Üreme, Hamilelik ve Laktasyon Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi

Üreme, Hamilelik ve Laktasyonun Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Özgün Özalay Ege Üniversitesi – Sinirbilim
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Spermatogenez Ön hipofiz Gonadotropik hormonların uyarısıyla, seminifer tübülle...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Sperm Yapısı Baş ve Kuyruk bölgelerinden oluşur. Baş; Yoğun hücre çekirdeği, in...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Spermatogenezi Uyaran Hormonlar Testosteron: Testisin germinal hücrelerinin büy...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Erkek Cinsiyet Hormonları - Androjenler Testisler, testosteron, dihidrotestoste...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Testosteronun İşlevleri; Erkek cinsiyet kromozumunda bulunan SRY geni, testis b...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Testosteronun İşlevleri; Testosteron vücut kıllarının büyümesine neden olur. Pu...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Testosteronun İşlevleri; Pelvisin dar ve uzun olmasını sağlar, kadındaki oval ş...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Testosteronun Hücre İçi Mekanizması; Salgılandıktan birkaç dakika sonra hücre i...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Hipotalamus-Ön Hipofiz Bezi Her iki cinste de cinsel işlevlerin kontrolü büyük ...
Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi GnRH 10 amino asitli bir peptit. Aralıklı olarak 1-3 saatte bir birkaç dakika s...
FSH ve LH Glikoprotein yapısında hormonlardır. Hedef dokular üzerinde cAMPII sistemini aktive ederek özgül enzim sistemler...
Hormonal Sistem Erkekte olduğu gibi hiyerarşik çalışan 3 hormondan oluşur; 1)GnRH 2)FSH ve LH 3)Östrojen ve Progesteron Ka...
Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Bu hormonların aylık salgılanma oranındaki ritmik değişiklikler/kalıp, kadında ...
Gonadotropik Hormonlar GnRH serbestlenmesi erkeklerde olduğu gibi ortalama 90dk da bir gerçekleşen kısa salınımlar şeklind...
Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Bu hormonlar overde yaklaşık 8-12 yeni folikül gelişimini başlatır, ancak bu fo...
Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Korpus Luteumda; Granüloza hücreleri büyük miktrlarda kadın cinsiyet hormonları...
Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Over Cinsiyet Hormonları Östrojenler ve Progesteron olmak üzere 2 tipi mevcuttu...
Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Östrojenler Kadın plazmasında belirgin 3 tip östrojen bulunur: β-östradiyol, ös...
Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Östrojen ve Progesteronun Sentezi
Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Östrojenlerin İşlevleri Ergenlikle birlikte östrojen salgısı yaklaşık 20 kat ar...
Östrojenlerin İşlevleri Toplam vücut proteinlerinde ve metabolizma hızında hafifçe artışa neden olur. Meme ve deri altı do...
Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Progesteronun İşlevleri Kadın aylık cinsel döngüsünün ikinci yarısında uterus e...
Aylık Cinsel Döngünün Düzenlenmesi Östrojenler ve progesteron ön hipofiz ve hipotalamus üzerine hem (+) hem de (–) etki ya...
Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Overde bulunan primer oosit çekirdeği mayoz bölünme geçirerek sekonder oos...
Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Gebelikte Hormonal Faktörler Gebelikte plasentadan büyük miktarlarda; - İn...
Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi İnsan Koriyonik Gonadotropini (hCG) Glikoprotein yapıdadır. En önemli işle...
Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Östrojen Plasenta,sinsityal trofoblast hücrelerinden, korpus luteum gibi h...
Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Progesteron Uterus endometriyumunda, embriyonun beslenmesinde görevli desi...
Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Insan Koriyonik Somatomamotropini (HCS) Görece yeni keşfedilmiştir, protei...
Östrojenler memenin kanal sisteminin büyümesini ve dallanmasını sağlar ancak aynı zamanda bu olayda büyüme hormonu, prolak...
Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Süt Salgılanması Östrojen ve progesteron süt salgılanmasını baskılamaktadı...
Prolaktin İnhibitör Hormon Hipotalamusun prolaktin sentezini kontrolünde ayrıcalıklı bir durum vardır. Hipotalamus tüm diğ...
Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Süt Salgısını Akıtmada Oksitosinin İşlevi Süt meme alveollerinde sürekli s...
