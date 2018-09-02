Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Guardian audio book rental The Guardian audio book rental LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
The Guardian audio book rental The Guardian: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook list...
The Guardian audio book rental Written By: Nicholas Sparks. Narrated By: Isabelle Keating Publisher: Hachette Book Group U...
The Guardian audio book rental Download Full Version The Guardian Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Guardian audio book rental

5 views

Published on

The Guardian audio book rental

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Guardian audio book rental

  1. 1. The Guardian audio book rental The Guardian audio book rental LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Guardian audio book rental The Guardian: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience!* ​ Julie Barenson's young husband left her two unexpected gifts before he died - a Great Dane puppy named Singer and the promise that he would always be watching over her. Now four years have passed. Still living in the small town of Swansboro, North Carolina, twenty-nine-year-old Julie is emotionally ready to make a commitment to someone again. But who? Should it be Richard Franklin, the handsome, sophisticated engineer who treats her like a queen? Or Mike Harris, the down-to-earth nice guy who was her husband's best friend? Choosing one of them should bring her more happiness than she's had in years. Instead, Julie is soon fighting for her life in a nightmare spawned by a chilling deception and jealousy so poisonous that it has become a murderous desire... ​ *Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration so that listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
  3. 3. The Guardian audio book rental Written By: Nicholas Sparks. Narrated By: Isabelle Keating Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: June 2017 Duration: 12 hours 12 minutes
  4. 4. The Guardian audio book rental Download Full Version The Guardian Audio OR Download Now

×