Conduta na Coledocolitíase Peroperatória

COLEDOCOLITÍASE PEROPERATÓRIA O que fazer? Prof. Dr. Ozimo Gama Universidade Federal do Maranhão
Coledocolitíase -Secundária (95%) -Incidência: 10% CVLs -> 55 anos
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Cenários Clínicos ASSINTOMÁTICA (60%) • Cólica Biliar • Icterícia Obstrutiva • Colangite Agu...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória
O que fazer? • Diagnóstico • Estratificação de Risco • Colangiografia Intra-Operatória
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Diagnóstico “No single clinical indicator is completely accurate in predict CBD prior surger...
Risco de Coledocolitíase Clínicos + Bioquímicos + US Baixo < 10% CVL Intermediário Colangiografia Intraoperatória Alto > 5...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Score de Lacaine- Hughier Hughier et al Surg Gynecol Obst, 1991 •Idade* 0.04 • + 1 Cólica Bi...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Opções Terapêuticas •Wacht and Wait (?) •1 ETAPA •Laparoscópica •Rendezvous •Convencional •2...
997 pacientes (CVL) 24 pcts Normal (48h) 22 pcts (2.2%) Sintomáticos 962 (C.I.O.) 46 (4.6%) Coledocolitíase
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória “We cannot now escape the conviction that the gallstones did cause symptoms and that we as d...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Opções Terapêuticas •Wacht and Wait (?) •1 ETAPA •Laparoscópica •Rendezvous •Convencional •2...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Laparoscópica x Endoscópica •= Eficácia •= Morbi- Mortalidade *< D.I.H.
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Laparoscópica x Endoscópica Via Laparoscópica •30% dos Casos •1/3 dos Cirurgiões *Taxa de Co...
Número de Procedimentos • VídeoColecistectomia: 87 • Exploração das Vias Biliares • Convencional: 1.7 • Laparoscopia: 0.7 ...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Exploração Laparoscópica Fator TRANSCÍSTICA TRANSDUCTAL Cálculo < 6 mm > 6mm Ducto Cístico >...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Exploração Laparoscópica Petelin JB Surg Endosc, 2003 (TC) Transcística X (TD) Transductal
Transcística > Transductal •18 Trabalhos (2800 pcts) •Eficácia e Mortalidade • < Complicações Biliares • < DIH (Custo)
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Via Convencional • Laparotomia Prévia • Cálculos Grandes • Bilíodigestiva • Impossibilidade ...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Via Convencional • Laparotomia Prévia • Cálculos Grandes • Bilíodigestiva • Impossibilidade ...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Exploração da Via Biliar Técnica Convencional • Morbidade: 15% • Mortalidade: 1% (2%) • Acim...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Opções Terapêuticas •Wacht and Wait (?) •1 ETAPA •Convencional •Rendezvous •Exploração Lapar...
SEMELHANTES •Eficácia •Segurança •Morbi-Mortalidade •Tempo Operatório
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória 6500 Combinaçõe s •Localização •Tamanho do Cálculo •Tamanho do Ducto •Colecistite •Cirurgia ...
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Atenção “600.000 cholecystectomies annually, about 8-20% have CBS, no consensus on optimal m...
Fator Favoravéis Cálculo < 6 mm Ducto Cístico > 4mm Junção Lateral Colédoco < 6mm Colecistite Presente Sutura Ausente
COLEDOCOLITÍASE Desfecho(+) Desfecho (-) CPRE Transductal Convencional* Transcística(?)
Coledocolitíase Peroperatória Key Points •Estratificação de Risco •Logística do Serviço •Expertise da Equipe Cirúrgica
@ozimogama
Conduta na Coledocolitíase Peroperatória
Conduta na Coledocolitíase Peroperatória
Conduta na Coledocolitíase Peroperatória
Conduta na Coledocolitíase Peroperatória
Conduta na Coledocolitíase Peroperatória

Aula Ministrada na SBAD 2017 (Mesa Redonda do Dia-a-dia da Cirurgia Digestiva)

Conduta na Coledocolitíase Peroperatória