Üreme, Hamilelik ve Laktasyon Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi

  Üreme, Hamilelik ve Laktasyonun Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Özgün Özalay Ege Üniversitesi – Sinirbilim
  2. 2. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Spermatogenez Ön hipofiz Gonadotropik hormonların uyarısıyla, seminifer tübüllerde gerçekleşir. 13 yaşında başlar. Spermatogonyumlar, seminifer tübülün merkezine Sertoli hücrelerinin arasına göç ederler. Sertoli hüc tabakasında primer spermatosit haline gelirler. Her Primer spermatosit mayoz bölünmeye uğrar ve 2 adet Sekonder spermatosit oluşturur. Birkaç gün sonra bu hücreler de bölünerek Spermatozoa(sperm) haline dönüşürler.
  3. 3. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Sperm Yapısı Baş ve Kuyruk bölgelerinden oluşur. Baş; Yoğun hücre çekirdeği, ince bir sitoplazma ya sahiptir. Ön 2/3 kısımda temelde golgi aygıtından oluşan, Akrozom adı verilen kalın bir başlık bulunur. Dokuların; Proteoglikanların filamentlerini sindirebilen Hyalürodinaz Proteinleri sindirebilen Proteolitik enzimler bulunur. Kuyruk(Flagellum); Aksonem İnce bir hücre zarı Proksimal kısımda mitokondri topluluğu
  4. 4. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Spermatogenezi Uyaran Hormonlar Testosteron: Testisin germinal hücrelerinin büyümesi ve bölünmesi için gereklidir. Luteinizan Hormon(LH): Leydig hücrelerini testosteron salgılaması için uyarır. Folikül Stimulan Hormon(FSH): Sertoli hücrelerini uyarır. Östrojenler: Sertoli hücrelerinde testosterondan yapılır, spermiyogenez için gerekli.
  5. 5. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Erkek Cinsiyet Hormonları - Androjenler Testisler, testosteron, dihidrotestosteron, androstenedion gibi androjen hormaonlar salgılar. Testosteron; Interstisyel Leydig hüc tarafından yapılır. Yeni doğan erkek çocukta ilk birkaç ayda ve puberte sonrası bol miktarda salgılanır. Salgılandıktan sonra zayıf bağlarla plazma albümini ya da daha sıkı bir şekilde β globüline(sex hormonu bağlayan globulin) bağlanırlar. 30-60 dk arasında aktiftir, sonrasında ya dokulara fikse edilir ya da inaktive edilip vücuttan atılır. Hücre içinde çoğunlukla dihidrotestosterona çevrilir(erişkinlerde prostat bezinde, fetusta dış genital organda).
  6. 6. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Testosteronun İşlevleri; Erkek cinsiyet kromozumunda bulunan SRY geni, testis belirleyici faktör adı verilen bir protein kodlar. SRY geni önce testosteron salgılayan hücrelere daha sonra da testislere farklılaşmaya neden olur. Kadın kromozomunda ise çıkıntı hücrelerini östrojen salgılayan hücrelere dönüşmesine neden olur. Bu nedenle erkek vücut özelliklerinin gelişmesinden testosteron sorumludur. Gebeliğin son 2-3 ayında testisler, yüksek oranda testosteron salgılanmasıyla skrotuma inerler.
  7. 7. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Testosteronun İşlevleri; Testosteron vücut kıllarının büyümesine neden olur. Pubis çevresi, linea alba boyunca, göbeğe ve daha yukarı doğru, yüzde, göğüste ve daha az olarak sırtta. Salgılanmasıyla larinx mukozasının hipertrofiye olmasına ve larinxin genişlemesine neden olur. Bu da zamanla tipik erkek sesi karakterini alır. Tüm vücutta deri kalınlığını ve deri altı dokusunun direncini arttırır. Yüzdeki yağ bezlerinden fazla salgıya neden olarak aknelere neden olur. Puberte sonrası erkeklerde kadınlara göre %50 daha fazla miktarda kas gelişir. Bunun yanında tüm hücrelerde protein içeriğinin arttığı görülmektedir. Testosteron salgısının artmasıyla kemikler önemli ölçüde kalınlaşır ve kalsiyum tuzları depolanır. Hem kemik matrisinin toplam miktarı artar hem de kalsiyumun depolanmasını sağlar.
