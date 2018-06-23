Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENFOQUE DE LA GESTALT PAOLAANDREA QUINTERO RAMIREZ ID: 100054486 PROFESOR DAVID SANCHEZ 28052018_C2_201812_II UNIVERSIDAD ...
ILUSIONES OPTICAS Ilusi�n de fraser En el caso de las ilusiones �pticas, la anomal�a que se da es una percepci�n err�nea d...
Franz Carl M�ller-Lyer 1857-1916 Haga clic en el retrato para ver a tama�o completo. La ilusi�n de M�ller-Lyer M�ller-Lyer...
REFERENCIAS https://psicologiaymente.net/psicologia/teoria-gestalt Ilusionario.es (s.f.). Gu�a de ilusiones �pticas. Cread...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Paola

7 views

Published on

Ilusiones opticas desde el enfoque de la gestalt

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Paola

  1. 1. ENFOQUE DE LA GESTALT PAOLAANDREA QUINTERO RAMIREZ ID: 100054486 PROFESOR DAVID SANCHEZ 28052018_C2_201812_II UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA PSICOLOGIA VIRTUAL 2018
  2. 2. ILUSIONES OPTICAS Ilusi�n de fraser En el caso de las ilusiones �pticas, la anomal�a que se da es una percepci�n err�nea de un objeto observado, un ejemplo seria la ilusi�n de M�ller-Lyer. Que por m�s que miremos una y otra vez siempre llegamos a la conclusi�n de que la l�nea superior es m�s larga que la inferior y solo podemos des confirmarlo haciendo una medici�n.
  3. 3. Franz Carl M�ller-Lyer 1857-1916 Haga clic en el retrato para ver a tama�o completo. La ilusi�n de M�ller-Lyer M�ller-Lyer produjo una figura novedosa que dio lugar a errores de percepci�n del espacio. En la ilusi�n de M�ller-Lyer: "los brazos de un �ngulo agudo aparecen m�s cortos y los de un �ngulo obtuso m�s largo que los brazos igualmente largos de un �ngulo recto". M�ller-Lyer ilustr� algunas variaciones en esta sencilla disposici�n y muchas otras se han ideado haciendo de esta la ilusi�n geom�trica m�s estudiada.
  4. 4. REFERENCIAS https://psicologiaymente.net/psicologia/teoria-gestalt Ilusionario.es (s.f.). Gu�a de ilusiones �pticas. Creadotecnia. Recuperado de http://www.ilusionario.es/#GEOM

×