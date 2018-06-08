[NEWS] Hand Lettering for Relaxation by Amy Latta Complete

Synnopsis :

Hand Lettering For Relaxation Is The Perfect Way To Cultivate Calmness And Joy While Creating Beautiful Works Of Art. While Hand Lettering Can Look Intimidating, This Friendly And Down-To-Earth Approach Will Give You The Confidence To Draw Impressive Designs With Ease. Learn How To Create A Lovely Brush-Lettered Look With Easy, No-Fail Faux Calligraphy. Then Add Pretty Embellishments Such As Vines, Roses, Banners, Ribbons, Swirls And Feathers That Take Your Designs To The Next Level. You Will Also Get A Beginner s Guide To Real Brush Lettering, Plus Fun Print Fonts And Ways To Highlight, Shadow Or Emboss Your Words. Author: Amy Latta. Softcover, 208 Pages. Published Year: 2017. Isbn 978-1-62414-385-4. Imported.



Author : Amy Latta

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Amy Latta ( 8✮ )

Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1624143857