  8. 8. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Testosteronun İşlevleri; Pelvisin dar ve uzun olmasını sağlar, kadındaki oval şeklin yerine huni tarzında şekillenmesine neden olur. Bu da pelvisin yük taşıma direncini arttırır. Bazal metabolizma hızını %5-10 oranında arttırır. Protein anabolizmasının artmış aktivitesi sonucu protein ve enzim artışı sonucu. mm3 başına %15-20 oranında eritrosit sayısında artış olur. Kadından mm3'te yaklaşık 700.000 fazladır. Artmış metabolizma hızı. Kan ve hücre dışı sıvı hacmini arttırır(%5-10)
  9. 9. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Testosteronun Hücre İçi Mekanizması; Salgılandıktan birkaç dakika sonra hücre içine girer. Hücre içi bir enzim olan 5α-redüktaz enzimi ile dihidrotestosterona dönüşür. Sitoplazmadaki reseptör proteinine bağlanır ve çekirdeğe girer. DNA-RNA transkripsiyonu uyarılır, RNA polimeraz aktifleşir ve RNA konsantrosyonu artmaya başlar. Hücresel protein miktarı artar. Testosteron genelde tüm vücutta protein yapımını arttırır ancak bu etkisini daha çok ikincil cinsiyet özelliklerinin gelişmesinden sorumlu hedef organlarda gösterirler.
  10. 10. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Hipotalamus-Ön Hipofiz Bezi Her iki cinste de cinsel işlevlerin kontrolü büyük oranda hipotalamustan salgılanan Gonadotropin serbestleştirici hormon(GnRH) ile başlar. GnRH, ön hipofiz bezini uyararak gonadotropik hormonlar adı verilen iki hormonun salgılanmasına neden olur; Luteinizan hormon(LH): Testislerden testosteron salgılanmasını uyarır. Folikül uyarıcı hormon(FSH): Spermatogenezi uyarır.
  11. 11. Erkekte Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi GnRH 10 amino asitli bir peptit. Aralıklı olarak 1-3 saatte bir birkaç dakika süre ile salgılanır. Hipotalamusun Arkuat çekirdeğinde(Nuc. Arc) yer alan nöron gövdelerinden salgılanır. Hipotalamus-hipofiz portal sistemi damarlarına serbestlenir, portal kan yoluyla ön hipofize taşınır ve FSH ve LH'ın salgılanmasını uyarır. LH salgılanması GnRH salgısına çok bağımlı olduğu halde FSH salgısı GnRH seviye değişikliklerine geç ve zayıf yanıtlar verir.
  12. 12. FSH ve LH Glikoprotein yapısında hormonlardır. Hedef dokular üzerinde cAMPII sistemini aktive ederek özgül enzim sistemlerinin aktivite olmasını sağlar. LH Testislerdeki Leydig hücrelerinden testosteron salgılanmasını sağlar. Puberte sırasında LH salgısının artması testiste, intersitisyel hücrelerin işlevsel Leydig hücrelerine dönüşmesine neden olur. Testislerden salgılanan Testosteron LH ve FSH salgısını aynı zamanda baskılar. FSH Seminifer tübüllerde, Sertoli hücrelerine bağlanır. Hücrelerin büyümesine ve spermatojenik maddelerin salgılanmasına neden olur. Testosteron ile birlikte bulunduğunda spermatogenez başlayabilir. Yine Sertoli hücrelerinden salgılanan inhibin ile ön hipofiz seviyesinde FSH salgılanmasını baskılar.
  13. 13. Hormonal Sistem Erkekte olduğu gibi hiyerarşik çalışan 3 hormondan oluşur; 1)GnRH 2)FSH ve LH 3)Östrojen ve Progesteron Kadının aylık cinsel döngüsü sırasında bu hormon seviyeleri keskin değişimler gösterir. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi
  14. 14. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Bu hormonların aylık salgılanma oranındaki ritmik değişiklikler/kalıp, kadında aylık cinsel döngü ya da menstrüel döngü olarak adlandırılır. Ortalama 28 gündür. Bu döngü sonucunda; Overlerden her ay sadece tek bir ovum serbestlenir. Uterus endometriyumu, ayın uygun zamanında döllenmiş ovumun implante olabilmesi için önceden hazırlanmış olur.
  15. 15. Gonadotropik Hormonlar GnRH serbestlenmesi erkeklerde olduğu gibi ortalama 90dk da bir gerçekleşen kısa salınımlar şeklindedir. Aylık cinsel döngü sürecinde meydana gelen over değişiklikleri tamamen FSH ve LH'a bağlıdır. Hipofiz 9-12 yaşlarında daha fazla FSH ve LH salgılamaya başlar. Bu da 11-15 yaşlarında normal aylık cinsel döngünün başlamasına neden olur. İlk menstrüel döngünün başlama zamanına menarş adı verilir. FSH ve LH overdeki hedef hücrelerdeki özgül reseptörlere bağlanarak hücrenin salgı oranını ve büyüme/çoğalma hızını arttırır. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi
  16. 16. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Bu hormonlar overde yaklaşık 8-12 yeni folikül gelişimini başlatır, ancak bu foliküllerden sadece 1 tanesi olgunlaşır. LH folikül büyümesinin son aşamalarında ve ovulasyonda gereklidir, tek başına FSH varlığı yeterli değildir. LH granüloza ve teka hücrelerinin progesteron salgılayan hücrelere dönüştürür. Bu nedenle ovulasyondan yaklaşık 1 gün önce östrojen salgısı azalırken progesteron salgısı artar. Döngünün 14. gününde ovulasyon gerçekleşir. Folikülden yumurtanın atılmasından birkaç saat sonra geride kalan granüloza ve teka hücreleri hızla lutein hücrelere dönüşür, çapları 2 kat artar ve içlerine lipidler çöker, bu sürece luteinizasyon toplam hücre kütlesine de korpus luteum denir.
  17. 17. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Korpus Luteumda; Granüloza hücreleri büyük miktrlarda kadın cinsiyet hormonlarını(östrojen ve progesteron) Teka hücreleri daha çok testosteron ve androstenedion gibi androjenleri oluşturur. Ancak bu hormonlar granüloza hücrelerinde aromataz enzimi ile östrojene çevrilir.
  18. 18. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Over Cinsiyet Hormonları Östrojenler ve Progesteron olmak üzere 2 tipi mevcuttur. Östrojenler, kadının ikincil cinsiyet özelliklerini sağlayan hücrelerin çoğalma ve büyümesini sağlar Progesteron işlevi esas olarak gebelik için uterusu ve laktasyon için memeleri hazırlamaktır.
  19. 19. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Östrojenler Kadın plazmasında belirgin 3 tip östrojen bulunur: β-östradiyol, östron ve östriyol. Bunlar arasında β-östradiyolun östrojenik kuvveti östrona göre 12 kat, östriyole göre 80 kat fazladır. Bu nedenle β-östradiyol en önemli östrojen olarak kabul edilmektedir. Progesteron Aynı etkiye sahip az miktarda salgılanan 17-α-hidroksiprogesteron bulunmaktadır. Normal gebe olmayan kadında her over döngüsünün ikinci yarısında salgılanır. Gebelik sırasında, özellikle 4. aydan sonra büyük miktarlarda plasentadan da salgılanır.
  20. 20. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Östrojen ve Progesteronun Sentezi
  21. 21. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Östrojenlerin İşlevleri Ergenlikle birlikte östrojen salgısı yaklaşık 20 kat artar. Bu süreçte kadın cinsel organları çocukluk görüntüsünden erişkine dönüşür. Overler, fallop tüpleri, uterus ve vajinanın boyutları birkaç kat artar. Vajina epitelini kübik şeklinden, çok katlı epitele dönüştürerek travmalara karşı daha dirençli hale getirir. Uterusta, implante ovumun beslenmesine yardımcı olacak olan endometriyal bezlerin gelişmesini sağlar. Fallop tüplerinin iç tabakasındaki silyer epitel hücrelerinin sayısının ve silya aktivitesinin artmasını sağlar. Meme dokusunda büyümeyi ve süt oluşumunu sağlayan yapıların gelişimini başlatır, erişkin memenin dış görünüşünde rol oynar ancak bezlerin süt veren organlara dönüşmesinde rolü yoktur. Kemiklerde osteoklastik aktiviteyi baskılayarak kemik gelişimini uyarır. Aynı zamanda kemik gövdesi ile epifizlerin birleşmesine yol açan etkisi testosterondan çok daha güçlü olduğu için kadında büyüme erkeğe göre birkaç yıl önce durur.
  22. 22. Östrojenlerin İşlevleri Toplam vücut proteinlerinde ve metabolizma hızında hafifçe artışa neden olur. Meme ve deri altı dokularında yağ birikimini arttırmasının yanı sıra kalçalara ve üst bacaklara da yağ toplanmasına ve tipik kadınsı görüntünün oluşmasına yol açar. Derinin yumuşak ve genellikle düzgün olmasını sağlar, normale göre daha çok damarlanmasına neden olur. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi
  23. 23. Kadında Üreme ve Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Progesteronun İşlevleri Kadın aylık cinsel döngüsünün ikinci yarısında uterus endometriyumu ile ilgili değişimleri başlatır. Uterus kasılmalarının şiddetini ve sıklığını arttırır, implante ovumun atılmasını önlemeye yardımcı olur. Fallop tüplerini döşeyen mukozada salgı artmasına katkıda bulunur. Memelerde lobül ve alveol gelişimini sağlar, büyümeye neden olur. Süt salgılanmasına neden olmaz.
