. 2. Please give two (2) practical examples of enforcement actions against violation of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) 3. John Doe wants to draft a contract for his client where he will provide consultancy services. Kindly help John Doe with the following queries: a. What are the essential elements of contracts? b. Describe the events which make a contract, though executed or entered into, a voidable contract? NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Essentials of HRM
  11. 11. 1. Explain what human resource management. Briefly discuss and illustrate three important trends influencing human resource management. 2. Discuss the pros and cons of at least four performance appraisal methods. 3. Managers are proactively improving the employee selection process with various strategies that will ideally enhance corporate success. Some of these strategies focus on improving the quality of the individuals who apply for work, as well as those individuals who are actually hired into the organization. Other strategies target the selection process itself and seek to improve the various activities involved in proper hiring. The overriding theme of these efforts is that the staffing/selection function is a key component of an organization’s strategy because the process ideally provides highly motivated and qualified employees who can ultimately impact the financial and operational well-being of a company. Hallmark Cards is one company that emphasizes selection. It recently developed a recruiting metric called “staffing index” that enables management to track the degree to which newly hired employees are performing as expected on the job. A series of evaluations are conducted over time, and scores are compared to obtain a longitudinal perspective on the quality of the hiring decisions. United Health Group is another organization that has improved its selection activities with proper strategic planning and execution. The company’s vice president of recruitment services decided to modify hiring procedures within the organization by splitting job candidates into two basic groups. The first group of individuals was comprised of high-level professionals who would be recruited by internal staffing specialists, while the second group included various staff and line personnel who would be acquired with outsourcing contacts. This “two pronged” strategy enabled the company to save money through increased control and efficiency.
  12. 12. These various strategic selection approaches enable companies to improve the manner in which employees are hired and placed within a hierarchy of jobs. Many other strategies could be employed in different employment situations to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of selection. Overall, these efforts should increase the degree of fit between employees and organizations and increase the completion of strategic objectives. a. Compare and contrast the two selection strategies used by the organizations discussed in the case. b. What other strategies might help organizations better utilize and manage selection activities? NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Strategic Management 1. It is rumoured that a Chinese car brand FAW Haima plans to enter India. The company will also be launching FAW Haima 8S, a mid-size SUV in India. You are in charge of Mahindra & Mahindra SUV division. Suggest 5 innovative ideas to source information about your Competitor FAW Haima so that your company is better prepared to take on this new challenge. (Please assume that Covid-19 pandemic is over). 2. L1 technologies, a US based Defence contractor wishes to enter India. Conduct a PESTLE analysis for L1 technologies in India & suggest whether L1 technologies should enter India or otherwise. (Please assume that Covid-19 pandemic is over). 3. You are the Head-Manufacturing of Tata Steel. You are planning to set up a brand-new Manufacturing plant at a village in rural Karnataka.
  13. 13. a Perform a Stakeholder analysis & suggest which all stakeholders will be taken into confidence & also what would be your communications approach plan to bring them into your point of view? (Please assume that Covid-19 pandemic is over). b Highlight some of the creative & innovative initiatives that you would undertake to convince the stakeholders that you mean to do good for all the stakeholders. (Please assume that Covid-19 pandemic is over). NMIMS 1st Year Solved Assignment April 2022 Decision Science 1. The table mentioned below shows the “Gross Production of Energy by Two Sources in India from 2010-11 to 2015-16”. Adopt Exponential Smoothing Method. Consider the Alpha (α) values 0.2, 0.5, 0.7 and find out the one that is comparatively good for the prediction. Forecast the value for year 2016-17. Year Coal - (Million Tones) Lignite - (Million Tones) 2010-11 532.7 37.73 2011-12 539.95 42.33 2012-13 556.4 46.45 2013-14 565.77 44.27 2014-15 609.18 48.27 2015-16 639.23 43.84 Source: Open Government Data (OGD) Platform India
  14. 14. 2. Consider the following Decision alternative for the Raman Pahwa, he wants to invest in stocks, and thought about two situations about tomorrow’s market condition. The figures (in INR) in the following table exhibit profit per unit of stock-investment. payoff table: Favorable market Unfavorable market Lakshmi pvt ltd 55 26 Mehta Groups of industries 43 38 Surya 29 43 LT energy 15 51 1. Draw the decision tree 2. If we assign the following probabilities to the states of nature, then determine the EMV decision. P(s1) = .4 P(s2) = .1 P(s3) = .3 P(s4) = .2 3.a. The proportion of eligible voters in the next corporation election (in tumkur) who will vote for the incumbent is assumed to be 55%. What is the probability that in a random sample of 500 voters less than 49% say they will vote for the incumbent? Write your conclusion. 3.b. The top-selling Amar tire is rated 70,000 KMs, which means nothing. In fact, the distance the tires can run until they wear out is a normally distributed random variable with a mean of 82,000 KMs and a standard deviation of 6,400 KMs. What is the probability that a tire wears out before 70,000 KMs?
  15. 15. What is the probability that a tire lasts more than 100,000 KMs? Note: You may use Z-table for this. Z-table link- Normal Table.xls

×