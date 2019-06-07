-
Hakumei & Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods, Vol. 2 by Takuto Kashiki
Title: Hakumei & Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods, Vol. 2
Author: Takuto Kashiki
Pages: 176
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781975302900
Publisher: Yen Press
Hakumei & Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods, Vol. 2 by Takuto Kashiki Yesterday was a trip to a forest cafe. Today is fishing at the river. So tomorrow's gotta be picking mountain vegetables! For the inches-high Hakumei and Mikochi, spending every day surrounded by nature means a fun and vibrant life!
