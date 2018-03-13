Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development Pu...
Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression "This book is brought to you by the innovative, in...
Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression
Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pulling the Trigger OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

17 views

Published on

Pulling the Trigger OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pulling the Trigger OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

  1. 1. Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression "This book is brought to you by the innovative, internationally acclaimed and philanthropic Pullingthetrigger� range. Find out more at www.pulling-the-trigger.com From the heart and soul of lifelong mental health sufferer; Adam Shaw, combined with the expert mind of the talented and leading psychologist; Lauren Callaghan, this book is cohesively divided into two helpful parts. Detailed from the separate perspectives of a sufferer and a psychologist is an insight into mental health recovery that sufferers can really relate to. In Part One we follow Adam's desperate lifelong struggle with OCD, anxiety, panic attacks and related depression, leading him to the brink of suicide. We witness his journey from the painful despair of a young man who never really understood the illness tormenting him. Meeting Lauren changed his world forever as she guided him on the road to recovery with a life free from mental health issues. Sufferers with any type of mental health condition will identify with Adam's suffering and the daily struggles he faced. Lauren's wisdom, expertise and compassionate approach led Adam to recovery and how she did this is captured perfectly as she provides valuable insight into why and how Adam struggled with his condition and what needed to be done to ensure his path to recovery and beyond. Part Two is Pullingthetrigger�, the definitive survival and recovery approach for OCD, anxiety, panic attacks and related depression. It is a unique, user-friendly self-help approach to support and guide mild, moderate and severe sufferers to a place called recovery and beyond."
  3. 3. Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression
  4. 4. Pulling the Trigger: OCD, Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Related Depression

×