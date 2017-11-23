Wallbanger free audiobooks online streaming

A bestselling hot, hilarious novel by USA TODAY indie author Alice Clayton, the freshest voice to hit publishing in years....
Wallbanger

  A bestselling hot, hilarious novel by USA TODAY indie author Alice Clayton, the freshest voice to hit publishing in years. "An instant classic...highly recommended!" (New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author Jennifer Probst). Caroline Reynolds has a fantastic new apartment in San Francisco, a Kitchen Aid mixer to die for, and no O (and we're not talking Oprah here, folks). She has a flourishing design career, an office overlooking the bay, a killer zucchini bread recipe, and no O. She has Clive (the best cat ever), great friends, a great rack, and no O. Adding insult to O-less, she also has an oversexed neighbor with the loudest late-night wallbanging she's ever heard. Every moan, spank, and-was that a meow?-punctuates the fact that not only is she losing sleep, she still has-yep, you guessed it-no O. Enter Simon Parker. When the wallbanging threatens to literally bounce her out of bed, Caroline, clad in sexual frustration and a pink baby-doll nightie, confronts her heard-but-never-seen neighbor. Their late-night hallway encounter has...well...mixed results. Because with walls this thin, the tension's gonna be thick. A delicious mix of silly and steamy, this is an irresistible tale of exasperation at first sight
  ●Written By: Alice Clayton ●Narrated By: Heather Smith ●Publisher: Simon & Schuster ●Date: May 2013 ●Duration: 13 hours 55 minutes ●Genres: Fiction & Literature > General Romance > Rom-Com Romance > General
