Unit 1.3 SMBL Products and Services (Islamic)

  1. 1. 1 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services
  2. 2. 2 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Introduction Asset Side Liabilities Side Murabaha Current Account Ijarah Business Account Diminishing Musharakah Bachat Saving Account Istisna Daily Saving Account Salam Islamic Saving Certificates Tijarah Young Bee Saving Account Running Musharakah Hamara Family Saving A/c Senior Citizen Saving A/c Classic Account Assan Account
  3. 3. 3 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services Liability Products
  4. 4. 4 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Current Account • Summit Bank’s current account is based on the principle of Qard. • Aims to provide necessary tools to individuals and corporate customers to transact their entire bank related business and personal activities. • Current Account is available for LCY and FCY (USD, GBP, Euro and Yen) Deposits. • Operation of these current account is similar to conventional current account. • Conventional branches network of SMBL can be used for counter services. • Face value is guaranteed by the bank.
  5. 5. 5 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Current Account • However, extra benefits linked to the balance cannot be offered to customers only maintaining current account with SMBL i.e. free value added services other than free services offered to savings account. • Bank may use the funds at its own discretion. • For the purpose of profit and loss computation and distribution, such current accounts are treated as Bank's equity.
  6. 6. 6 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Business Account • Conventional banks generally provide extra free services and value-added features e.g. free pay orders, free cheque books etc. to exclusively to their business current accounts or high net worth customers. • Since the current account deposit product of SMBL is based on the principle of 'Qardh', therefore, it is impermissible from Shariah perspective to provide free services related to a specific balance since linking the benefit of free services to the amount of 'Qardh‘ is Riba.
  7. 7. 7 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Business Account • In order to meet the requirement of customers who want value added services, a Mudarabah-based Business Account, can be offered as an alternative to the conventional banking current account. • Low weightage can be set in such an account leading to a smaller profit rate (e.g. 0.03%). • In case of loss, same to bear by depositor as per ratio of investment in the pool. • Different free services can be offered in this deposit product such as:  Free pay-order  Free cheque book  Free online transactions  Waiver on locker etc
  8. 8. 8 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Bachat Saving Account Bachat Saving Account (BSA) • BSA can be opened in LCY and FCY (USD, GBP, EURO and YEN) • Underline contract of BSA is Mudaraba, Depositor is Rab-ul-Mall and SMBL is Mudarib. • Profit will be calculated on a monthly average balances as per prior declared Profit Sharing Ratios and Weightages. • Profit payment will be bi annually. • Different tiers has been introduced based on the volume of deposit • Individuals, corporates, NGOs, Government institutions etc can open BSA.
  9. 9. 9 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Daily Saving Account Daily Saving Account (DSA) • DSA can only be opened in LCY • Underline contract of DSA is Mudaraba, Depositor is Rab-ul-Mall and SMBL is Mudarib. • Profit will be calculated on day end balances as per prior declared Profit Sharing Ratios and Weightages. • Profit payment will be monthly. • Different tier has been introduced based on the volume of deposits. • Individuals, corporates, NGOs, Government institutions etc can open DSA.
  10. 10. 10 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Islamic Saving Certificates Islamic Saving Certificates (ISCs) • ISC can be opened in LCY and FCY (USD, GBP, EURO and YEN) • Investment can be made with a wide range of options from 1 month to 5 years. • Underline contract of ISC in Mudaraba, ISC Holder is Rab-ul-Mall and SMBL is Mudarib. • Profit will be calculated as per prior declared Profit Sharing Ratios and Weightages. • Profit payment will be as per opted profit payment option. • Individuals, corporates, NGOs, Government institutions etc can obtain ISC.
