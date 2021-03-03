In this revelatory memoir Doctor Cynthia Li shares the truth about her disabling autoimmune illness the limitations of Western medicine and her hardwon lessons on healingÃ¢Â€Â”mind body and spirit.Ã‚Â Li had it all a successful career in medicine a loving marriage children on the horizon. But it all came crashingÃ‚Â down when afterÃ‚Â developing an autoimmune thyroid condition mysterious symptoms began consuming her body. Test after test cameÃ‚Â back within normal limits baffling her doctorsÃ¢Â€Â”and baffling herself. Housebound with two youngÃ‚Â children Li began a solo odyssey from her living roomÃ‚Â couch to find a way to heal. Brave New MedicineÃ‚Â details the physical andÃ‚Â existentialÃ‚Â crisis that forces a young doctor to question her own medical training. She dives intoÃ‚Â the root causes of her illness learning to unlock her body's innate intelligence and whole