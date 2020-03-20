Ensayo de procesal civil ana pacheco 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO NÚCLEO PORTUGUESA- SEDE GUANARE ENSAYO: UBICACIÓN DE LA APELACION DE LA SENTENCIA DEFINITIVA EN EL PROCEDIMIENTO ORDINARIO CIVIL ALUMNA: ANA B. PACHECO DÍAZ, C.I.N°16073523 PROFESOR: FREDDY VARGAS FECHA: MARZO 2020
  2. 2. UBICACIÓN DE LA APELACION DE LA SENTENCIA DEFINITIVA EN EL PROCEDIMIENTO ORDINARIO CIVIL: Para entrar al estudio del referido tema se considera necesario exponer lo que significa la apelación en este sentido;Cabanellas nos indica:”que la apelación es un recurso que la parte, cuando se considera agraviada por la resolución de un juez o tribunal, eleva a una autoridad judicial superior, para que, con el consentimiento de la cuestión debatida, revoque, modifique o anule la resolución apelada, puede apelar, por lo general ambas partes litigantes. “ El que interpone la apelación se llama apelante, y apelado se denomina al litigante vencedor, contra el cual se apela. Con efecto devolutivo y suspensivo. La apelación legítimamente interpuesta, dice Escriche,“suspende la jurisdicción del juez de primera instancia, y devuelve o transfiere la causa al juez o tribunal superior”. Por eso se dice que la apelación tiene dos efectos: uno suspensivo (suspende el proceso) y otro devolutivo (decisión es el de alzada). De igual manera Caravantes (2004) define la Sentencia“como dictamen, el más solemne de los mandatos de un juez o tribunal,” igualmente puntualiza que una sentencia definitiva del verbo definiré, terminar, es aquella, según dicho autor, “por la cual el juez resuelve terminado el proceso; la que, con vista de todo lo alegado y probado por los litigantes sobre el negocio principal, pone fin a la controversia suscitada ante el juzgador.” Cabanellasdestaca que el procedimiento Civil “es un sistema o método de ejecución, actuación o fabricación, modo de proceder en la justicia, actuación de trámites judiciales o administrativos,” es decir, que es el conjunto de atractivos, es decir que es el conjunto de actos, diligencias y resoluciones que comprende la iniciación, instrucción, desenvolvimiento, fallo y ejecución en una causa, en lo civil no es sino el procedimiento judicial ante la jurisdicción común. En nuestro código de Procedimiento Civil, específicamente en su Título VII, de los Recursos, Capítulo I, de la Apelación, en su artículo 288, nos establece: “De toda sentencia definitiva dictada en primera instancia se da apelación, salvo disposición especial en contrario”.Nos aclara o nos indica el artículo 292 eiusdem, la apelación se interpondrá ante el Tribunal que
  3. 3. pronuncio la sentencia (es decir el tribunal aquo), en la forma prevista en el artículo 187 de este código. Así como nos indica el término de la apelación en su artículo 298 el término para intentar la apelación es de cinco (5) días salvo disposición especial.Si bien es cierto que en nuestro código de Procedimiento civil establece el lapso para interponer la apelación, también lo es que, La Sala Constitucional en sentencia de fecha 29 de mayo de 2001(caso: Carlos Alberto Campos), estableció lo siguientes:… la apelación proferida el mismo día de la publicación del fallo, no es extemporánea por anticipada, toda vez que se evidencia el interés inmediato de la parte afectada por recurrir ante la alzada, por lo que la misma debe considerarse valida. Pues es una cuestión de mera forma que ningún perjuicio ocasiona a la parte contra quien obra el recurso. La Sala de Casación Civil, Expediente N° 03-671 de fecha 12/04/2005, aclara que si son varios los perjudicados por la sentencia y solo uno de ellos apela el mismo día en que se publicó el fallo tendrá que dejarse transcurrir íntegramente el lapso ordinario de apelación a fin de garantizar a los restantes su derecho a impugnar la sentencia que le adversa. En este sentido la Sala de Casación Civil, en de Sentencia: N°RC.000334, de fecha 05 de Agosto de 2010 N° de Expediente: 09-700. Expresa que:el Recurso de ordinario de apelación está considerado como un medio, para impugnar determinados autos y las sentencias de primera instancias; lo cual constituye garantía al derecho a la defensa, para que el respectivo juez superior revise si el de primera instancia cometió una falta al decidir, ya que la alzada tiene plena jurisdicción para resolver la situación planteada por lo que no está limitado a verificar las faltas de la apelación si no cualquier otra situación que se presente. El recurso de apelación lo ejerce la parte agraviada por el auto o sentencia que le causa un perjuicio. El Código de Procedimiento Civil en el artículo 303 determina los límites de la apelación, ya que expresa que el juez de alzada conocerá de todas las cuestiones objeto de la apelación y de la adhesión. De allí pues, que al existir un agravio para una de las partes, la doctrina establece el principio según el cual se prohíbe reformar la materia objeto de la apelación en perjuicio del único apelante, principio denominado reformatio in peius. Por consiguientes, la apelaciónse debe
  4. 4. entender propuesta únicamente en lo perjudicial para el recurrente, con lo cual puede válidamente concluir que el poder del juez ad quem encuentra una primera limitación, por cuanto la decisión que pronuncie, por regla general, no puede ser refrendada en perjuicio del apelante (reformatio in peus) empero, hay que tener en cuenta que la contraparte no haya deducido también apelación, o se haya adherido a la apelación, pues en estos últimos supuestos la jurisdicción del juez de segunda instancia es plena. La Sala ha sostenido que el vicio de reformar en perjuicio comporta una violación al principio tantum devolutumquantum apellatum, que consagra el artículo 288 del Código de Procedimiento Civil, también vulnera tanto el derecho a la defensa como el debido proceso del apelante, el cual lo califica de eminente orden público, y en consecuencia el fallo que incurra en dicho vicio puede ser casado aun de oficio, de acuerdo a la facultad que en ese sentido le confiere a la Sala el artículo 320 del Código de Procedimiento Civil. Es deber del juez de pronunciarse respecto a la adhesión de la apelacióninterpuesta. Sala de Casación Civil, Sentencia: N° RC.00175, de fecha 02 de mayo de 2005.Expediente:N° 03- 1027. De acuerdo con el criterio de la Sala, el ad quem está obligado a realizar un pronunciamiento expresosobre la adhesión a la sentencia, siempre que alguna de las partes hubiera interpuesto ese recurso de conformidad con lo establecido en los artículos 299, 300 y 303 del Código de Procedimiento Civil. Esta misma Sala en Sentencia: RC.00281, de fecha 18 de abril de 2006. Expediente:N°05-622, exige que la adhesión se interponga ante el juez de alzada desde el mismo momento en que el secretario da cuenta al juez superior del recibo del expediente y hasta que deban ser presentado los informes en la alzada, siempre que la parte que se adhiere formule las cuestiones que tenga por objeto la adhesión. En corolario todo esto sucede en el procedimiento Ordinario, quien tenga interés o se vea afectado en sus derechos, por una decisión del Tribunal a quo puede ejercer dicho recurso de apelación con la finalidad del que el tribunal Superior revise dicha decisión, quien tiene la facultad de modificarla, confirmarla o revocarla.
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS:  Código de Procedimiento Civil. Gaceta Oficial de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela N°40.414 del 19 de Mayo de 2014.  Guillermo Cabanellas de las Cuevas.Diccionario Jurídico Elemental.Agosto 2004.  Página Web del T.S.J