  11. 11. 11 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Young Bee Saving Account Young Bee Saving Account • Young Bee is a Minor Saving Account • The Underline contract of Young Bee Saving Account is Mudaraba. • It has been designed keeping children’s future needs in mind and will give twin benefits of savings and investment from day one. • Young Bee offers a fascinating profit to the youngsters upon average monthly balance and pays the same on six monthly basis. • To open and maintain the account following conditions should be matched: • Kids having age of below 18 years. • Consent of natural guardian i.e. Father & Mother (Subject to fulfill the KYC/CDD requirement) “or” consent of honorable court’s appointed guardian in case of absence of natural guardian
  12. 12. 12 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Liabilities Products – Hamara Family Saving A/c Hamara Family Saving Account • Hamara Family Saving is basically a Shariah Compliant saving account providing the group facility offering enhanced returns and other value added benefits. Features • Initial Investment/ Minimum Balance Requirement-Rs.5,000/- • Minimum 2 and Maximum 5 family account are entertained in Hamara Family Saving Account. • Monthly Attractive returns • Semi Annually Additional 1% as bonus feature on maintenance of Rs 100,000/- 6 month average basis. • Up to Five free Visa debit cards • Minors can make purchases and withdraw cash at ATMs via the Visa Debit Card
  13. 13. 13 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services Do’s & Don’ts Liabilities Products - Do’s & Don’ts DOs DON’Ts Salient feature of all deposit products to be clearly communicated to customer No miss-commitment regarding guaranteed profit rate with customer. Signed copy of weightages, Profit Distribution ratio between Rabb- ul- Maal (Depositors) and Mudarib (SMBL) & past profit rates must be disclosed on the Notice board No value added services to be offered exclusively to Current Account Holder The Fatwa issued by SMBL’s Shari’ah Advisor must be disclosed on the Notice board No service charges to be waived exclusively to Current Account Holders It must be clearly communicated to customers maintaining Mudaraba based accounts that in case of loss, same to be borne by them
  14. 14. 14 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services Asset Products
  15. 15. 15 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Murabaha Introduction • Murabaha is a particular kind of sale and not a financing in its origin. • Where the transaction is done on a “cost plus profit” basis i.e. the seller discloses the cost to the buyer and adds a certain profit to it to arrive at the final selling price. • The distinguishing feature of Murabaha from ordinary sale is: - The seller discloses the cost to the buyer. - And a known profit is added. • Payment of Murabaha price may be: 1) At spot 2) In installments 3) In lump sum after a certain time • Hence, Murabaha does not necessarily imply the concept of deferred payment
  16. 16. 16 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Murabaha Murabaha – as a product • It is a contract wherein SMBL, upon request by the customer, purchases an asset from the third party (a supplier) and sells the same to the customer either against immediate payment or on a deferred payment basis. • It is a bunch of contracts completed in steps and ultimately suffices the financial needs of the client. • The sequence of their execution is extremely important to make the transaction Shariah compliant.
  17. 17. 17 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Murabaha Steps and Sequence of Murabaha Documents 1. After necessary financing and Shariah approval, customer and SMBL will enter into Master Murabaha Agreement 2. SMBL will make customer as its agent through Master Agency Agreement to procure goods on its behalf. 3. Upon submission of purchase requisition, SMBL will issue pay order in favor of supplier or will disburse funds in customer account. 4. As an agent customer will procure goods and take possession of goods and will declare the same to SMBL along with purchase evidence. 5. Simultaneously, customer will make offer to purchase goods from SMBL. 6. SMBL will accept the customer offer and Murabaha sale will be concluded. 7. Customer will make payment to SMBL on agreed date as per payment schedule and Murabaha outstanding will be settle.
  18. 18. 18 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services Asset Products – Murabaha - Do’s & Don’ts DOs DON’Ts Can be used for the procurement of all halal goods No Sale and purchase back option Proper procurement cycle to be tagged with the steps of Murabaha in customer specific process flow. No option of Murabaha role over Sequence of documents and transaction to be followed as per process flow Debt trading Proper purchase evidence to be obtained from customer Don’t delay in offer and acceptance if goods have been procured. Offer & Acceptance to be executed before consumption of goods Fake documentation to be avoided. Price (in absolute value) and payment date of Murabaha sale price to be ensured at the offer and acceptance.
  19. 19. 19 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Ijarah Introduction Literally Ijarah means “To give something on rent” The term “Ijarah” is used in two context: 1. ‘To employ the services of a person on wages’ e.g. “A” hires a porter at the airport to carry his luggage. 2. Another type of Ijarah relates to paying rent for use of an asset or property defined as “LAND” in Islamic Economics.
  20. 20. 20 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Ijarah Ijarah – as product 1. Ijarah is a contract where SMBL (the owner of an asset) transfers its use to customer against an agreed price. 2. However, ownership of the Ijarah asset remains with SMBL, therefore, all rights and liabilities relating to ownership are borne by the SMBL. 3. All rights and liabilities relating to use are borne by the customer. 4. Subject matter of Ijarah should be Valuable, Identified, Quantified and non consumable. 5. The period of Lease must be determined in clear terms 6. Normal maintenance is customer’s responsibility 7. Rentals for the entire period can be fixed or floating.
