-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Read Audiobook Contemporary Spain: A Handbook (Hodder Arnold Publication) Full Full page
Download : http://bit.ly/2HCfYuV
Contemporary Spain Intended for students studying Spanish, spending a year out in Spain or working there without specialist subject knowledge, this book provides germane information on the politics, economy and institutions of the country. Each chapter contains a Spanish-English glossary and reading list. Full description
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment