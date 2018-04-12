Download Download Anatomy and Injuries of the Shoulder Anatomical Chart | Download file PDF Free

Download Here https://kawokseller.blogspot.co.id/?book=1587798085

Main image shows the bones, muscles, ligaments, veins and arteries of the shoulder. Illustrates posterior, lateral, anterior and superior views of the shoulder anatomy, as well as the socket of a normal shoulder joint. Shows impingement syndrome, rotator cuff tear, trauma (such as proximal humeral fracture and acromioclavicular separation), and bicipital tendon problems. Also illustrates instability such as anterior dislocation of the humerus, Bankart lesion, and Hill Sachs formationbr>Size is 20" W by 26" H. For more information about our chart mounting styles, click here.