  21. 21. 21 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Ijarah Ijarah – as product 8. The Ijarah period will start when the asset has been delivered to the customer, once asset acquires operational state. 9. If the Ijarah asset is destroyed, the Ijarah will terminate. 10. Following can be financed under SMBL Ijarah 1) Motor Vehicle 2) Plant and Machinery 3) Property 4) Any other non consumable assets
  22. 22. 22 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Ijarah Steps and Sequence of Ijarah Documents 1. After necessary financing and Shariah approval, customer will provide undertaking to Ijarah. 2. Simultaneously, SMBL will make customer as its agent through Agency Agreement to negotiate and purchase Ijarah on its behalf (if required) 3. Customer will provide Security deposit which will be parked in Mudaraba account, any profit on security deposit will be transferred to customer. 4. SMBL will issue and deliver pay order in favor of supplier. 5. As an agent customer will take possession of Ijarah asset (if required), where as asset will be register in the name of SMBL. 6. All the ownership related expenses including registration charges and takaful etc to be borne by SMBL. 7. SMBL and customer will enter into Ijarah agreement through which customer will provide periodical rental against the usufruct of Ijarah asset. 8. At maturity, SMBL will sell Ijarah asset to customer against security deposit through separate Sale deed. 9. Early termination option is available, through which customer can purchase Ijarah asset from SMBL during tenure of Ijarah.
  23. 23. 23 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services Asset Products – Ijarah- Do’s & Don’ts DOs DON’Ts Only non consumable goods can be financed No Tenure of Ijarah cannot be more than useful life of asset. Ijarah asset to be registered in the name of SMBL No rent can be recovered before delivery of goods All the ownership related expenses to be borne by SMBL No extra charges to recovered if Ijarah asset is destroyed (without negligence of customer) Expenses related to operations of asset to be borne by customer No rent to be recovered for the period asset losses usufruct. Sale and Lease back can be done subject to Shariah Advisor’s approval.
  24. 24. 24 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Diminishing Musharakah Introduction • In Diminishing Musharakah the financier and the client participate either in joint ownership of a property or an equipment • The share of the financier will be divided into a number of units • The client will purchase these units one by one periodically until he becomes the sole owner of the property
  25. 25. 25 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Diminishing Musharakah Diminishing Musharakah – as a product • Product Diminishing Musharakah is based on the concept of declining ownership of the asset. • It involves taking share in the ownership of a specific asset by SMBL and then gradually transferring complete ownership to the customer (shareek in the asset). • Three main components of Diminishing Musharakah are: 1) Joint ownership of SMBL and customer in asset. 2) SMBL to rent out its share to customer 3) purchase of unit share by customer which reduces ownership of SMBL gradually. • Under DM, fixed assets can easily be finance.
  26. 26. 26 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Diminishing Musharakah Steps and Sequence of DM Documents 1. After necessary financing and Shariah approval, customer will provide undertaking to Diminishing Musharakah. 2. Simultaneously, SMBL will make customer as its agent through Agency Agreement to negotiate and purchase DM asset on its behalf (if required) 3. Customer will provide its share of equity to SMBL 4. SMBL will issue and deliver pay order after adding its share in favor of supplier. 5. customer will take possession of asset and inform the same to SMBL. 6. All the ownership related expenses including registration charges and takaful etc to be borne by SMBL and customer proportionately. 7. SMBL and customer will enter into Musharakah Agreement through which customer will become the joint owner of DM assets. 8. After Musharakah Agreement, separate Rental Agreement will be executed between SMBL and customer, through which customer will provide the consideration for utilizing the usufructs of the SMBL’s Musharakah Unit(s).