  24. 24. Aylık Cinsel Döngünün Düzenlenmesi Östrojenler ve progesteron ön hipofiz ve hipotalamus üzerine hem (+) hem de (–) etki yaparlar. Granüloza hücrelerinden salgılanan inhibin, ön hipofiz bezinden daha çok FSH olmak üzere LH salgısı üzerinde baskılayıcı etkiye sahiptir. Korpus Luteumun granüloza hücrelerinden salgılanan inhibin, ön hipofizde FSH ve az miktarda LH salgısını baskılar. Ovulasyondan 24-48 saat önce, 1-2 gün boyunca FSH ve LH salınımındaki azalma biter ve daha çok LH(6-8 kat) olmak üzere FSH(2 kat) salgılarında artış görülür. Nedeni tam olarak bilinmemekle birlikte ancak bu pozitif geri bildirim sonucunda ovulasyon gerçekleşebilir
  25. 25. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Overde bulunan primer oosit çekirdeği mayoz bölünme geçirerek sekonder oosite dönüşür. 100'den fazla granüloza hücesini de içeren korono radiyata ile birlikte periton boşluğuna atılır. Yumurta bu aşamadan sonra hızla fallop tüplerinden birinin fimbrialı ucundan içeri girer. Ejakülasyon sonrasında vajinada depolanan milyonlarca spermden sadece birkaç tanesi ovaryuma açılan ampulla bölgesine taşınır(oksitosin, prostoglandin). Yumurtanın döllenmesi normalde ampullada gerçekleşir. Spermin ovuma girebilmesi için spermin; Korona radiyata tabakasına girmesi Yumurtayı çevreleyen zona pellusidaya bağlanması ve penetre olması gerekmektedir.
  26. 26. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Gebelikte Hormonal Faktörler Gebelikte plasentadan büyük miktarlarda; - İnsan koriyonik gonadotropini (hCG) - Östrojenler - Progesteron - İnsan koriyonik somatomamotropini (HCS) salgılanır.
  27. 27. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi İnsan Koriyonik Gonadotropini (hCG) Glikoprotein yapıdadır. En önemli işlevi: Aylık kadın cinsel döngüsü sırasında korpus luteumun bozulmasını engellemektir. Böylece korpus luteumdan birkaç ay daha yüksek seviyede progesteron ve östrojen salgılanır ve sonuç olarak menstrüasyon engellenir ve endometriyum büyüyüp besin depolamaya devam eder. Korpus luteum gebeliğin 1. ayı sonrası bu etkiyle 2 kat büyür, 13-17. haftalardan itibaren yavaşça küçülmeye başlar. Erkek fetusun testislerinde intersitisyel hücreleri uyarıcı etki gösterir, az miktarlarda da olsa testosteron salgılanmasını sağlar. Bu hormon erkek cinsel organlarının gelişiminde ve testislerin skrotuma inmesinde görev alır.
  28. 28. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Östrojen Plasenta,sinsityal trofoblast hücrelerinden, korpus luteum gibi hem östrojen hem de progesteron salgılar. Ancak plasentadan salgılanan östrojen overlerden salgılanandan farklılık gösterir. Plasentadan salgılanan östrojen temel substratlardan kendi kendine sentezlenemezler, bunun yerine adrenal bezlerde bulunan androjenik steroidlerden(dehidroepiandrosteron, 16-hidroksidehidroepiandrosteron) yapılırlar. Annede; uterusun gelişimine neden olur memelerin büyümesini ve duktal yapıların gelişmesini sağlar. dış genital organların gelişmesine yol açar. pelvis ligamentlerini gevşetir
  29. 29. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Progesteron Uterus endometriyumunda, embriyonun beslenmesinde görevli desidual hücrelerin gelişmesine neden olur. Spotan düşüklere neden olan kasılmaları azaltır. Implantasyondan önce uterus ve fallop tüplerinin salgısını arttırarak blastosistlerin gelişmesi için gerekli besin maddelerini sağlar. Embriyo gelişiminin erken evrelerinde hücre bölünmesi üzerinde etkilidir. Gebelik sonrası emzirme için annenin memelerini laktasyona hazırlayan östrojene yardım eder.
