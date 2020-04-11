Numeros 0 9 ADIVINANZAS.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Redondo como un balón, cara de asombro tengo yo y si me pones al final todo vale un poco más. 0 cero 0 cero 0 cero 0 cero 0 cero 0 cero NOMBRE:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..FECHA:………………………………
  2. 2. Cuando te pones a contar por mi tienes que empezar. 1 uno 1 uno 1 uno 1 uno 1 uno 1 uno Dibuja tantas cosas como indica el número. NOMBRE:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..FECHA:………………………………
  3. 3. Tengo forma de patito arqueado y redondito. 2 dos 2 dos 2 dos 2 dos 2 dos 2 dos Dibuja tantas cosas como indica el número. NOMBRE:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..FECHA:………………………………
  4. 4. Tengo forma de serpiente Pero no la que más miente. 3 tres 3 tres 3 tres 3 tres 3 tres 3 tres Dibuja tantas cosas como indica el número. NOMBRE:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..FECHA:………………………………
  5. 5. Soy un número, y no miento, que tengo forma de asiento. 4 cuatro 4 cuatro 4 cuatro Dibuja tantas cosas como indica el número. NOMBRE:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..FECHA:………………………………
  6. 6. Cuéntate las manos o cuéntate los pies y en seguida sabrás que número es. 5 cinco 5 cinco 5 cinco Dibuja tantas cosas como indica el número. NOMBRE:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..FECHA:………………………………
  7. 7. Si le sumas su hermano gemelo al tres, ya sabes cuál es. 6 seis 6 seis 6 seis 6 seis 6 seis 6 seis Dibuja tantas cosas como indica el número. NOMBRE:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..FECHA:………………………………