  27. 27. 27 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Diminishing Musharakah Steps and Sequence of DM Documents 9. A separate and independent “Undertaking to Purchase Musharakah units” will also be provided by Customer. 10. Sale of each Musharakah unit of SMBL share to customer must be executed via documented Offer Acceptance / Unit Sale Purchase Receipt with its price on periodical basis 11. On completion of the tenor of the Musharakah and upon receipt of all rentals and other dues from the customer, customer will become the sole owner of the DM asset. 12. Early termination option is available, through which customer can purchase outstanding units of DM asset from SMBL during tenure of DM. Sale of DM asset will be executed via Sale Deed
  28. 28. 28 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services Asset Products – DM - Do’s & Don’ts DOs DON’T’s Only non consumable goods can be financed No Tenure of DM cannot be more than useful life of asset. DM asset can be registered in the name of any partner. No rent can be recovered before delivery of goods All the ownership related expenses to be borne proportionately by SMBL and customer No extra charges to recovered if DM asset is destroyed (without negligence of customer) Sequence of documents to be ensured as per process flows No rent to be recovered for the period asset losses usufruct.
  29. 29. 29 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Istisna Introduction • Istisna is a contract of sale of specified items to be manufactured (or constructed), with an obligation on the part of the manufacturer (or contractor) to deliver them to the Customer upon completion. • Istisna is the second exception to the rules of sale where a sale is allowed without immediate delivery of the goods sold .
  30. 30. 30 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Istisna Istisna – as a Product • The product “Istisna” in practice at SMBL is basically a combination of two modes of financing namely Istisna and Wakala. Under Istisna, SMBL purchases the goods from customer and then makes the customer its agent to sale the manufactured/ordered goods. • It can be used for financing where production and value addition is required. Unlike Murabaha that can only be used to finance purchasing of assets, Istisna can fulfill all working capital requirements of the Corporate, Commercial and SME customers i.e. for payment of overheads, salaries, utility bills etc. The basic/primary purpose is to finance ongoing working capital requirements of the customers by: • Financing customer’s manufacturing needs • Financing customer’s manufacturing processes
  31. 31. 31 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Istisna Steps and Sequence of Istisna Documents 1. After necessary financing and Shariah approval SMBL & Customer will enter into a Master Istisna Agreement to manufacture goods from time to time at an agreed price. 2. SMBL will then enter into an Istisna transaction with the Customer for the production of specific Goods. At this time quantity, price, specification and delivery date of Goods will be agreed. The delivery of goods could be lump sum or in trenches. 3. SMBL will pay the Istisna price to the Customer either in advance or in installments. 4. After manufacturing, the Customer will inform SMBL and will request for acceptance of delivery. A Bank representative will accept the delivery after physical inspection of the goods at the site. This delivery could be through identification and separate storage of SMBL goods (so that they are not mixed with Customer’s own goods). A Goods Receiving Note will be executed at this moment to evidence the delivery of goods to SMBL.
  32. 32. 32 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Asset Products – Istisna Steps and Sequence of Istisna Documents 5. SMBL will also enter into a separate Agency Agreement with the Customer for sale of goods on Cash/Credit basis to credible buyers on behalf of SMBL in a specified number of days. In this manner the Agent will be responsible for recovery of Sale price and its payment to SMBL. 6. SMBL’s ownership and risk in goods remains until the Agent sells these goods to the Buyer in the market. Takaful may be obtained to cover this risk. 8. The Agent (Manufacturer) will be entitled to a specified Agency Fee for providing such services. SMBL may also give a certain incentive to its Agent for timely selling and payment to SMBL.
  33. 33. 33 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services Asset Products – Isitsna- Do’s & Don’ts DOs DON’Ts Working Capital Financing No charity in case of delay from end buyer Only for manufacturing of goods Already existing goods cannot be finance Confirmed orders to be encouraged Sell evidences to be obtained from customer Sequence of documents to be ensured as per process flows
  34. 34. 34 Committed to you Bundles of Product & Services (Do’s & Don’ts) Alternative Islamic Asset Products S.No Conventional Modes of Financing Islamic Modes of Financing 1 Running Finance Musharakah, Tawarruq 2 Cash Finance Murabaha, Salam, Istisna'a, Tijarah 3 Term Finance Ijarah, DM, Istisna'a 4 Lease Finance Ijarah, DM 5 Demand Finance Murabaha, Salam, Istisna'a 6 Bridge Finance Ijarah, DM based on sale and lease back 7 Temporary Overdraft Tawarruq, Tijarh, Murabaha 8 Syndicated Loan Murabaha, Salam, Istisna'a, DM, Ijara etc. 9 Financial Guarantee Kafalah 10 Letter of Guarantee Kafalah