  30. 30. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Insan Koriyonik Somatomamotropini (HCS) Görece yeni keşfedilmiştir, protein yapıdadır. Gebeliğin 5. haftasında salgılanmaya başlar ve fetusun ağırlığıyla orantılı olarak artar. Diğer gebelik hormonlarının hepsinden daha fazla salgılanır. Önceleri prolaktine benzer olduğu düşünülmüştür ancak laktasyonu arttırmada başarısız olunmuştur. Büyüme hormonu benzer, zayıf(1/100) etkileri olduğu düşünülmektedir. Annede glikoz kullanımını azaltarak ve yağ depolarından serbest yağ asitlerini harekete geçirerek alternatif enerji kaynağı yarattığı gözlemlenmiştir. Bu nedenlerle anne ve fetusun beslenmesinde özel önem taşıyan genel bir metabolik hormon olduğuna inanılmaktadır.
  31. 31. Östrojenler memenin kanal sisteminin büyümesini ve dallanmasını sağlar ancak aynı zamanda bu olayda büyüme hormonu, prolaktin, adrenal glikokortikoidler ve insülinin de rolleri vardır. Memenin süt salgılayabilir hale gelmesi için progesteron, östrojenle birlikte çalışır ve lobüllerin büyümesini, alveollerin tomurcuklanmasını ve alveol hücrelerinin salgı özelliklerinin gelişmesini sağlar. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi
  32. 32. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Süt Salgılanması Östrojen ve progesteron süt salgılanmasını baskılamaktadır. Prolaktin hormonu ise bunun tam tersi bir etki gösterir. Prolaktin hormonu annenin ön hipofizinden salgılanır, konsantrasyonu gebeliğin 5. haftasından doğuma kadar artarak normal düzeyin 10-20 katına yükselir. HCS'nin de laktojenik özelliği vardır. Bebek doğuncaya kadar baskılayıcı etki yüzünden salgı oluşum hızı 1/100 kadardır. Doğumdan önce ve sonrasındaki birkaç günde salgılanan hiç yağ içermeyen salgıya kolostrum adı verilir. Doğum sonrası plasentanın östrojen ve progesteron salgısı kesildiğinden prolaktin baskılanması kalkar ve laktojenik etkisini 1-7 gün içerisinde memelerden kolostrum yerine süt salgılamaya başlatarak gösterir. Süt salgısı olması için prolaktinin yanı sıra büyüme hormonu , kortizol, paratiroid hormon ve insüline ihtiyaç vardır. Doğumdan birkaç hafta sonra prolaktin bazal seviyesine geri döner ancak annenin bebeği emzirmesiyle uyarılan hipotalamus yaklaşık 1 saatlik bir süre için prolaktin salgısını 10-20 kat arttırır. Bu şekilde meme bir sonraki emzirme dönemine hazır hale gelir.
  33. 33. Prolaktin İnhibitör Hormon Hipotalamusun prolaktin sentezini kontrolünde ayrıcalıklı bir durum vardır. Hipotalamus tüm diğer hormonların yapımını uyarırken, prolaktin oluşumunu baskılar. Bu baskılayıcı faktöre prolaktin inhibitör hormon denmektedir. Hipotalamusun arkuat çekirdeğinden salgılanır ve prolaktin salgısını yaklaşık 10 kat azaltabilir. Neredeyse dopamin ile aynı yapıdadır. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi
  34. 34. Gebelik ve Emzirmenin Nöroendokrin Düzenlenmesi Süt Salgısını Akıtmada Oksitosinin İşlevi Süt meme alveollerinde sürekli salgılanmasına rağmen buradan kanallara geçişi kolay olmaz. Süt bu kanallara emzirmeden hemen önce akıtılmalıdır. Bebek memeyi emmeye başladığında bu duyusal sinyaller hipotalamusa taşınır ve buradan oksitosin ve prolaktin salgılanmasına neden olur. Oksitosin kan yoluyla memeye geldiğinde dış duvarı çevreleyen miyoepitel hücrelerinin kasılmasını ve sütün kanallara yaklaşık 10-20mmHg basınçla geçmesini sağlar.Bebek emmeye başladıktan 30-60sn sonra süt gelmeye başlar. Sadece emme ile değil, bebeğin ağlaması, kucağa alınması gidi duygusal sinyaller gönderilmesi de bu olaya neden olabilir.

